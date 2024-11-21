Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black mirror, neil gibson

Black Mirror Gets An Official Comic Book Series For 2025

Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics has signed with Banijay Rights for a line of comics based on Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, for 2025.

Article Summary Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics to release Black Mirror comics in 2025.

Comics will feature iconic Black Mirror storylines and immersive experiences.

Partnership with Banijay Rights aims to elevate Black Mirror's reach.

Fans encouraged to register for updates on Black Mirror comics release.

Friend of Bleeding Cool Neil Gibson's comic book publisher Twisted Comics—previously TPub Comics—has signed a deal with Banijay Rights for a line of comic books based on Charlie Brooker's Netflix/Channel 4 TV show Black Mirror. The line will contain "immersive comic books comprising iconic Black Mirror storylines," with publication in mid-2025 and pre-release material online.

Neil Gibson, founder and CEO of Twisted Comics, said: "It has long been a dream of mine to extend Black Mirror – one of my 'hero brands' – into comic book form. Now that dream is a reality, and I believe fans of the show will love what we are planning. Watch this space." Kenny Diack, co-owner and Director of Twisted Comics added: "This unique partnership with Banijay Rights reflects Twisted Comics' ambitions to be the go-to partner for creating and expanding IP and further builds on our work to date."

"Black Mirror needs no introduction as one of television's uniquely engrossing brands. The show's unpredictable and unexpected episodes will be a perfect fit for this visionary comic book series, which we're in no doubt will appeal to a whole new dimension of fans," said David Christopher, Director of Licensing & Merchandising for Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Black Mirror ancillary rights holder Banijay Entertainment. "I'd encourage fans to get registering now to keep updated on the comic's developments and release."

Twisted Comics already publishes the anthology twist-in-the-tale series Twisted Dark, which has been compared to Black Mirror and previously adapted Stan Lee's Lucky Man for comic books.

Black Mirror is sci-fi/horror anthology TV series created by Charlie Brooker for Channel 4 and then for Netflix. Most episodes are set in the near future, with common themes including technology being exploited to new ends, sentient AI being abused, and social media being weaponised. Most episodes are written by Brooker with increased input from executive producer Annabel Jones. There have been 27 episodes across six series and one special, as well as the interactive film Bandersnatch. A spinoff prose anthology for Black Mirror was at one point announced but was then cancelled. Charlie Brooker is a comic book creator himself, with his early work for the British kid's comic book Oink and adverts for computer gaming shops.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!