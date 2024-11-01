Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, Carmine Giamento

Carmine Di Giandomenico's Return to The Knight in Batman & Robin #15

Carmine Di Giandomenico makes a surprise return to Batman: The Knight from DC Comics in Batman And Robin #15, out in two weeks

Article Summary Carmine Giamento returns in Batman And Robin #15, surprising fans with a special two-page appearance.

Giamento ties past stories with Batman: The Knight as his work is prominently featured in a flashback.

Batman And Robin #15 explores Bruce Wayne's London training days, connecting Memento with Batman's past.

New challenges arise for the Dynamic Duo as Memento replicates an infamous Gotham tragedy.

It's not mentioned in solicitations. But Carmine Di Giandomenico will make a guest appearance on two pages of the upcoming Batman And Robin #15. And it will be a blast from the past for him and his readers. Giandomenico relatively recently drew the Batman: The Knight mini-series written by Chip Zdarsky, which told the story of Bruce Wayne travelling the world and learning how to be Batman. And also includes the retconned character Ghost Maker into that history as a friend and rival travelling a similar path in a very different direction. This run was then heavily referenced in Chip Zdarsky's current run on Batman, which is coming to an end next year.

Well, when Batman And Robin #15 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics in two weeks, it will include a flashback to Bruce Wayne's training days in London dealing with a serial killer called Memento. And those two pages will be drawn by Carmine Di Giandomenico, tying it all in with Batman: The Knight. Will that continue in future issues? I don't know. But it is rather neat.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #15 CVR A JAVIER FERNANDEZ

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

NO COSTUMES, NO GADGETS. CAN BATMAN AND ROBIN STILL SAVE THE DAY? What should have been a run-of-the-mill charity banquet for Bruce and Damian has, quite literally, gone up in flames–and now, without access to their costumes and gadgets, father and son find themselves fighting for their lives at the hands of the mysterious specter known only as Memento. But who is this new villain who set the blaze that threatens to disintegrate the Dynamic Duo, why does it replicate an infamous, century-old tragedy from Gotham's history, and what is Memento's connection to the Dark Knight's past? Nothing can prepare you for the answers to these questions, so join us and bear witness to "Memento," part two. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024 BATMAN THE KNIGHT TP

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? On Bruce Wayne's journey toward becoming the Dark Knight, he has many hard lessons to learn. His adventure begins in Paris, where he'll train with a world-renowned cat burglar and encounter a horrifying serial killer stalking the city's wealthy elite. Will this first test for the young Batman prove deadly? Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and acclaimed artist Carmine Di Giandomenico will take Bruce Wayne on a fraught journey, making allies and enemies, on his training to become Batman. Collects BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1-10. Retail:

$29.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!