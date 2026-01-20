Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, david lapham, Habitat, Joshua Dysart, The Hub

Bill Sienkiewicz & David Lapham's Habitat Changes Its Name To The Hub

Bill Sienkiewicz, Joshua Dysart and David Lapham's Habitat from Bad Idea Comics changes its name to The Hub.

Article Summary Bill Sienkiewicz, Joshua Dysart, and David Lapham's comic Habitat is now renamed The Hab by Bad Idea Comics.

The Hab #1 is rescheduled for release in April 2026, delayed from its original December 2025 date.

The story follows billionaire Tuttle Barrows and his group in a sealed habitat facing ancient dangers and madness.

Exclusive variants include a "Lost Texts" prose edition and an ultra-rare VHS collectible with just 36 copies made.

Maybe it's because of Simon Roy's Habitat comic book from Image Comics. Maybe the original name wasn't snappy enough. Maybe because it's really late and they want to distract from that. But the Bad Idea Comic title Habitat #1 by Joshua Dysart, David Lapham and Bill Sienkiewicz is now The Hab #1, and no longer for December 2025 (obviously) but April 2026… here's the listing, the new lettered preview and what ran before…

THE HAB #1

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by DAVID LAPHAM & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

COLORS by BILL CRABTREE & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Cover by CHARLIE ADLARD

$5.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR

FOC MARCH 9, 2026 | ON SALE APRIL 8, 2026

Mercurial billionaire Tuttle Barrows prepared for everything—even the end of the world. Years ago he wielded his immense power and fortune to build a massive sealed habitat atop a once protected ancient freshwater glacial cave. Now, as the world outside unravels, Barrows, his family, and a handpicked inner circle retreat to their final sanctuary—a place built to outlast civilization itself. But something was already there. Beneath layers of ice, in the ancient freshwater vault, a long-dormant danger lurks. While hallucinations twist their reality and violence spreads like a fever they must descend deeper or risk their last refuge becoming a tomb.

Bad Idea Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Joshua Dysart, David Lapham, and Bill Sienkiewicz's Habitat #1… including an actual VHS tape variant, alongside Save Now #0, Ordained #2, They're All Terrible #3, Survive #4 and Cul-De-Sac #5.

HABITAT #1

Written by Joshua Dysart

Art by David Lapham & Bill Sienkiewicz

Colors by Bill Crabtree & Matt Hollingsworth

Cover A by Charlie Adlard

Cover B by Sarah Sumeray

Cover C by EM Carroll

Variant Cover by Aaron Campbell

Variant Cover by Matt Lesniewski

Variant Cover by Steve Beach

Exclusive VHS with Variant by David Lapham

On Sale December 10 | 40 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) combines his powers with Eisner-winning comic artist David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS), Eisner winner Bill Sienkiewicz (NEW MUTANTS), Eisner-nominated colorist Bill Crabtree (INVINCIBLE) and Eisner winning colorist Matt Hollingsworth (BATMAN) to present a groundbreaking horror tour-deforce. Mercurial billionaire Tuttle Barrows prepared for everything—even the end of the world. Years ago he wielded his immense power and fortune to build a massive sealed habitat atop a once protected ancient freshwater glacial cave. Now, as the world outside unravels, Barrows, his family, and a handpicked inner circle retreat to their final sanctuary—a place built to outlast civilization itself. But something was already there. Beneath layers of ice, in the ancient freshwater vault, a long-dormant danger lurks. While hallucinations twist their reality and violence spreads like a fever they must descend deeper or risk their last refuge becoming a tomb.

THE LOST TEXTS VARIANT BY SARAH SUMERAY

ALL-NEW PROSE STORY ONLY AVAILABLE IN THIS VARIANT Descend further into the depths of HABITAT with The Lost Texts Variant! Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) expands the world of HABITAT with an exclusive bonus prose story, printed only on the back cover of this variant. Offered for every issue of HABITAT, each Lost Texts Variant uncovers a brand-new hidden chapter of the HABITAT story that can only be uncovered in this one-of-a-kind edition!

ALL-NEW PROSE STORY ONLY AVAILABLE IN THIS VARIANT Descend further into the depths of HABITAT with The Lost Texts Variant! Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) expands the world of HABITAT with an exclusive bonus prose story, printed only on the back cover of this variant. Offered for every issue of HABITAT, each Lost Texts Variant uncovers a brand-new hidden chapter of the HABITAT story that can only be uncovered in this one-of-a-kind edition!

Other companies say the future of comics is digital, but at BAD IDEA we know the truth–it's analog. That's why we've created a brand new, one-of-a-kind comic book viewing experience: HABITAT: THE VHS. Filmed, edited, and directed by an auteur horror movie director, HABITAT: THE VHS shows HABITAT painstakingly shot panel by panel and set to an original horror score. It's a whole new way to experience the medium. AND ONLY 36 EXIST. As a bonus, HABITAT: THE VHS comes with an ultra-limited, VHSsized edition of HABITAT with a micro-print run of just 36 copies. Each VHS tape comes housed in a unique hard-plastic clamshell case sporting custom front and back designs featuring an exclusive cover drawn by series artist David Lapham. Signed by HABITAT creator Joshua Dysart, each and every case comes hand-stickered with a limited edition silver hologram, certifying it as an authentic BAD IDEA comic collectible. WORLD'S FIRST VHS COMIC BOOK!

HABITAT: THE VHS To earn your HABITAT: THE VHS, you must confirm an order of 200 copies or more for CUL-DE-SAC #1. But be quick! These one-of-a-kind collectibles will only be offered to the first 36 stores to place their orders! As a bonus, BAD IDEA is once again offering stores the chance to build their very own retailer exclusive variant for HABITAT #1. Sporting a minimum order of just 500 copies, that means a retailer exclusive variant guarantees you a copy of this first-of-its kind comic book collectibles. How To Order: Email siena@badideacorp.com confirming your order quantity of HABITAT #1 before Final Order Cutoff, Monday November 10th. The first 36 stores to pledge an order of 200 or more copies will secure one (1) exclusive HABTIAT: THE VHS. All pledged orders will be authenticated at time of Final Order Cutoff.

HABITAT: THE VHS To earn your HABITAT: THE VHS, you must confirm an order of 200 copies or more for CUL-DE-SAC #1. But be quick! These one-of-a-kind collectibles will only be offered to the first 36 stores to place their orders! As a bonus, BAD IDEA is once again offering stores the chance to build their very own retailer exclusive variant for HABITAT #1. Sporting a minimum order of just 500 copies, that means a retailer exclusive variant guarantees you a copy of this first-of-its kind comic book collectibles. How To Order: Email siena@badideacorp.com confirming your order quantity of HABITAT #1 before Final Order Cutoff, Monday November 10th. The first 36 stores to pledge an order of 200 or more copies will secure one (1) exclusive HABTIAT: THE VHS. All pledged orders will be authenticated at time of Final Order Cutoff.

