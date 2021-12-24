Boom Studios March 2022 Solicits With Buffy's 25th Anniversary

Boom Studios has Buffy's 25th anniversary of the TV show to celebrate, in their March 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as for Free Comic Book Day and the launch of Hollow from Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White and Berenice Nelle.

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220708

JAN220709 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR B FRISON – 9.99

JAN220710 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR C CORONA – 9.99

JAN220711 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR D ANDOLFO – 9.99

JAN220712 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR E BUFFY PHOTO – 9.99

JAN220713 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR F SCOOBY GANG PHOTO – 9.99

JAN220714 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR G BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

JAN220715 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV – 9.99

JAN220716 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV – 9.99

JAN220717 – BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR J UNLOCKABLE – 9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frany

* 25 years later, dive into a whole new universe of stories celebrating the phenomenal icon of a generation, Buffy Summers!

* Where in the Multiverse is Buffy? And what's happened to the Scooby Gang? Find out in the surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios' acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

* Discover the start of an all new series about the Slayer from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Magic for Liars)!

* Plus, three brand new original stories about your fan favorites from the Buffyverse in this 64 page perfect bound deluxe special celebrating the pivotal anniversary of the Slayer!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220003

(W) Various, Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Dan Mora, Marianna Ignazzi (A / CA) Various

What better way to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than with a high school yearbook!

This Free Comic Book Day special, in actual yearbook format, is a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades.

Celebrate the Chosen One(s), the Scoobies, and your faves through yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments from an array of artists and writers.

Plus you won't want to miss a special look at the future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

FCBD 2022 HOLLOW #1 SPECIAL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220016

(W) Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White (A) Berenice Nelle (CA) Naomi Franquiz

It's Sleepy Hollow meets queer romance from the co-creator of Lumberjanes!

Izzy Crane is new to Sleepy Hollow, and already sick of the town's hokey obsession with Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

She has no time for superstition with a new school, a new home, and a new crush on Vicky Van Tassel, AKA the town's teen royalty, descended from one of the families featured in the famous old story.

When it turns out that the Headless Horseman might be more than just a story though, it's up to Izzy, Vicky, and class clown Oscar to uncover a sinister, centuries old plot… and they've only got 'til Halloween to put a stop to it!

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4 (OF 4) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220720

JAN220721 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4 (OF 4) CVR B ROE – 4.99

JAN220722 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANIND – 4.99

JAN220723 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CAMUN – 4.99

JAN220724 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV REBEL – 4.99

JAN220725 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE ROE – 4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

* The Slayer and her allies make one last desperate attempt to bring sunlight back to Earth and send the reigning Evil forces back into the shadows . . .

* But the loss of Buffy's powers is proving too much to bear, and even with the help of Spike, the witches, and newly discovered Potential Slayer Thess, she might not make it.

* Will Buffy be able to hold on long enough to save the world and see her Slayer legacy continue in Thess? Find out in the conclusion to the epic post-apocalyptic series!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ANGEL #3 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220726

JAN220727 – ANGEL #3 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

JAN220728 – ANGEL #3 (OF 8) CVR C 25 COPY INCV YOUNG – 4.99

JAN220729 – ANGEL #3 (OF 8) CVR D 50 COPY INCV YOUNG – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

* The team can't figure out what to make of Angel's height, or the soul that dwells in the Spirit House.

* Even worse, an inky black snowfall starts to coat all of Southern California, along with a forecast of more deadly inclement weather, making the tormented parts of the human populace even more vulnerable.

* And worse still, a gruesome new enemy has other plans for the loose spirit… ones with terrible ramifications for humanity…

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #2 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220731

JAN220732 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #2 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

JAN220733 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FINDEN – 4.99

JAN220734 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DANI – 4.99

JAN220735 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV GORHAM – 4.99

JAN220736 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #2 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR DANI – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Mona Finden

* Tensions rise within the Serenity crew as they debate what to do with the mysterious relics hidden within Requiem.

* But before they can refuel, a new villain arrives to threaten the crew and their enigmatic hosts.

* And despite Zoe's distrust of River and reluctance to leave Emma behind, Kaylee reminds them they have a job to do…

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FIREFLY RIVER RUN HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220730

(W) David M. Booher, Jeff Jensen (A) Various (CA) Christian Ward

* Simon Tam will do anything to save his little sister from the Alliance… and it might cost him everything- his wealth, career, parents, his perfect life on the Central Planets.

* Plus, it's time for a Christmas Carol, Firefly style! Jayne's selfish behavior receives the unwanted attention of three visiting spirits who reveal his hidden past, present, and future.

* Acclaimed writers David M. Booher (Canto) and Jeff Jensen (Green River Killer: A True Detective), and artists Andrés Genolet (Runaways), Vincenzo Federici (Red Sonja), Jordi Pérez (Xena: Warrior Princess), and Fabiana Mascolo (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) deliver two stories no Browncoat can afford to miss.

* Collects Firefly: River Run #1 and Firefly: Holiday Special #1.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 16.99

DUNE TALES FROM ARRAKEEN HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220776

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Adam Gorham (CA) Jeff Dekal

* Jopati Kolona is one of the Sardaukar: the emperor's elite military unit. Tasked with overthrowing the Atreides stronghold during the events of Dune, Jopati must choose between duty and forgiveness.

* Meanwhile, as Paul Atreides meets his destiny in battle, Sgt. Vitt must use his family's gift of storytelling as a Jongleur to transport his men from their tomb to their homeworld of Caladan. Can Vitt mentally transport them back to the lushness of Caladan and give them the gift of hope in the darkness?

* Collects Dune: Blood of the Sardaukar #1 & Dune: A Whisper of Caladan Seas #1.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 24.99

EAT THE RICH TP (MR)

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220793

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Pius Bak (CA) Becca Carey

WELCOME TO CRESTFALL BLUFFS!

* With law school and her whole life ahead of her, Joey plans to spend the summer with her boyfriend Astor at his seemingly perfect family home. But beneath all the affluent perfection lies a dark, deadly rot… something all the locals live in quiet fear of.

* As summer lingers, Joey uncovers the macabre history of Crestfall Bluffs, and the ruthlessness and secrecy lying in wait behind the idyllic lives of the one percent. Who can Joey save? Who wants to be saved? And can she even survive to tell the tale?

* The bold, horrifying psychological thriller from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife, Magic For Liars) and artist Pius Bak (Firefly, The Magicians) with colorist Roman Titov and letterer Cardinal Rae.

* Collects Eat the Rich #1-5.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220798

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

* Fifty years have passed since Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II embarked on their fateful mission – and the universe has changed in ways no one ever expected.

* Jason Hauer, one of the fated crew, lives a life on the razor's edge between the Harvesters and the Worshippers.

* But the only people who can help Jason have their own secret agenda – one that may bring him face to face with Captain Malik in ways beyond comprehension in the next chapter of the acclaimed sci-fi epic from superstars Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

* Collects We Only Find Them When They're Dead #6-10.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DARK BLOOD TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220799

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna, Moises Hidalgo (CA) Valentine De Landro

* A bold, genre-bending saga for fans of Department of Truth and Bitter Root!

* Avery Aldridge was a decorated soldier during World War II; now he's just an ordinary young Black man busy providing for his family. But he's haunted by the wounds of war, and after a run-in awakens latent abilities, he'll discover he's anything but ordinary.

* But between flashbacks, ever-emerging and frightening powers, and a seemingly kind doctor with unclear motives, will Avery be able to make sense of his newfound abilities and what's been done to him? Can he keep his family safe in a society that never wanted him to have any power?

* A bold, evocative genre-bending saga by NAACP Image Award-Winning screenwriter LaToya Morgan (AMC's The Walking Dead, Into The Badlands), artists Walt Barna (The Osiris Path) and Moisés Hidalgo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and colorist A.H.G. (Broken Bear) about the power of love, family, and resilience.

* Collects Dark Blood #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220737

JAN220738 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR B DIE CUT MASK VAR – 4.99

JAN220739 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR C DIE CUT BLOODY V – 4.99

JAN220740 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOR – 3.99

JAN220741 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FRI – 3.99

JAN220742 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR F 100 COPY INCV DE – 3.99

JAN220743 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR G UNLOCKABLE – 3.99

JAN220744 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21 CVR H BG VAR RICCARDI – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

* After a year since we last saw her in Archer's Peak, Erica Slaughter resurfaces to take on the case of a girl who's seen a new kind of monster, one with terrifying implications.

* But Erica's broken ties with the House of Slaughter and that can have deadly consequences.

* The Order of St. George does not forget nor do they forgive. Even as Erica goes on the hunt, she must keep an eye out for the mysterious figure on her trail in order to survive the coming storm.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN SLAUGHTER PACK (BUNDLE) #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220745

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) David Mack

* After a year since we last saw her in Archer's Peak, Erica Slaughter resurfaces to take on the case of a girl who's seen a new kind of monster, one with terrifying implications.

* But Erica's broken ties with the House of Slaughter and that can have deadly consequences.

* The Order of St. George does not forget nor do they forgive. Even as Erica goes on the hunt, she must keep an eye out for the mysterious figure on her trail in order to survive the coming storm.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 39.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #1 CVR A DEL MUNDO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220746

JAN220747 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #1 CVR B MANHANINI – 4.99

JAN220748 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #1 CVR C 25 COPY DEL M – 4.99

(W) Andre R Frattino (A) Nori Retherford (CA) Michael Del Mundo

The Ringo Award-winning anthology series returns with four tales of Shapeshifters from around the world!

Writer Andre R. Frattino (Simon Says: Nazi Hunter) spins a tale about the Celtic myth of the Children of Lir.

Dain, a nefarious, power-hungry user and Li's brother-in-law, plots to steal the throne from Lir and his family by turning Lir's children into swans and ascending the throne himself.

Fionna, the oldest, wants only to gain revenge against Dain, in order to continue her quest to help her father secure his fierce and fearsome legacy as a renowned warrior.

While Fionna attempts to find a way to break the curse, the swan-children are forced to wander near and far for nearly a thousand years. They endure much hardship and sorrow, but face the curse together… finding solace and strength in one another.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #12 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220749

JAN220750 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #12 CVR B HIDDEN SPARK INTERMIX – 4.99

JAN220751 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

JAN220752 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #12 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Jacques Salomon (CA) Miguel Mercado

* A newly-debuted Planeswalker must reach Ravnica to seek Kaya the ghost assassin's help with a vengeful specter, while Chandra seeks ancient machines that could breach the unseen barrier around Ravnica, and Garruk's tireless pursuit of the sadistic and elusive Tibalt may be Chandra's best lead.

* Meanwhile, our new trio of Planeswalkers join together as their goals align, speeding off to pick up the trail in Emeria, the shifting Sky Ruin in Zendikar!

* But should they succeed in reaching Ravnica, they'll face the master dominating Tibalt and Davriel, perhaps the greatest mage the plane has ever known…

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220753

JAN220754 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

JAN220755 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV VALERIO – 4.99

JAN220756 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR D 50 COPY INCV MONTES ( – 4.99

JAN220757 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR E 100 COPY INCV DEKAL ( – 4.99

JAN220758 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

JAN220759 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR G FOC UNLOCKABLE – 4.99

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

While the teens struggle with burnout from raw Grid Energy, The General offers them and Morphinaut a deadly choice, even as he threatens to take the Masterforge.

Will the Legenedary Teens find a way to stabilize their Grid Energy and help Morphinaut survive the ensuing battle?

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220760

JAN220761 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

JAN220762 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

JAN220763 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

JAN220764 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MONTES – 3.99

JAN220765 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MASELLIS – 3.99

JAN220766 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

JAN220767 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #17 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR MONTES – 3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

With the defeat of the Btarian invasion, the Mighty Morphin team must band together with Matt and Grace to help rebuild their Command Center.

But will old tensions arise to create new challenges for the teams? Or can they learn to finally put aside their differences?

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #17 CVR A PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220768

JAN220769 – POWER RANGERS #17 CVR B LEGACY VAR – 3.99

JAN220770 – POWER RANGERS #17 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAREL – 3.99

JAN220771 – POWER RANGERS #17 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

JAN220772 – POWER RANGERS #17 CVR E 25 COPY INCV GONZALES – 3.99

JAN220773 – POWER RANGERS #17 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MASELLIS – 3.99

JAN220774 – POWER RANGERS #17 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

JAN220775 – POWER RANGERS #17 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR GONZALES – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Gerald Parel

With the threat of the Empyreals gone and Earth saved, the Omega Rangers must forge a new path for themselves!

But with the Blue Emissary gone and Xi still out of commision, can the Rangers survive the dangers of the universe that they're trying to protect?

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR A GARBETT (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220777

JAN220778 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR B CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

JAN220779 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR C GARBETT FOIL (MR) – 4.99

JAN220780 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR D CAMPBELL FOIL (MR) – 4.99

JAN220781 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR E 25 COPY INCV GARBETT (MR – 3.99

JAN220782 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR F 50 COPY INCV HARREN (MR) – 3.99

JAN220783 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR G 100 COPY INCV CAMPBELL ( – 3.99

JAN220784 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #8 (OF 12) CVR H 150 COPY INCV HARREN (MR – 3.99

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Lee Garbett

* The countdown nears its end, with more and more flashbacks as the clock approaches zero, each reaching further and further back in time.

* As his mental journey reaches its culmination, we'll finally learn the secrets of B.'s birth more than 80,000 years ago…

* Witness the origins of the timeless warrior, and relive his memories as he finally remembers the identity of [REDACTED].

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FAITHLESS III #2 CVR A LLOVET (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220785

JAN220786 – FAITHLESS III #2 CVR B EROTIC VAR ANKA (MR) – 4.99

JAN220787 – FAITHLESS III #2 CVR C 25 INCV COPY GANUCHEAU (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Maria Llovet

* Famed art provocateur Louis Thorn prepares for his big Times Square exhibit, even as his

critic Malcolm continues to tear him down to the press…but when the two come face to face, an unexpected connection emerges.

* Meanwhile at Five Points, Faith works on her next masterpiece from the privacy of her own wing, until an intermission with Poppy triggers a revelation about what occurred during the nine months she disappeared…

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BASILISK #8 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220788

JAN220789 – BASILISK #8 CVR B FIUMARA – 3.99

JAN220790 – BASILISK #8 CVR C 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA – 3.99

JAN220791 – BASILISK #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 3.99

JAN220792 – BASILISK #8 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR SCHARF – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

* Vanessa descends upon another ghost town with the Faithful and Barret in tow, this time the one where Hannah's family died, and Hannah isn't far behind, on the hunt for Vanessa.

* In the aftermath of the confrontation, Vanessa retreats to the community where it all began, finding an eerie sight both familiar and unexpected.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #15 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220794

JAN220795 – SEVEN SECRETS #15 CVR B FERNANDEZ – 3.99

JAN220796 – SEVEN SECRETS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

JAN220797 – SEVEN SECRETS #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FERNANDEZ – 3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* As the stakes get higher and more of the Order is lost, Caspar begins to struggle with the weight of the destruction mounting around him.

* With Amon wielding the power of the future, can Caspar stay one step ahead and protect the ones he loves? Or will one wrong move bring it all tumbling down?

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #5 (OF 5) CVR A LUCA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220800

JAN220801 – REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #5 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INC – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

FINAL ISSUE!

* Our cast arrive in Terlingua, Texas, looking to flee to Mexico, all the while wondering if they've been the good guys in all this, doing their patriotic duty, and whether they should stay and fight after all.

* But with Frank and a hired killer to deal with, will there be any second chances? And just who is the shadowed figure overlooking Oswald's exhumation in 1981?

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #2 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220802

JAN220803 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #2 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV DANI (M – 4.99

JAN220804 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #2 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV VAR (MR – 4.99

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

* The gang wars within the city intensify, thanks to the suspicious death of a prominent drug runner.

* Barbara, the Killer's and Nicolas's handler, introduces them to another undercover agent working to infiltrate the gang of a corrupt city hall official.

* Can they leverage the connection to give the official the "negative treatment" – and take him off the board for good?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUCKHEAD #4 (OF 5) CVR A KAMBADAIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220805

JAN220806 – BUCKHEAD #4 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV VIDEO GAME HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

JAN220807 – BUCKHEAD #4 (OF 5) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR PARK – 3.99

JAN220808 – BUCKHEAD #4 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL 25 COPY INCV VAR PARK – 3.99

(W) Shobo Coker (A / CA) George Kambadais

* Toba and his friends have come up with a plan to save Buckhead – and Toba's dad.

* With security at the school tighter than expected, the friends must split up: plunging Toba into the Elseverse, while the rest race to disable the transmitter controlling the town.

* Even if Toba finds his father, as well as the means to potentially save the town, the battle for Buckhead has only begun…

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

