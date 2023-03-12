Big Changes Coming To Wonder Woman & Amazons For Dawn Of DC (Spoilers) Revenge Of The Gods, gets backed into Lazarus Planet with the upcoming Dawn Of DC with big changes coming to Wonder Woman,

"After the events of Lazarus Planet, the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they've sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies. Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief…fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?"

This week's Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #1 by G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Cian Tormey and Alitha Martinez begins a new crossover event, Revenge Of The Gods, that gets backed into Lazarus Planet by DC Comics. And looks to join the events of Lazarus Planet with the upcoming Dawn Of DC publishing plan, and indicates rather big changes coming to Wonder Woman, the Amazons and Paradise Island, Themyscira. And there's a threat to the Amazons that comes from, well, public opinion. It looks like Themyscira is going to be cancelled, quite literally.

And it appears that a choice is going to have to be made, as to the future of Wonder Woman and her place in the DC Comics cosmos.

And Wonder Woman being forced to choose between the two worlds once more. As the solicits for the upcoming Wonder Woman #797 says, "After Diana's shocking choice to align herself with the gods, her world has changed. Could godhood be the answer to all her problems?" And that choice is made for the rest of the Thmyscirians, including Nubia, Queen of its people, who have to deal with this from the other direction,

Here's what's coming down the Themyscira pipe…

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #1 (OF 4) CVR B SIMONE DI MEO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Alitha Martinez (CA) Simone Di Meo

After the events of Lazarus Planet, the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they've sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies. Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief…fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/14/2023

WONDER WOMAN #797 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE (REVENGE OF THE GODS)

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Josie Campbell (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Caitlin Yarsky (CA) Yanick Paquette

The Revenge of the Gods continues in this can't-miss tie-in! After Diana's shocking choice to align herself with the gods, her world has changed. Could godhood be the answer to all her problems? Find out as Diana ascends! Plus, don't miss a special Shazam story starring the new champion!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #2 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Guillem March

The gods have leveled up, and Shazam is no match for them! After Wonder Woman's changing of sides to save her Amazon sisters, Billy must use his quickly fading wisdom of Solomon to formulate a plan to stop his world's destruction. Little does he know a secret ally awaits him in Olympus…but how will he make it there? Sounds like a job for Wonder Girl!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/28/2023

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #3 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino, Alitha Martinez (CA) Guillem March

Is Wonder Woman responsible for the destruction wrought by the gods she's worshipped all her life? Back in Man's World at last, Diana sees the horrors of the gods' war and questions all she's done to ensure the Amazons' survival. Is it too late to turn the tide and achieve peace? Meanwhile, Olympus itself trembles as Shazam's wizard takes revenge on his former champion!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/11/2023

WONDER WOMAN #798 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE (REVENGE OF THE GODS)

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Josie Campbell (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Caitlin Yarsky (CA) Yanick Paquette

BRING ON THE THUNDER! A Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods tie-in! To save Themyscira, Wonder Woman must join forces with an unexpected ally: a sworn enemy of the Amazons! But to finally defeat the gods, Diana needs the new champion of Shazam at her side. Will the heroines find each other before it's too late?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #4 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Guillem March

Written by G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Josie Campbell Art by Cian Tormey, Alitha Martinez, and others! The identity of humanity's mysterious ally is revealed in the action-packed finale! With an unexpected god at their side, Wonder Woman and the Amazons are ready to take down Hera and her evil machinations once and for all. But what will victory mean for the future of the heroes and villains connected to the gods? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/25/2023

WONDER WOMAN #799 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Becky Cloonan – Michael W. Conrad (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette

Art by Terry Dodson, Paulina Ganucheau, and more! A landmark two-part celebration of Wonder Woman's adventures begins, as an all-star lineup of creators asks, Whatever happened to the Warrior of Truth? After the events of Revenge of the Gods, Diana enters the caves of Themyscira's Healing Island for a much-needed respite, but she emerges someplace unexpected…the fantastical dreams of her greatest allies and enemies! The startling visions lead directly to next month's Wonder Woman #800 and new twists in the saga of the Amazing Amazon!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/16/2023