Black Cat vs. Peeping Tom in The Marvels #2 [Preview]

The Marvels #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and in the preview below, we find "ordinary guy" Kevin Schumer creepily watching The Black Cat while invisible. Unfortunately for him, his tech craps out and she catches him in the act… but Felicia is pretty forgiving about the whole thing, all things considered. Check out the preview below.