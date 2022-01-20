BTS Webtoon Comic Hits 15 Million Views In First Two Days

The licensed webcomic from KPop band BTS and their studios Hybe, 7Fates: Chako had broken all of Webtoon's records so far, since it was released last week, garnering 15 million views within two days of its global release, making it the highest viewed title ever launched by Webtoon. 7Fates: Chako is described as "a dynamic story following seven young men, each inspired by a member of BTS, bound by fate. After growing up together and going through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny."

Readers can check back every Friday, and there will be an official companion soundtrack from BTS' Suga and Jungkook, Stay Alive, released on the 4th of February. Available in six languages English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, and Thai, with a new record view for each. The slate of Hybe content has earned 9.9 review stars out of 10, and gathered 740,000 subscribers within two days of its release. Other Hybe titles Enhyben's Dark Moon: The Blood Altar took second place and Tomorrow X Together: The Star Seekers ranked third.

"This project, in collaboration with Hybe, is an industry-first, simultaneously launching a webcomic and a web novel in 10 languages, with strong fan fractions for all three works," said Ken Kim, CEO, Webtoon Entertainment. "These are pop idols that fans truly love, so we're thrilled to see fans celebrate the dynamic storytelling and unique illustrations for these webcomics and webnovels. These stories are helping people around the world discover webcomics, and giving existing Webtoon users an exciting new way to imagine their favourite idols."

Webtoon's Hybe collaboration is part of the company's Super Casting initiative, a group of global partnerships that bring other entertainment companies to Webtoon, to extend existing IP and entertainment franchises to new platforms, fans, and formats such as web novels and webcomics.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bts, Webtoon