Beatles, Phantom & Mandrake in Hermes Press March 2026 Solicits

HARD DAYS NIGHT HOTEL HC THE INSIDE STORY BY SHANNON MACDONALD AND BILL HECKLE

(W) Shannon Macdonald and Bill Heckle (A/CA) Shannon Macdonald

Shannon MacDonald's artwork of the Beatles, displayed at the Hard Days Night Hotel in Liverpool, England chronicles the history of the Beatles in this profusely illustrated monograph honoring the Fab Four. MacDonald's photo-realistic paintings explore every aspect of the Beatles' musical and artistic journey and adorn each room of the hotel and are a pop culture tour de force. $115 3/25/2026

PHANTOM HC VOL 35 THE COMPLETE NEWSPAPER DAILIES

(W) Lee Falk (A/CA) Sy Barry

Referred to by comic strip historian Maurice Horn as the "granddaddy of all costumed superheroes," The Phantom was created in 1936 by Lee Falk. The strip hit the funny pages of newspapers well before the Dark Knight or Superman made their first appearances and has been acknowledged as an influence on every "masked man of mystery" since. The Phantom set the standard for action, adventure, intrigue, and romance in adventure comic strips and comic books — it has frequently been copied but never equaled. This exciting 35th volume continues the SY BARRY YEARS! Reprinted in all its black and white glory, journey with Hermes Press as we bring you five complete continuities drawn by Sy himself which continue the adventures of The Phantom, Diana, and his two children: " Also included is a comprehensive essay and documentary materials. $65 3/25/2026

MANDRAKE THE MAGICIAN HC VOL 04 THE COMPLETE NEWSPAPER DAILIES

(W) Lee Falk (A/CA) Phil Davis

Mandrake the Magician began as a daily strip on June 11, 1934, and whether Lee Falk knew it as a sophomore at the University of Illinois, he was making history. The daily strip ended after a 79-year run, and the Sunday strip, which started in 1935, ran for 68 years. Any fan of comic strips is almost certainly familiar with Falk's other creation, The Phantom, which started in 1936 and continues to this day. Mandrake the Magician whisked readers to exotic locales (often fictional amalgams of the Orient, the Middle East, India or Eastern Europe) and immersed them in extended narratives with memorable villains and a colorful support cast. The strips presented in this series of reprints feature two staple characters in addition to the master magician: Lothar and Princess Narda (princess of the mythical European kingdom Cockaigne). Lothar appears within the first few days (June 14, 1934), and Narda is introduced in Mandrake's second adventure. Narda is similar to Flash Gordon's Dale Arden: beautiful, constantly in need of rescue, and the love interest of our hero. A Prince of the Seven Nations of Africa, Lothar is Mandrake's devoted servant, friend and companion. He is, "the strongest man in the world," and decked out in a fez, shorts, and a leopard shirt. Comics historian Don Markstein commented that, "Some people say Mandrake the Magician… was comics' first superhero," and we at Hermes Press couldn't agree more. Volume four presents: Mandrake in North Africa (September 4 – December 23, 1939); The Mountain Bandits (December 25, 1939 – January 20, 1940); The Museum Mystery (January 22 – May 4, 1940); The Octopus Ring (May 6 – December 21, 1940); and Dr. Griff's Invention (December 23, 1940 – April 5, 1941). $65 3/25/2026

