Blue & Gold #2 Preview: Is Ted Kord the New Elon Musk?

BLue & Gold #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and we join the action in progress in this preview as a self-driving car created by Blue Beetle has been hacked and now threatens to drive off a cliff with Booster Gold strapped to the top of it. Ted Kord should have known better about the dangers of self-driving cars, but there's something to be said for extreme arrogance as a motivational tool. On the bright side, at least the killing by this self-driving vehicle seems targeted. Check out a preview below.

BLUE & GOLD #2 (OF 8)

DC Comics

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Who needs the Justice League anyway? Our heroes certainly don't! After a painful rejection from the DC Universe's team of a-list heroes, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle strike out on their own. Thanks to the Kord Industries fortune, anything is possible for this dynamic duo…right? Little do they know, an alien assassin seeking revenge places Blue and Gold in her crosshairs, and The Omnizon never misses!

In Shops: 9/7/2021

SRP: $3.99