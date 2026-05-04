Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Geonosian Warriors 4-Pack Revealed

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a new The Vintage Collection 4-Pack

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Geonosian Warriors 4-Pack, built for prequel army builders.

The set includes two winged Geonosian warriors and two ground troops, each packed with sonic blasters.

Inspired by Star Wars: Episode II, the 3.75-inch figures feature collector-grade detail, deco, and articulation.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Geonosian Warriors 4-Pack at Hasbro Pulse for $67.99, due Fall 2026.

Hasbro has revealed a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection army builder set. This new one is here to help expand collectors' upcoming Republic Gunship display, as a new Geonosian warriors 4-Pack is here. These insectoid soldiers come from the planet Geonosis and played a major role in the early battles of the Clone Wars. Their society is structured around a hive hierarchy, with queens directing the colony's activities. This tactic makes them coordinate attacks efficiently, often overwhelming enemies with sheer numbers.

War now rages on as Hasbro brings the Geonosis Warriors 4-Pack to life, which will come with two winged warriors and two ground troops. All four Geonosians will come with their signature blasters, and with a few of these, any Clone Wars collection will become a heated battle. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Geonosian Warriors 4-Pack are set to go live today on Hasbro Pulse. They are set to be priced at $67.99 each and are expected to be released in Fall 2026. May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Geonosian Warriors 4-Pack

"Referred to by clone troopers as "bugs" throughout the franchise, these Geonosian drones first appeared in the second film of the prequel trilogy. The insectoid Geonosians built the Trade Federation's droid army and played a key role in arming the Separatists. Collect this troop-building pack in THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-inch-scale, inspired by Episode II — a great addition to your prequel trilogy collection. "

"Unique design and deco ensure the battlefield is covered on all fronts, with 2 airborne soldiers featuring detailed wings and 2 ground troops. Each set has different detailed armor deco. Pose out each soldier with the included Geonosian sonic blaster accessories. THE VINTAGE COLLECTION celebrates favorite characters and iconic moments throughout STAR WARS lore with collector-grade articulation and detailing in 3.75-inch scale, and calling back to the original Kenner releases from the 1970s and 1980s."

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