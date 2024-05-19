Doctor Who, Bosch, The Acolyte, Spider-Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, booster gold, bosch: legacy, doctor who, interview with the vampire, king of the hill, snl, The Acolyte, X-Men '97, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paul Walter Hauser/Mick Foley, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Hulu's King of the Hill, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Max's Booster Gold, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, AEW Collision/AEW Rampage, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Samsung/Apple, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Freevee's Bosch: Legacy & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 19, 2024:

Paul Walter Hauser Spoke with Mick Foley About Biopic TV Series/Film

Sorry, SNL Fans: Ego Nwodim Won't Be Playing Rep. Jasmine Crockett

King of the Hill Revival: Adlon on How 21-Year-Old Bobby Hill Is Doing

Doctor Who: RTD Teases "73 Yards"; New Preview Clip, Teaser Released

Eyes of Wakanda Series "Some of the Best Animation We've Ever Done"

Basingstoke Comic Con Issues Statement After Attendees Get Heated

The Boys: Antony Starr as Booster Gold? Social Media Sure Thinks So

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Winderbaum Offers Details

Doctor Who Ep. 4 "73 Yards": Ruby Loses The Doctor, Gains a Mystery

Tony Khan's AEW Collision and Rampage Tonight Will Never Be WWE Raw

Interview with the Vampire S02 Soundtrack Available; Episode 2 Preview

The Acolyte "Plan" Teaser Offers Look at Lightsaber Whip In Action

Samsung Tried to "Crush" Apple Over Ad But Let Its AI Show (VIDEO)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: Moss Directing 4 Eps, Talks Final Run

X-Men '97: DeMayo on Season Finale's Star Trek: TNG Special Guest Star

Bosch: Legacy Star Titus Welliver Makes It Official: Season 3 Wrapped

Doctor Who "BOOM" Review: War is Death by Capitalism and Algorithms

Doctor Who, The Boys, X-Men '97, Jackass & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

