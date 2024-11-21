Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black mirror, free comic book day

Black Mirror Comic to Launch on Free Comic Book Day, 3rd of May 2025

Twisted Comics is to publish a comic book adaptation of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror but you will get a taste on Free Comic Book Day

This morning, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics was to publish a comic book adaptation of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, launching in the summer of 2025. But before that, you will get a taster on what is coming on the 3rd of May for Free Comic Book Day, the full listings of which Bleeding Cool also scooped earlier today.

The notification page for the new series has also gone live at blackmirrorcomics.com. Including the chance to be drawn into Black Mirror, the comic…

Twisted Comics signed a deal with Banijay Rights for a line of comic books based on Charlie Brooker's Netflix/Channel 4 TV show Black Mirror. The line will contain "immersive comic books comprising iconic Black Mirror storylines," with publication in mid-2025 and pre-release material online. Neil Gibson, founder and CEO of Twisted Comics, said: "It has long been a dream of mine to extend Black Mirror – one of my 'hero brands' – into comic book form. Now that dream is a reality, and I believe fans of the show will love what we are planning. Watch this space." Kenny Diack, co-owner and Director of Twisted Comics added: "This unique partnership with Banijay Rights reflects Twisted Comics' ambitions to be the go-to partner for creating and expanding IP and further builds on our work to date."

"Black Mirror needs no introduction as one of television's uniquely engrossing brands. The show's unpredictable and unexpected episodes will be a perfect fit for this visionary comic book series, which we're in no doubt will appeal to a whole new dimension of fans," said David Christopher, Director of Licensing & Merchandising for Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Black Mirror ancillary rights holder Banijay Entertainment. "I'd encourage fans to get registering now to keep updated on the comic's developments and release." Twisted Comics already publishes the anthology twist-in-the-tale series Twisted Dark, which has been compared to Black Mirror and previously adapted Stan Lee's Lucky Man for comic books.

