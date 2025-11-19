Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Ben Stenbeck, Lands Unknown, mike mignola, Skinless Man

Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck's Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man

Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck's Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man from Dark Horse Comics in March 2026

Article Summary Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck expand Lands Unknown with The Skinless Man horror miniseries in March 2026

The Skinless Man delivers dark folklore, warlocks, witches, and monsters in a grim fairy tale universe

Ben Stenbeck writes and draws, with Dave Stewart on colors and a Mike Mignola variant cover for issue #1

Mignola teases more upcoming Lands Unknown stories, including Uri Tupka and the Gods in February 2026

Mike Mignola dropped Bowling With Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown earlier this year and a few folk went gaga over talking ducks, corpse-bowling tournaments, and the Arthur Rackham folklore fever-dream art. Now that shared universe is already growing teeth, Sharp, skinless ones.

Dark Horse just announced Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man, a two-issue horror event written and drawn by Ben Stenbeck (behind Our Bones Dust and the scary Hellnoy issues). Long-time Mignola collaborator Dave Stewart on colours, Clem Robins on letters, and yes, issue #1 gets a variant cover by Mike Mignola.

If Bowling With Corpses was the whimsical, fairy-tale side of Lands Unknown, Brothers Grimm on a mushroom bender, The Skinless Man is the part where the Grimm brothers lock you in the basement and whisper bedtime stories through the keyhole. "When a stormy night in the mountains forces a lone traveler to take shelter in a witch's house, she spins a chilling yarn of the mysterious and merciless Skinless Man, who is in pursuit of new skin at any cost. When a gang of warlocks is foolish enough to try to deceive him, they learn just how far he's willing to go. "

Stenbeck says, "The possibilities are endless, and I have big plans for a lot of stories that might seem disconnected at first, but they are all part of a larger story. A story about people searching for things they may or may not need in Lands Unknown. Also monsters and magic and talking animals in exotic locations."

Mike Mignola adds "I've had a pretty good idea how good he COULD BE if he were really given the room to cut loose… That was a large part of the whole LANDS UNKNOWN thing… And he has—And it's wonderful. I love what he's done here, and I REALLY love that this is just the tip of his crazy iceberg of talking animals, evil wizards, monsters and giants. There is nobody out there I'd rather be sharing a world with."

And Mignola's next Lands Unknown graphic novel, Uri Tupka and The Gods: Another Story from Lands Unknown, is out in February, a 104-page hardcover following a theologian on a universe-shaking quest involving dragons, thieves, ancient gods, and a tomb you probably don't want to open. Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man #1 (of 2) hits shelves March 4, 2026, from Dark Horse Comics.

