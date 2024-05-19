Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Dicefolk, LEAP Game Studios, Tiny Ghoul

Dicefolk Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Release In June

After having been released a few months ago, Good Shepherd Entertainment have confirmed Dicefolk will be coming to the Switch.

Article Summary Dicefolk, a tactical roguelite, will hit Nintendo Switch on June 20.

The game features a unique dice-based control over chimeras' abilities.

Over 100 creatures and items to collect for varied tactical options.

Roguelike elements ensure a fresh experience with each run in Dicefolk.

Developers LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul, along with publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment, revealed that Dicefolk is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. After having been released a few months ago, the team confirmed that the game will arrive for the Switch on June 20, giving players the full game and all of the minor updates released so far. While we're waiting for that release to happen, here's a trailer giving you everything you need to know about the game.

Dicefolk

Dicefolk brings a unique tactical roguelite based on monster-catching mechanics for Roguelite players, but only Dicefolk gives you control of the dice and enemy turns! You'll embark on a thrilling adventure to collect and recruit new chimeras for your squad. Unlock all the talismans to discover the real truth behind the chimeras, and develop new tactics with each run. With different chimeras come different strategies, ensuring endless replayability.

Dicefolk puts you in the driver's seat when it comes to the action. You decide the faces of the dice, giving you unprecedented influence over your chimeras' abilities and attacks. It's all up to you, and your tactical choices will determine your success in battle. With a variety of different chimeras to recruit and command, you'll need to strategize and adapt your playstyle to suit each battle. From tough tanks to speedy attackers, each chimera brings a unique set of abilities to the table. Build the perfect squad and hone your tactical skills!

100+ creatures and items to collect

Hone your Playstyle: Select your talisman and chimeras before the run

Select your talisman and chimeras before the run Combat Freedom: Move out in the map and battle other chimeras in combat

Move out in the map and battle other chimeras in combat Loot and XP: Get loot after each battle, gain XP, buy new equipment and upgrade your creatures

Get loot after each battle, gain XP, buy new equipment and upgrade your creatures Tactical depth: Defy the odds as you control the turns for both your squad and the enemy team. To increase your chances, buy and replace Dice faces.

Defy the odds as you control the turns for both your squad and the enemy team. To increase your chances, buy and replace Dice faces. Progression and Strategic challenge: With roguelike elements, no run is the same in Dicefolk. Unlock new chimeras and fight new monsters as you progress through the game.

