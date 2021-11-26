Captain Marvel #34 Preview: Prison Break

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! In this preview of Captain Marvel #34, we find Carol Danvers ripping off Monica Rambeau's method of breaking free from a prison, which is a real kick in the ass after she already ripped off Monica's Captain Marvel name and then forced Monica to rename herself after a cable company! Come on, Carol! Can't Monica have anything for herself?! Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34

SEP210977

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" PART 3

There is no hope for Carol or the Captain Marvel name. There is only imprisonment…and with Carol trapped, who will save her friends? It's going to take something more powerful to break free…something nobody, not even Carol, knew was possible… Don't miss the reveal of the year in the penultimate chapter of "Last of the Marvels"!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

