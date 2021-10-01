Adrian Tomine Is Substack's First Writer In Residence

Adrian Tomine is a comic book creator best known for the Optic Nerve comic, his New Yorker cartoons, and the graphic novel Diary Of The Long Distance Cartoonist. He is now the first Substack Writer In Residence, and his new Substack newsletter explains more of what that actually means for him. Because there are more writers to follow it seems.

I had the idea to address the most common questions and comments I've received recently, and to do so with a greater level of attention than I'm usually able to do while quickly scrolling through the messages on my phone. Hopefully this will lead to something like a permanent record of answers to some of the most frequently asked questions—including, perhaps definitively, how to pronounce my last name. I'll also be talking about the art supplies I use, my work with The New Yorker, upcoming film / tv projects, and, thanks to some of the questions that have already come in, some fairly in-depth "process" stuff about creating comics and illustrations. The first "real" post will go out on Monday, and I'll be doing this throughout the month of October. Questions can be sent to me, either via direct message on Instagram (@adriantomine) or in the comments here, and I'll do my best to respond to as many as possible. I'll try to post at least twice a week, and the subscription will be 100% free of charge. Thanks for joining me in this experiment, and please subscribe so that Substack doesn't regret their generous invitation.

Subscription is free, and Adrian Tomine joins a number of those who have signed up to Substack PRO to publish their new comic books, including Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Jonathan Hickman, James Tynion IV, Mike Huddlestone, Skottie Young, Scott Snyder, Kelly Thompson and more, with other considering the offer. Others, like Ed Brubaker, have turned it down.