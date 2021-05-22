Black Cat vs. Peeping Tom in The Marvels #2 [Preview]
The Marvels #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and in the preview below, we find "ordinary guy" Kevin Schumer creepily watching The Black Cat while invisible. Unfortunately for him, his tech craps out and she catches him in the act… but Felicia is pretty forgiving about the whole thing, all things considered. Check out the preview below.
THE MARVELS #2
MARVEL COMICS
APR200922
(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross
Aero. The Punisher. The Black Cat. Melinda May. The Terrible Tinkerer. And more. There's an aftermath in Manhattan, after the explosion in our first issue – and a crisis in the nation of Siancong as things go from bad to worse. And amid all that, meet Kevin Schumer, an ordinary guy with some big secrets…and see more of the mysterious Threadneedle and the role he'll play in our building epic. Marvel's most wide-ranging thriller continues, from Kurt (MARVELS) Busiek and Yildiray (X-MEN) Cinar. And you'll never guess where we go next.
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99