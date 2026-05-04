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The New DC Compact Comics Displays Coming To Comic Stores

The New DC Compact Comics Displays Coming To Comic Stores with Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

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Article Summary

  • DC Compact Comics is getting new comic store displays, expanding support for the hit low-cost, reader-friendly format.
  • The six-pocket DC Compact Comics display holds about 36 volumes and is built to fit similarly sized compact editions too.
  • New header cards spotlight Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns in stores this June.
  • Retailers get one free display with 60 DC Compact Comics ordered, with more available for $110 alongside the full line.

The DC Compact Comics line has been a wonderful opening up of DC's back catalogue to new readers – and to a few old ones as well. Part of that has been the 5.5" x 8.5" format, part of it the $9.99 price point and the  DC Compact Comics 13.5" W x 16.5" D x 57" T shelving that presents the line. And so, as the line grows, DC Comics is providing more shelving for the next lot of books… each six-pocket display can fit approximately thirty-six DC Compact Comics volumes, six deep. And any other company's Compact titles that they have specifically designed to also fit in these. Dynamite, Oni, IDW, I am looking at you…

DC Compact Comics Display

 

The new display comes with a two-sided header card specifically promoting the Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow graphic novel by Tom King and Bilquis Eveley that the new movie is based on, and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson, which every Batman movie is based on. Retailers who order sixty editions of DC Compact Comics will receive one display free, and additional displays can be ordered for $110 each. Expect to see the new displays in comic stores in June. Here is the available line of DC Compact Comics titles through Lunar Distribution

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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