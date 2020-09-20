Bill And Ted Are Doomed – But Are Better Than The Film

A couple of weeks after the Bill And Ted Face The Music came out, Dark Horse Comics published Bill and Ted Are Doomed, a comic book with a creative dream team – co-creator of Bill and Ted and screenwriter Ed Solomon, the original writer/artist of the much-acclaimed Bill And Ted comic book from Marvel and longstanding creative chameleon Roger Langridge. This too is a sequel to the original Bill And Ted movie, set years after the original – just not too many years. And in continuity terms, filling the long gap between the second and third movies – and there is a lot of space to fill.

Because this is a time set after their success, in their creative doldrums, but before they start messing with throat warbling and theramins. When Death is still hanging around going on about bass solos when you still have the two robot uses and Station, both of him. But you also have the kids, Billy and Thea, who are much younger girls – but with signs of where they are going.

And while the movie was fun, it was too reverential of historical musicians, Keanu Reeves had lost his Tedness to his daughter and it just wasn't at bat-crazy as the originals – or the comics. And these comics still have the "throw everything against the wall, who cares what sticks or not.

So Billy and Thea are trying to get Death to bring back Kurt Cobain.

The future, with Professor Quavermass, have a turntable that monitors the timeline.

Oh yes, and the comics also have Rufus in them.

They also have the robot uses.

And Station. With Wyld Stalllyns filling in the blanks over what the world now thinks of them.

When they think of them at all. Where the money went…

When history didn't happen the way they expected.

And some more lyrical stabs at that song, something denied us in the movie too.

We know it will end in failure. But it's the journey, it's always the journey, and in the comics at least, it's one hell of an entertaining way to get there. Bill And Ted Are Doomed by Ed Solomon, Evan Dorkin, and Roger Langridge are published monthly by Dark Horse Comics before being collected.