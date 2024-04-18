Biker Mice From Mars #1 Launches From Oni Press in July

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: biker mice from mars, Nacelleverse

As promised, Biker Mice From Mars #1 is the next title in the Nacelleverse series from Oni Press, by Melissa Flores and Francis Portela and telling their origins in July.

Oni Press, in partnership with global entertainment powerhouses Nacelle and Maximum Effort, is proud to reveal the next epic chapter of the Nacelleverse, beginning this July in Biker Mice From Mars #1 – an all-new, adventure for the free-wheelin', butt-kickin' animation icons who ride the Red Planet's hardest roads. Rocketing out of the pages of Nacelleverse #0, the '90s cartoon sensation is back in a brand-new comic book series from red-hot writer Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Spider-Gwen: Smash) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Frances Portela (Green Lantern)!

"We're diving into the Nacelleverse!" said Flores, "The Biker Mice are a trio of Martian mice fighting to protect the home they love from being desecrated by an egoistic corporation. They are pushed to the limit and must decide how much of their lives they are willing to give up to save the world they love. Just three planets away, we're going to show how complicated and nuanced these characters are, even if on the surface, they seem so different!"

Best friends Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, just three anthropomorphic, motorcycle-riding mice who called Mars home . . . and were always bad to the bone. But when the ruthless Plutarkians stage a mass invasion to strip their planet of its precious resources, their antiauthoritarian streak is going to turn into a full-blown insurgency. Only the Biker Mice from Mars can prevent the mass destruction of Earth's nearest planetary neighbor . . . and the freedom of our entire solar system may just hang in the balance.

"We hope you're ready for alien mice, crime bosses that smell like cheese, and copious amounts of hot dogs!" said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. "Let's rock and ride!"

Nacelle is currently developing a new Biker Mice from Mars animated series directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as Executive Producer alongside Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, Michael Goodman, Gavin Hignight, and Matt Lawton for Nacelle. Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill and Ashley Fox, serve as Executive Producers for Maximum Effort, along with David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth on behalf of Fubo.