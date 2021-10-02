Brian Bendis Has Been Made A Substack PRO Offer

Joe Grunenwald at Comics Beat asked Brian Bendis, given that he has a Substack newsletter if he had also received a Substack PRO offer. He confirmed that he had, saying "Yes, I have an offer from them. I usually don't speak of business that I'm in the middle of, right? That always been, maybe how I was raised or something. But I know this is like all over everywhere, and other people are speaking of it. So yes, offer's on the table, and we'll see if I can make it work, like Matt and Kelly expressed in their newsletter the other day, it's just a matter of timing. I definitely know what I would do with it, and then we'll see if we can make it work. But my primary focus is and would be Dark Horse and Jinxworld."

Kelly Sue De Connick had previously written, on behalf of her and husband Matt Fraction, "Substack has started offering SubstackPro deals to a set of comic creators that they view as influential in exchange for said creators developing and/or distributing some comics on the Substack platform. In exchange for the money, creators agree to offer a paid version of their newsletter and commit to posting 100 times in the year they're under the agreement. I've heard the deals referred to as "advances." Advances have to be earned out. As these don't, they're more like grants—or sponsorships, similar to what Nike does with athletes, which I think is much more accurate metaphor—and they're substantial. Substantial enough to be transformative to our industry. If you're looking for our take, this is probably what you want to know: We did get the SubstackPro Comics offer. We haven't decided whether to take it or not; we can't commit at the moment. We'll see if the offer is still on the table once we're in a position to commit."

With Adrian Tomine confirming himself as the first Substack Writer in Residence, there are plenty more names yet to announce one way or another…