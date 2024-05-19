Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Convert, john arcudi, Savannah Finley

John Arcudi and Savannah Finley Create a Convert to Image Comics

John Arcudi and Savannah Finley are launching a new sci-fi/fantasy comic book, called Convert in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits.

"Convert was maybe my first opportunity to write a science fiction story the way I wanted to, meaning something more personal, more intimate—while at the same time more fantastic—than what I'm used to seeing in the genre," said Arcudi. "My hope is that this human element in the comic will connect with readers." Convert #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 21st of August. A preview runs below.

John Arcudi has been working in comics since Malibu Comics was founded in 1986, on its Eternity line, as well as writing Savage Tales and Savage Sword of Conan for Marvel, and contributing to the magazine Cracked. After working on comic book adaptations of RoboCop, Terminator, Predator, Alien, and The Thing, he co-created the series Barb Wire at Dark Horse, adapted into a film of the same name starring Pamela Anderson. He co-crteated the second incarnation of The Mask that formed the basis of the film starring Jim Carrey and worked on the spin-off television series. He also created the character Major Bummer, at DC, before becoming a major part of Mike Mignola's BPRD Hellboy spinoff series.

CONVERT #1 (OF 4)

AUGUST 28

STORY JOHN ARCUDI

ART SAVANNAH FINLEY

Science Officer Orrin Kutela finds himself stranded on a distant planet, starving and haunted by the ghosts of his dead crew. On the verge of death, he makes an astonishing discovery. Veteran writer JOHN ARCUDI (RUMBLE, B.P.R.D.) and illustrator SAVANNAH FINLEY bring you a sci-fi/fantasy comic like no other.

MINISERIES PREMIERE 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

