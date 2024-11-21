Posted in: Archie, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan, Valiant, Vault | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

SCOOP: The Full List Of Free Comic Book Day Comics For 2025

Bleeding Cool has been able to secure the full list of Free Comic Book Day titles being given away for the 3rd of May, 2025, through Diamond.

It's my fifty-second birthday today, And as a special present, Bleeding Cool has been able to secure the full list of Free Comic Book Day titles being given away for the 3rd of May, 2025, through Diamond Comic Distributors. There will also be a handful of other FCBD titles added later, including those from DC Comics, but this included the previously revealed thirteen Gold Titles which every participatory store has to order and the thirty-three additional Silver titles. Which this year includes Black Mirror, Valiant Resurrection, Gargoyles: Demona, Absolute Godzilla, IDW Dark, The Phantom, Diablo and Def Leppard.

Free Comic Book Day 2025 Silver Sponsor Comics

VALIANT UNIVERSE

Alien Books

Alien Books BOOM! STUDIOS 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios CRITICAL ROLE/BLACK HAMMER

Dark Horse Comics

GARGOYLES: DEMONA #0

Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite Entertainment LOST MARVELS

Fantagraphics Books

Fantagraphics Books BAD KITTY GETS A JOB

First Second Books

GODZILLA: THE NEW HEROS

IDW Publishing

An exclusive first look at the brand-new universe that offers a fresh exploration of what it means to be a Godzilla comic. Featuring stories by Tim Seeley (Grayson, Local Man), Nikola Čižmešija (Batman and Robin, Batman: Sword of Azrael) Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings), Pablo Tunica (TMNT, Sea Serpent's Heir), Chris Gooch (IN UTERO, Under-Earth), and Oliver Ono (GODZILLA: MONSTER ISLAND SUMMER CAMP, GODZILLA: RIVALS), this giant issue offer a preview of IDW's bold plans for the King of Monsters in 2025.

IDW Publishing An exclusive first look at the brand-new universe that offers a fresh exploration of what it means to be a Godzilla comic. Featuring stories by Tim Seeley (Grayson, Local Man), Nikola Čižmešija (Batman and Robin, Batman: Sword of Azrael) Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings), Pablo Tunica (TMNT, Sea Serpent's Heir), Chris Gooch (IN UTERO, Under-Earth), and Oliver Ono (GODZILLA: MONSTER ISLAND SUMMER CAMP, GODZILLA: RIVALS), this giant issue offer a preview of IDW's bold plans for the King of Monsters in 2025. IDW DARK: FIND YOUR NEW FEAR

IDW Publishing

A frightening first look at BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING – the sequel to the Eisner-nominated hit series from Patrick Horvath – and 30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN, a chilling expansion of IDW's legacy vampire franchise from co-creator Steve Niles and award-winning writer Rodney Barnes.

IDW Publishing A frightening first look at BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING – the sequel to the Eisner-nominated hit series from Patrick Horvath – and 30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN, a chilling expansion of IDW's legacy vampire franchise from co-creator Steve Niles and award-winning writer Rodney Barnes. KEENSPOT TOYBOX FCBD 2025 SPECIAL

Keenspot Entertainment

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0

Keenspot Entertainment

Keenspot Entertainment TOWER DUNGEON & ISSAK

Kodansha USA Publishing

Kodansha USA Publishing THE PHANTOM #0

Mad Cave Studios

IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAIZING FRIENDS

Marvel

SWING INTO THIS YEAR'S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS!

SWING INTO THIS YEAR'S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS!

FIRST, ARMOR UP with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone's favorite heroes from Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There's no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York, and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories

Marvel SWING INTO THIS YEAR'S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS! FIRST, ARMOR UP with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone's favorite heroes from Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There's no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York, and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories IRONHEART/MARVEL'S VOICES #1

Marvel

Written by Justina Ireland & More Art by Julian Shaw & More

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART!

Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago's past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny's star-studded wedding issue, Patriot's explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more!

Marvel Written by Justina Ireland & More Art by Julian Shaw & More CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART! Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago's past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny's star-studded wedding issue, Patriot's explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more! STAR WARS #1

Marvel

Written by Alex Segura, Charles Soule & Marc Guggenheim

Art by Phil Noto, Luke Ross, Stefano Raffaele & Madibek Musabekov

CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS! LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH! Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?

PRINCESS GWENEVERE & KING ARTHUR CROSSOVER

Maverick

Maverick WILL EISNER: A COMICS BIOGRAPHY

NBM Graphic Novels

NBM Graphic Novels EC COMICS PRESENTS BLOOD TYPE #0

Oni Press

FLASH GORDON & THE GIRL FROM INFINITY ADVENTURES

Papercutz

Papercutz HEROBEAR AND THE KID

Papercutz

Papercutz CREAKY ACRES: A GRAPHIC NOVEL

Penguin Young Readers

BEST OF 2000 AD

Rebellion Publishing

Rebellion Publishing RED 5 COMICS YOUNG ADULT ADVENTURES

Red 5 Comics

Red 5 Comics HULK TEACH

Scholastic/ Graphix

TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER

Skybound Entertainment/Image Co

Skybound Entertainment/Image Co (W) Brian Smitty Smith (A) Marz Jr. (CA) Ainsworth Lin Marz Jr.

The FIRST APPEARANCE of Ballpoint, everyone's new FAVORITE Decepticon comes in this special first look at the most anticipated new graphic novel of the year TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER! Plus, meet the most unexpected family of superheroes, with a special look inside the soon-to-be YA OGN phenomenon known as FAMILY FORCE V from **MATT BRALY **(the creator of Amphibia) and AINSWORTH LIN!

The FIRST APPEARANCE of Ballpoint, everyone's new FAVORITE Decepticon comes in this special first look at the most anticipated new graphic novel of the year TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER! Plus, meet the most unexpected family of superheroes, with a special look inside the soon-to-be YA OGN phenomenon known as FAMILY FORCE V from **MATT BRALY **(the creator of Amphibia) and AINSWORTH LIN! CHAMPION

Ten Speed Graphic

Ten Speed Graphic BLACK MIRROR #1

T-Pub/ Twisted Comics

DIABLO

Titan Comics

Titan Comics STITCH! BEST FOOD FOREVER

TOKYOPOP

TOKYOPOP MEGA MAN #0

UDON Entertainment

STREET FIGHTER VS RIVAL SCHOOLS #1

UDON Entertainment

UDON Entertainment DEF LEPPARD'S HYSTERIA #0

Vault Comics

Vault Comics KAGURABACHI/BORUTO: TWO BLUE VORTEX

VIZ Media

Free Comic Book Day 2025 Gold Sponsor Comics

The thirteen titles that comic book stores must order a minimum amount of to be officially Free Comic Book Day accredited stores:

Archie's Comics Spectacular

Archie Comics

All-ages Archie is back and better than ever! Follow Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica's wild world, filled with magic, mayhem, merriment, and plenty of familiar faces!

Archie Comics All-ages Archie is back and better than ever! Follow Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica's wild world, filled with magic, mayhem, merriment, and plenty of familiar faces! Power Rangers/ VR Troopers

BOOM! Studios

After 30 years, the VR Troopers are back and better than ever. After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action… alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics!

BOOM! Studios After 30 years, the VR Troopers are back and better than ever. After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action… alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics! Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures/ Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dark Horse Comics

In Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs travel to a mysterious swamp, where Master Yoda has set up an elaborate scavenger hunt. In Avatar: The Last Airbender FCBD tale, Samurai Appa and Ronin Momo find themselves at a beleaguered Fire Nation noodle house where some of the clientele are tougher customers than the owner would like.

ThunderCats/PowerPuff Girls #0

Dynamite EntertainmentWriter: Paulina Ganucheau. Artist: Coleman Engle, Colorist: Coleman Engle, Letterer: Jeff Eckleberry, Cover Artist: Paulina Ganucheau

TWO TITANS OF ANIMATION — TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME! In the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS! After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the Townsville Trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don't work. Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report — and wouldn't you know it, there's evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra? Find out as writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist COLEMAN ENGLE open up the Treasures of Thundera in Dynamite's Free Comic Book Day special ThunderCats/Powerpuff Girls #0 — featuring an instantly iconic cover from the author!

Dynamite EntertainmentWriter: Paulina Ganucheau. Artist: Coleman Engle, Colorist: Coleman Engle, Letterer: Jeff Eckleberry, Cover Artist: Paulina Ganucheau TWO TITANS OF ANIMATION — TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME! In the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS! After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the Townsville Trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don't work. Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report — and wouldn't you know it, there's evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra? Find out as writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist COLEMAN ENGLE open up the Treasures of Thundera in Dynamite's Free Comic Book Day special ThunderCats/Powerpuff Girls #0 — featuring an instantly iconic cover from the author! I Hate Fairyland

Image Comics

(W/A/CA) Skottie Young

Celebrate 10 years (10 YEARS?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND with a stroll down memory lane…literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures. Join superstar cartoonist **SKOTTIE YOUNG **for a look back at the landmark series and a tantalizing glimpse of the next 10 years (10 MORE?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND…

Image Comics (W/A/CA) Skottie Young Celebrate 10 years (10 YEARS?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND with a stroll down memory lane…literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures. Join superstar cartoonist **SKOTTIE YOUNG **for a look back at the landmark series and a tantalizing glimpse of the next 10 years (10 MORE?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND… Speed Racer #0

Mad Cave Studios

An all-new continuation of the classic manga/anime! The featured story ties directly into Mad Cave's ongoing Speed Racer series. Meanwhile, the backup tale that sets up a Racer X spin-off series.

Fantastic Four/ Giant-Size X-Men #1

Marvel

Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky, Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We're simply too good to you

Marvel Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky, Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We're simply too good to you Amazing Spider-Man/ Ultimate Universe #1

Marvel

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar, Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

Marvel Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar, Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf! Disney's Phineas and Ferb

Papercutz

When Dr. Doofenshmirtz tries to use Free Comic Book Day to take over the Tri-State Area, his -inator sends Doof and Perry the Platypus into another comic book, a story featuring Phineas and Ferb! Can Perry stop Doof and escape the comic before the whole thing self-destructs?!

Dr. Seuss FCBD Exclusive

Random House Children's Books

Experience Dr. Seuss's whimsical world like never before with this exclusive comic based on the Dr. Seuss graphic novel Green Eggs and Ham Take a Hike. Plus, enjoy a preview of the upcoming Dr. Seuss graphic novels Thing One and Thing Two Have Homework to Do!

Random House Children's Books Experience Dr. Seuss's whimsical world like never before with this exclusive comic based on the Dr. Seuss graphic novel Green Eggs and Ham Take a Hike. Plus, enjoy a preview of the upcoming Dr. Seuss graphic novels Thing One and Thing Two Have Homework to Do! Conan The Barbarian: Scourge of the Serpent

Titan Comics

Scourge of the Serpent, the newest epic Conan event, begins here! The serpent god's influence tightens its coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will spiral together to answer a chilling question framed in past and present—What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it has begun, can it be stopped?

Titan Comics Scourge of the Serpent, the newest epic Conan event, begins here! The serpent god's influence tightens its coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will spiral together to answer a chilling question framed in past and present—What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it has begun, can it be stopped? Minecraft: The Manga/ Beyblade X

VIZ Media

In Minecraft: The Manga, peaceful life in a perfectly constructed town sends ten-year-old Nico into mischief and off on an adventure to the ends of the Overworld. Then, in Beyblade X Bladers are ready to battle it out! They've set their sights on the top of The X tower and prepare to fight their way to victory.

Energon Universe Special

Skybound Entertainment

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana

The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS and VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans!

