Caroline Palmer Says There's A Monster In Nocturne Grove in 2027

Caroline Palmer says that There's A Monster In Nocturne Grove, a new middle-grade graphic novel from Atheneum in 2027

Quando Mi-Young moves to Nocturne Grove, uncovering eerie microaggressions and a lurking town monster.

Atheneum Books will publish the graphic novel in autumn 2027, with world rights secured by Alex Slater.

Caroline Palmer, a nonbinary creator, aims to tell diverse and dynamic stories across multiple genres.

Julia McCarthy at Atheneum has bought world publishing rights to There's A Monster In Nocturne Grove, and publication is scheduled for the autumn of 2027. Caroline Palmer's agent, Alex Slater at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates, negotiated the deal.

Caroline Palmer says, "I finally get to share this! You heard right—I've got another graphic novel in the works, and this one's a middle-grade horror story. I'm thrilled to be working on it, and I think this book especially will be a real heavy hitter!" Caroline Palmer says that they are "a nonbinary comic creator who tells dynamic, unique stories with heart! In June 2024, my debut graphic novel "Camp Prodigy" was published, and my second book "There's a Monster in Nocturne Grove" is set to release fall 2027. My goal is to tell diverse stories in every genre across the board, from coming-of-age and slice-of-life to fiction and action."

Atheneum Books was founded in 1959 in New York City by Alfred A. Knopf Jr. who left his family's Knopf publishing house, Simon Michael Bessie from Harper & Brothers, and Hiram Haydn from Random House.It started as an independent publisher of adult literary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, publishing notable authors including Pulitzer Prize winners like Edward Albee, Theodore H. White, and Nikki Giovanni.In 1961, editor Jean E. Karl established its children's book department, before it first merged with Charles Scribner's Sons in 1978, was acquired by Macmillan in 1984, who were then acquired by Simon & Schuster in 1994. Today, Atheneum operates primarily as Atheneum Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, specialising in children's and young adult literature, including graphic novels.

