Buffy: Every Generation Joins the TV Series to the Boom Comics.

Last week Bleeding Cool broke the news that Boom Studios' Buffy The Vampire Slayer #14 has a big first appearance that could bring some of the Buffy TV fans to the hit reVamp series launched in 2018. I wouldn't expect them to give away all the details soon, but the things I've heard suggest it will be a highly sought-after issue when the full plans are revealed.

Now I'm hearing that Buffy the Vampire: Every Generation, a one-shot on-sale on June 3rd, will further plant the seeds for those opportunities, providing the origin for a new character who will have a big impact on the core Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. We've seen the idea of multiple Buffy universes introduced in the Hellmouth crossover and while this new character isn't from the TV series, they will provide another clue as to how the Boom comics may be connected to the show. That those connections may run deeper than anyone realizes quite yet…

If that's not enough for you, this one-shot also introduces a magical item that will be of big interest to fans of Buffy…along with Angel and Spike, who are currently co-headlining their own series, too. We've seen that Boom isn't afraid to make some dramatic changes – like turning Xander into a vampire or bringing Robin Wood into the series as a young Watcher – so this item could have a huge impact moving forward.

So when Whedon fans learn about the significance of this issue, chances are they'll come looking for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Every Generation as a key issue…and chances are most comic shops won't have copies given the more conservative orders as the industry reopens. This would be a good time to grab a copy – and maybe a variant – to keep safe till those Whedon fans come knockin…

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Every Generation #1 is on-sale Wednesday, June 3rd and FOCs on Monday, May 11th.

BUFFY EVERY GENERATION #1

(W) Various (A) Various

? The SECRET ORIGINS of some of the most important Slayers in history… ? …and the First Appearance of a new character with a familiar face who will change the way you look at Buffy and everything about her world. ? This is the Buffy comic that everyone will be talking about and the most important new character in over twenty years!In Shops: Jun 03, 2020 SRP: $7.99