Buffy '97 & Power Rangers Ruin in Boom Studio's June's 2022 Solicits

Boom Studios leads with the launch of a new Buffy '97 #1 series for the 25th anniversary of the TV show, from Max Bemis and Marianna Ignazzi, about the making of a Buffy TV show in the nineties that goes very very wrong. Power Rangers has a Countdown to Ruin. And Christine Larsen brings back a new Orcs series…. all in Boom Studios' June 2022 solicits and solicitations.

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220618

(W) Max Bemis (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Qistina Khalidah

"That Buffy Show," a The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air meets Dawson's Creek style teen drama sitcom, is a perfect fit for the Buffster. It's all going well until the cast gets a taste of the supernatural when the audience totally vamps out!

The Scooby Gang is forced to learn actual slayage skills on live television from "TV" Buffy to save their lives, and more importantly… keep the show from being cancelled!

Tap into some geeky joy with this celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Buffy The Vampire Slayer by Say Anything frontman Max Bemis (Moon Knight) and Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens), and you'll be five by five!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 7.99

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR B HUTCHISON-CATES

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOSHITANI

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BROKENSHIRE

BUFFY 97 #1 CVR E BG VAR GANCHEAU

BOOM! STUDIOS

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3 CVR A MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220623

APR220624 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3 CVR B BLOOD RED FOIL STAMP VAR – 5.99

APR220625 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MONTES – 4.99

APR220626 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

APR220627 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3 CVR E 50 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

APR220628 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3 CVR F 75 COPY INCV BUSTOS – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Xander is fed up with Giles and Willow for being such a drag!

But while they sort their mistakes out, Xander soon finds himself alone and under attack by a creature that proves too much for him.

That is, until an unexpected would-be foe comes to his rescue, leading to a deal that could work out very well for the both of them…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ANGEL #6 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220629

APR220630 – ANGEL #6 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

APR220631 – ANGEL #6 (OF 8) CVR C 25 COPY INCV LINDSAY – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Angel might have left LA, but his problems seem to follow him wherever he goes.

With Cordelia struggling to keep the show together without him, she turns to a very familiar face as a potential new co-star, one whose past is also catching up with them!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 10

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220632

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi, Valentina Pinti (CA) Frany

The Scooby Gang goes head-to-head with Silas in a final showdown for the fate of the multiverse!

Meanwhile with Buffy and Giles trapped in the memoryscape, things look grim for the Slayer.

Writer Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol) and artists Marianna Ignazzi (An Unkindness of Ravens) and Valentina Pinti (Destiny, NY) along with their own Scooby Gang of writer and artist friends bring the "We Are The Slayer" storyline to its pulse-pounding conclusion!

Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #34-35 and the "We Are The Slayer" epilogue from Buffy The Vampire Slayer: 25th Anniversary Special #1.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #5 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220633

APR220634 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #5 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

APR220635 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FINDEN – 4.99

APR220636 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV WILDGOOSE – 4.99

APR220637 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

APR220638 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #5 CVR F UNLOCK 25 COPY INCV VAR – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Mona Finden

As Jayne makes light of his newfound (and very unexpected!) role in life, he faces the fury of a family he's long neglected.

But that might be the least of his problems! Even if he can find a way to bond with his closest family in the only way he knows how… Serenity has received a call from Requiem that could spell disaster.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FIREFLY BLUE SUN RISING TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220639

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Nimit Malavia

Sheriff Mal Reynolds has a new partner-a law enforcing robot from the Blue Sun corporation, who only cares about enforcing the law-no matter the cost!

If Mal wants to keep his job and protect his sector, the smart move would be to play by Blue Sun Corporation's rulebook.

But for Mal, there's really only one choice-reunite the crew of the Serenity for one last impossible job to save the 'Verse!

New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Darth Vader) and acclaimed artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd: Mega-City Zero) launch Mal and the crew of Serenity into their biggest battle yet, officially continuing the acclaimed sci-fi series.

Collects Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 and Firefly #21-22.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 14.99

POWER RANGERS UNLTD COUNTDOWN RUIN #1 CVR A

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220640

(W) L.L. McKinney (A) Anna Kekovsky Chandra (CA) Keyla K. Valerio

In the next crucial Power Rangers Unlimited special, calamity looms for fan-favorites Andros and Zhan from the hit series Power Rangers in Space.

Discover their past growing up on KO-35, their journey to becoming Rangers, and the epic battle that changed their lives forever…

The future of the Power Rangers saga starts here in this exciting one-shot adventure by writer L.L. McKinney (Black Widow: Bad Blood, Nubia) and artist Anna KEKOVSKY Chandra!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 7.99

POWER RANGERS UNLTD COUNTDOWN RUIN #1 CVR B FOIL

POWER RANGERS UNLTD COUNTDOWN RUIN #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

POWER RANGERS UNLTD COUNTDOWN RUIN #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

POWER RANGERS UNLTD COUNTDOWN RUIN #1 CVR E UNLOCK

MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220645

APR220646 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

APR220647 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

APR220648 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

APR220649 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR E 25 COPY INCV BERNARDO – 3.99

APR220650 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR ALLEN – 3.99

APR220651 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

APR220652 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #20 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR BERNARDO – 3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Tommy and Aisha feel out of place and in over their heads back in the Lion Galaxy, but against all odds, Billy finds them some help from an extremely unexpected source!

Back on Earth, the battle against King Aradon rages on-and not in the Rangers' favor.

Matt, Adam, Kim, and the others face overwhelming odds as the situation grows increasingly dire. Can Rocky's resilience carry them through, even with Zordon's absence?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #20 CVR A MARTINEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220653

APR220654 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR B LEGACY VAR – 3.99

APR220655 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MARTINEZ – 3.99

APR220656 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

APR220657 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR E 25 COPY INCV KHALIDAH – 3.99

APR220658 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR ALLEN – 3.99

APR220659 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

APR220660 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR KHALIDAH – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna

In the wake of tragedy, the Omega Rangers return to Angel Grove to reunite with some familiar faces from their past.

Trini finds herself confronted by the nearly impossible challenge of balancing her life as a Ranger, and her responsibilities to her family.

To make matters even worse, Safehaven faces an alien invasion; and they're after something that should never be unleashed!

What horrors are sealed inside of the ancient container buried deep within the OMEGA VAULT?

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ORCS THE WIZARD #1 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220661

APR220662 – ORCS THE WIZARD #1 (OF 4) CVR B POWELL – 5.99

APR220663 – ORCS THE WIZARD #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV POWELL – 5.99

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

The fun and fantastical ORCS! series from creator Christine Larsen (Adventure Time) returns with a new installment featuring our favorite underdog heroes: Bog, Pez, Zep, Utzu, and Gurh!

After returning from their travels and celebrating with a dance party, a prank gone wrong inadvertently unleashes something ancient and evil.

Even worse, in a tower in the middle of a dark forest, a wizard with grand, sinister plans needs a real army, and his sight turns toward the Orcish tribe…

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 5.99

FENCE TP VOL 05

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220664

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna the Mad

En Garde! Excitement is in the air as Nicholas and his friends celebrate their prestigious invitation to the Halverton Training Camp. But they soon find themselves pushed to their limits as they come face-to-face with the best teams in the country.

Will a new addition to the opposing team help Nicholas awaken the fighting spirit he needs to prevail? And what will it mean for his friendship with Seiji?

USA Today best-selling author C. S. Pacat (Captive Prince) and popular web cartoonist Johanna the Mad reunite for the next chapter in this fierce and heartfelt GLAAD Media Award-nominated series!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 14.99

REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220665

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Where is Lee Harvey Oswald's body?

The Kennedy assassination is a rat's nest of conspiracy theories: mafia involvement, a second gunman, a government cover-up… but the most important one may just be the idea that the body in Oswald's grave is not actually Lee Harvey.

Meet the ragtag group of "useful idiots" unwittingly brought together to clean up the crime of the century – a wannabe cowboy from Wisconsin, a Buddy Holly-idolizing (former) car thief, a world-weary Civil Rights activist ready for revolution, and a failed G-Man who still acts the part .

Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America) and artist Luca Casalanguida (Lost Soldiers, Scout's Honor) deliver an off-kilter crime thriller set in the shadows of history's greatest conspiracy!

Collects Regarding the Matter of Oswald's Body #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 17.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR A GARNEY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220666

APR220667 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR B DEL MUNDO (MR) – 3.99

APR220668 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR C GARNEY FOIL (MR) – 4.99

APR220669 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR D DEL MUNDO FOIL (MR) – 4.99

APR220670 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR E 10 COPY INCV RAMOS (MR) – 3.99

APR220671 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR F 50 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO ( – 3.99

APR220672 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR G 75 COPY INCV RAMOS (MR) – 3.99

APR220673 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #9 (OF 12) CVR H 100 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO – 3.99

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A / CA) Ron Garney

The stunning conclusion of the blockbuster series begins here!

Discover a brand new story arc that finally reveals the long-hidden secrets of B.'s past… and uncovers shocking new revelations that will change his future forever!

From the ancient mysteries of his origins to the present-day machinations of Caldwell's master plan… B.'s entire journey has been leading to this moment.

From superstar Keanu Reeves, NYT bestselling writer Matt Kindt, and acclaimed artist Ron Garney comes the final chapter of the epic story that's sold over a million copies!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #24 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220674

APR220675 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #24 CVR B DIE CUT MASK VAR – 4.99

APR220676 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #24 CVR C DIE CUT BLOODY V – 4.99

APR220677 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #24 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

APR220678 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #24 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FRI – 3.99

APR220679 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #24 CVR F UNLOCKABLE – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

While Cutter's machinations continue to unfold at the House of Slaughter, Erica has tracked a terrifying new enemy within a small town in New Mexico.

With her past quickly catching up with her, Erica must don the mask once again and head into the heart of the danger if she wants any hope of stopping this monstrous entity.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #7 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220680

APR220681 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #7 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

APR220682 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #7 CVR C BODYBAG VAR KAGO – 4.99

APR220683 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #7 CVR D 25 INCV COPY VAR DELL EDERA – 3.99

APR220684 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #7 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MURAKAMI – 3.99

APR220685 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #7 CVR F 75 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Sam Johns (A) Werther Dell'Edera, Letizia Cadonici (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

After his shocking discovery of what is actually lurking in the town, Edwin is faced with a choice that will change his life forever: wait for a Black Mask to arrive and risk losing the monster, or take on the creature himself…

Discover Edwin's story and dive even deeper into the expanding world of Something is Killing the Children with the SCARLET arc of House of Slaughter!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GRIM #2 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220686

APR220687 – GRIM #2 CVR B FOIL FLAVIANO – 5.99

APR220688 – GRIM #2 CVR C FRISON – 3.99

APR220689 – GRIM #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV DI FELICI – 3.99

APR220690 – GRIM #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jessica Harrow finds herself trapped between the worlds of the living and the dead-something that no other reaper has ever experienced! Just what makes her so special?

Can she make her way back to the afterlife, and what exactly is going to happen now that she can walk amongst the living?

The mystery deepens in this new series from acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan-favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants)!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #15 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220691

APR220692 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #15 CVR B HIDDEN SPARK INTERMIX – 4.99

APR220693 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO – 4.99

APR220694 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

The newly-revealed spectral planeswalker brings newfound ramifications for our trio, as well as knowledge of the extraplanar peril and political conflict unfolding in Ravnica.

With a powerful planeswalker with grand ambitions revealed as the puppet master behind it all, what are Chandra, Niko, and Garruk going to do about it?

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR A DARBOE

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220695

APR220696 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR B GIST – 4.99

APR220697 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR C CONNECTING VAR – 4.99

APR220698 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV MERCA – 4.99

APR220699 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV PAQUE – 4.99

APR220700 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV PAQUE – 4.99

APR220701 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR G UNLK 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Karen Darboe

Lilianna brings the recently-awakened planeswalker back to Strixhaven, where her unique powers stun even the world-class magic scholars!

However, something makes Liliana uneasy about this mysterious figure, and with ancient forces circling, Liliana finds herself at the crossroads of an interplanar decision.

All the while, the scheming Master of Metal, Tezzeret, may have his own plans for the planeswalker, and her home plane…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220702

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Austin Walker (A / CA) Daniel Bayliss

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E debuted as a team called The New Day… changing the WWE Universe forever!

Everyone knows they're six-time Tag Team Champions-including the longest reign in WWE history-but now, discover the true origins of this unforgettable trio for the first time.

Follow young Kofi, Xavier, and Big E as they learn about the world of wrestling, take on opponents big and small, battle their egos (as well as those around them), and realize that they'll always be stronger together than apart!

Acclaimed writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of The Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table), and artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), reveal the untold story behind one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history.

Collects the complete WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1-2.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #2 (OF 4) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220703

APR220704 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #2 (OF 4) CVR B 25 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

APR220705 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #2 (OF 4) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

APR220706 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #2 (OF 4) CVR D FOC 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

APR220707 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #2 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR WARD – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Christian Ward

House Atreides is all but shattered, forcing Gurney Halleck to lead the survivors in a desperate mission to steal resources vital to their plans for revenge.

His plan puts them on a collision course with not only the brutal soldiers of House Harkonnen, but the all-powerful Spacing Guild itself!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #11 CVR A DI MEO

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220708

APR220709 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #11 CVR B INFANTE – 3.99

APR220710 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #11 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

APR220711 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #11 CVR D 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

APR220712 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #11 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

Flash-forward 50 years to the third and final arc of this epic sci-fi series! With an (almost) entirely new cast, it's the perfect place for new readers to jump on for the stunning finale.

It began with questioning the gods. It finally ends here… once again… at the edge of the universe.

The lines between humanity and the divine blur even further as we hurtle towards the conclusion of this Eisner-nominated interstellar series from acclaimed writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and artist Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #26 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220713

APR220714 – ONCE & FUTURE #26 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

APR220715 – ONCE & FUTURE #26 CVR C 25 COPY INCV CORONA – 3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

It's the day after Christmas, and as the kings converge on the mythical sword, Bridgette McGuire's true plan comes to light!

Everything hinges on her ritual and who it could release!

A storm is brewing… Who will make it through the end of the year in order to set things right?

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #18 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220716

APR220717 – SEVEN SECRETS #18 CVR B DE LANDRO – 3.99

APR220718 – SEVEN SECRETS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

APR220719 – SEVEN SECRETS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

APR220720 – SEVEN SECRETS #18 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR DE LANDRO – 3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

The truth about Caspar's origins is finally revealed!

In this mind-blowing ending, discover the future of the order and the very nature of the secrets themselves!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALICE EVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220721

APR220722 – ALICE EVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR B JOHNSON – 3.99

APR220723 – ALICE EVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV JOHNSON – 3.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Alice has found refuge in the ASYLUM, but she might not be as safe as she thinks…

Will her time there mean being severed from the real world permanently? And what of the institution's suspicious funding, and Dr. Madsen's quest for control… through any means necessary?

Things grow even curiouser back in Wonderland though, as Alice meets two familiar figures who bear an uncanny resemblance to the orderlies of the asylum!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FAITHLESS III #5 (OF 6) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220724

APR220725 – FAITHLESS III #5 (OF 6) CVR B EROTIC VAR ANKA (MR) – 4.99

APR220726 – FAITHLESS III #5 (OF 6) CVR C 25 INCV COPY HARDING (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Maria Llovet

In the penultimate issue of Faithless III, things grow even more dire following the celestial battle between Solomon and Louis.

In fact, hell itself seems ready to spill into reality as Faith and Louis's artistic masterpiece comes to life…

Don't miss the lead-in to the stunning final chapter of Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's erotic masterpiece!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #4 CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220727

APR220728 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #4 CVR B MANHANINI – 4.99

APR220729 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #4 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Deron Bennett (A) Dani Pendergast (CA) Christian Ward

In the final issue of the mythical mini-series, the Caribbean story of the Ole Heg comes to life-a normal woman by day, but a terrifying, bloodsucking fire spirit at night.

When the mother of a young girl named Ruth falls prey to this skin-shedding soucouyant, Ruth is desperate for a way to save her.

Can Ruth defeat the Ole Heg, and live to tell the tale as a warning for generations to come?

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #5 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220730

APR220731 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #5 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

APR220732 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #5 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

Mayor Marchand has blood on his hands, but that's not going to stop him from using the recent gang violence for his own political gain.

While Killer remains as detached as ever over this new development, only concerned about new clients, the same can't be said for Nicolas.

But when an organization with connections to the mayor and religious extremists emerges, the two are faced with one of their most dangerous assignments yet…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

