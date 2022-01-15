Black Manta #5 Preview: Never Meet Your Heroes

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Devil Ray once looked up to Black Manta, but now, in this preview of Black Manta #5, he just wants to make him pay. Check out the preview below.

BLACK MANTA #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC075

1021DC076 – BLACK MANTA #5 (OF 6) CVR B SANFORD GREENE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Valentine De Landro (CA) Jorge Fornes

Black Manta finds himself at the crossroads of good and evil as Devil Ray's secret origin and Black Manta's own past collide and erupt! Will Black Manta finally accept his legacy of villainy…and maybe even make the choice to overcome it? Or will Devil Ray's plans quite literally rip apart not just the seven seas, but the whole world?

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores.