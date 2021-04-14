Ben Grimm Is Really Going To Kill Reed Richards, Isn't He? FF #30

In Fantastic Four #28 by Dan Slott and RB Silva, in the story Nullified, Marvel Comics' first family were put through the wringer by The Griever, who tortures them with their most likely death. Including that of Reed Richards at the hands of a future Ben Grimm.

And this Future Thing has a message for his visiting past self.

It's going to happen. Or the circumstances that lead up to it will. What is Reed Richards going to do that would lead Ben Grimm to commit this act? Today in Fantastic Four #30, with a Knullified Thing, what he was shown seems to return in his altered self when talking to Reed.

And after is all goes down, a man-to-man chat doesn't exactly resolve things.

The Death Of Reed Richards at the Hands Of Ben Grimm. It's coming…

