Becca Kubrick's Dead Girls and Meat4Burgers at Thought Bubble

Comic book creator Becca Kubrick who has worked for the Cartoon Network, Nathan Love Studios and The National Trans Youth Network. has two new comic books out for Thought Bubble this coming weekend, Dead Girls and Meat 4 Burgers Two.

will be available from @ssbcpunk (and hopefully a UK retailer) after that. Dead Girls: Beach day is the characters from her original graphic novel pitch called Dead Girls with the same characters but this is just a chill slice-of-life one-shot (with some light zombie horror); basically it's a beach episode. She calls Dead Girls a love letter (or death threat) to teen screams. After Thought Bubble, it

And then the other is Meat4burgers 2. It's Becca Kubrick's art with Christof Bogacs writing. She tells me "it's a fun little project we sort of brainstorm/create it together story wise but he writes the actual plot haha- it's about minimum wage jobs and existential horror." Been there, done that, probably doing it again…



