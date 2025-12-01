Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged:

Brian Michael Bendis Confirms Marvel Project With Sara Pichelli

Article Summary Brian Michael Bendis confirms a new Marvel project with artist Sara Pichelli at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics.

The project is set for release in 2026, with details still under wraps but strong hints at a Miles Morales focus.

Bendis previously announced a Marvel return for Avengers #800, suggesting even more exciting titles ahead.

Milan Games Week & Cartoomics hosted the panel revealing this news, attracting around 200,000 comic fans annually.

Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool reported the news coming out of the Ultimate Spider-Man panel at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics that Brian Michael Bendis would be working on a new Marvel comic book projects with his co-creator of Miles Morales, Spider-Man, Sara Pichelli. Brian Michael Bendis confirmed the news on social media, posting to Instagram, "at day two @mgwcmx @cbcebulski dropped the news that @sara_pichelli and I are actively working on a new project together for @marvelcomics 2026. All I said is it's the most exciting thing we've done together so far. @mirage_comics_official has been incredible to us. This is an incredible show. Thank you to everyone who came by." What the project is, is still unknown but the circumstances suggest that it could be Miles Morales-based….

Bleeding Cool previously broke the news that Bendis would be returning to Marvel Comics in 2026, and later confirmed that it would be for Avengers #800. But we also knew there was more on the cards. Here's the panel listing from Milan Games Week and Cartoomics…

"It was born in October 2000 and is a revolution: Ultimate Spider-Man is the miraculous recipe to resurrect Marvel from its ashes and enter the homes of every comic book reader, old or new. Over the years, this alternate version of Spider-Man has continued to return, renew itself and renew every area of entertainment: from comics to animation, passing through video games to return to comics. We talk about it with Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, the writer who invented Ultimate Spider-Man twice, Brian Michael Bendis, the co-creator of Miles Morales, Sara Pichelli, the artist of the most recent incarnation of Miles, Federico Vicentini. Moderated by Zeth Castle and Nicola Peruzzi"

Milan Games Week and Cartoomics, previously known as Games Week until 2013, is an Italian festival that has been held annually since 2011 in Milan. It was initially hosted at the Portello Convention Centre, then at the Fieramilanocity urban hub, and since 2017, at the Fieramilano suburban hub, located in the municipal area of Rho. It has around 200,000 attendees.

