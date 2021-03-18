Bone Parish's Cullen Bunn & Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom

Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf, creators of Bone Parish, have a new horror comic book coming from Boom Studios in June, called Basilisk, alongside colourist Alex Guimarães, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, described as "an epic tale of vengeance and survival as a monstrous threat ravages the countryside and the only ones who can stop it are mortal enemies."

Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom In June

Who Can Stop The Chimera? Five individuals bound by a cult-like hivemind, they terrorize small towns with their horrifying supernatural sense-based powers, leaving death and destruction in their wake. Regan, one of the Chimera, escaped and has been in hiding, with her murderous eyes bound, overcome with guilt.  Until now… when a victim from her past forces her to hunt down the other four of her kind.

Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom In June

 

"Basilisk is an epic, dark, fantasy horror story, and I can't wait for readers to meet the players on both sides of this tale of revenge. Here we have a woman who has absolutely nothing left to lose hunting down a group of would-be gods, each of whom can use one of the five senses to destroy those around them. They're terrifying in their own way–the heroes and the villains," said Bunn. "This is another collaboration with the amazing Jonas Scharf, who worked with me on Bone Parish, and I think his work here is even more amazing, even more deific, even more haunting."

Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom In June

"Getting back together with the team of Bone Parish and exploring a new original horror story with them has been an absolute pleasure. In Basilisk, we draw inspiration from mythology and ground it deep within the mountains of Appalachia as we follow a mysterious group of superpowered individuals called the Chimera," said Scharf. "I'm excited for people to check it out!"

Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom In June

Basilisk #1 features main cover art by Scharf and variant covers by Christian Ward and Rafael Albuquerque.

Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom In June

