Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Cemetery Kids, rick and morty

Cemetery Kids Run Rabid & EC in Oni Press' August 2025 Solicitations

Cemetery Kids Run Rabid in Oni Press' August 2025 solicitations as well as more EC Comics and Rick And Morty.

Article Summary Cemetery Kids Run Rabid #1 headlines Oni Press's thrilling August 2025 comic book lineup

EC Comics returns with all-new sci-fi and horror titles like Cruel Universe 2 and Catacomb of Torment

Fan favorites Adventure Time and Rick and Morty expand with new specials and 10th anniversary omnibuses

New and returning series plus graphic novel collections offer horror, sci-fi, and fantasy adventures

Appearing in Oni Press' August 2025 solicits lead with the return of Cemetery Kids Run Rabid #1 (of 4) from Zac Thompson and Daniel Irizarri, Cruel Universe 2 #1 (of 12), Blood Type #3 (of 4), Catacomb of Torment #2, Adventure Time: The Bubbline College Special #1,The Sixth Gun: Battle For The Six #2 (of 3), Biker Mice From Mars #3, Rick and Morty VS. The Universe #2 (of 4), Rick and Morty VS. The Universe: Summer of Love #1, Benjamin #3 (of 3), Dark Regards #4 (of 4). As well as the collections, A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships, Wet Moon 20th Anniversary Omnibus Collection Vol. 3 SC, Out of Alcatraz HC, Mine is a Long, Lonesome Grave SC, Quincredible: A Better World SC, The Complete Courtney Crumrin Vol. 1 SC, Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary Omnibus Vol. 1 HC, Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary Omnibus Vol. 2 HC, Adventure Time Compendium Vol. 3 SC and HC

CEMETERY KIDS RUN RABID #1 (OF 4)

Written by Zac Thompson | Art by Daniel Irizarri | Cover A by Daniel Irizarri | Cover B by Martin Simmonds | Cover C by Gegê Schall | Full Art Variant (1:10) by Martin Simmonds

YOU CAN'T ESCAPE THIS GAME, EVEN IN YOUR DREAMS. Acclaimed creators Zac Thompson (Into the Unbeing—Parts 1 & 2) and Daniel Irizarri (Judge Dredd, XINO) enter a synapse-shredding new level of the groundbreaking science-horror hybrid that began with CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE! One year ago, four friends barely escaped the unrelenting terror of the video game called Nightmare Cemetery. After spending endless hours locked into the innovative Dreamwave—the first gaming console played entirely while you sleep—in order to save one of their own from the game's all-too-real consequences, they survived . . . barely. But after their harrowing rescue, they've decided they've had enough of Nightmare Cemetery and its enigmatic final boss, the King of Sleep. That is, until the newest DLC, The Blighted Sprawl, suddenly appears online with a promise to reveal the truth of what actually lurks at the heart of Nightmare Cemetery's digital darkness . . . and why its effects are now bleeding out into the real world in an array of bizarre and disturbing new ways. The sold-out series that AiPT! called "compelling sci-fi horror . . . that feels closer to home than it should" returns with a perfect new jumping-on point for the series that challenges Stephen King, Clive Barker, and David Cronenberg to a three-way PVP deathmatch in a cyberpunk haunted house!

On Sale August 13th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/21/2025

CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #1 (OF 12)

Written by J. Holtham, Ann Nocenti & Greg Pak | Art by Charlie Adlard, Kano & David Rubín | Cover A by Lee Bermejo | Cover B by Tom Fowler | Gold Foil Variant ($8.99) by Lee Bermejo | Cover D Blank Sketch Variant | EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Albert Monteys | B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Tom Fowler | Archive Edition (1:50) by Malachi Ward | Squa Tront Variant (1:100) by Liam Sharp with Tom Fowler

At the star-lined edges of infinity, EC Comics' sci-fi smash hit returns to draw more worlds into the maw of its gravitational vortex with an all-new and unrelenting 12-issue maxi-series! Whether future or past, Earth or a distant world, no man can outrun the infinite singularity within us all: FEAR! Join this doomed expedition into the cold, unforgiving galaxies beyond our own as nihilistic navigators Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), J. Holtham (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), Kano (Immortal Iron Fist), Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), David Rubín (Sherlock Frankenstein), and Greg Pak (Planet Hulk) smash the laws of science . . . and splice the immortal EC Comics genome into a new breed of parasitic extraterrestrial tales with an endless appetite for pain! Plus, as an added bonus: A nerve-rending science-fiction classic from the EC vaults, painstakingly remastered and newly restored to its original coloring! BEYOND SPACE, BEYOND OBLIVION… There is something vast, unsympathetic, and envious that yearns to consume us all in this CRUEL UNIVERSE! Let's make it work for it, shall we?

On Sale August 6th, 2025 | $4.99 | 40 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/14/2025

CATACOMB OF TORMENT #2

Written by Matt Bors, Evan Dorkin & Jeremy Lambert | Art by Kano, Lukas Ketner & Fabiana Mascolo | Cover A by Ariel Olivetti | Cover B by Lukas Ketner | EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Jay Stephens | B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Lukas Ketner | Archive Edition (1:50) by Patricia Martín

EC's bloody new ongoing series twists the knife as the Summer of Fear continues! Welcome back to the Tormentor's lair . . . where each crank of the rack tightens your shackled limbs and brings even more taut tales of mayhem and murder spilling forth like so much viscera! This month: Full-blooded writers Matt Bors (Toxic Avenger), Evan Dorkin (Beasts of Burden), and Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol) join steel-nerved artists Kano (Action Comics), Lukas Ketner (Count Crowley), and Fabiana Mascolo (Catwoman) to navigate the catacombs by torchlight. . . . We hope they can find their way back out, hehehe!

On Sale August 20th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOC: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/28/2025

BLOOD TYPE #3 (OF 4)

Written by Corinna Bechko | Art by Andrea Sorrentino | Cover A by Miguel Mercado | Cover B by Andrea Sorrentino | EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Albert Monteys | B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Andrea Sorrentino | Archive Edition (1:50) by Patricia Martín

The hunter becomes the hunted! It takes a lot to scare a bloodthirsty vampire, but as Ada's island adventure continues, the true nature of her mysterious foe finally comes into focus, and she's in way over her head. . . . Or at least, that's what she'd like them to think. But can she turn the tables on her enemy without falling prey to the angry islanders who are starting to find the corpses left in her wake? Seems there's nowhere to run . . . but you know what they say about cornering a dangerous predator: Blood will run! EC's SUMMER OF FEAR digs in deep as Hugo Award nominee Corinna Bechko (Sister Imperator) and superstar artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls) bring a crimson-red high tide rushing into the historic, first-ever standalone horror series from the immortal EC Comics.

On Sale August 13th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOC: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/21/2025

ADVENTURE TIME: THE BUBBLINE COLLEGE SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written/Art by Caroline Cash | Cover A by Caroline Cash | Cover B by Robyn Smith | Cover C by Chloé Stawski | B&W Variant (1:10) by Chloé Stawski

It's . . . ALTERNATE UNIVERSE TIME! From the mind of Eisner Award–winning cartoonist Caroline Cash (PeePee PooPoo), experience all the fun of college (and none of the stress) in this giant-sized spectacular starring Princess Bubblegum and Marceline! What, do you think Ice King should get to have all the fun?! Heck nah! Fanfics are cool and all, but you know what's even cooler? Peering into alternate universes—and Prismo's got the perfect one in mind . . . Princess Bubblegum has just started school at Ooo University (double majoring in chemistry and princess, of course!). But between difficult roommates, overreaching bodyguards, assassination attempts, and—more importantly—a full class schedule, will Bubblegum be able to survive her first year in college?! With the help of one super-cool, super-mysterious flying vampire who she is mayybeee falling in love with, it shouldn't be all that hard. Turns out Marceline and Bubblegum are made for each other in any universe!

On Sale August 20th, 2025 | $7.99 | 56 PGS. | FC | IOC: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/28/2025

THE SIXTH GUN: BATTLE FOR THE SIX #2 (OF 3)

Written by Cullen Bunn | Art by Brian Hurtt | Cover A by Brian Hurtt | Cover B by Emily Schnall | Variant (1:10) by Brian Level | B&W Variant (1:20) by Brian Hurtt

A new beginning at the dawn of a new century . . . as the age-old battle between darkness and light rages once more! Master storytellers Cullen Bunn (Ghostlore) and Brian Hurtt (The Midnite Show) return to their acclaimed occult odyssey for the next prestige-format showdown celebrating 15 years of THE SIXTH GUN! With the forces of darkness coming together to trap and destroy the hunting party as they race against the evil cabal, the fate of reality hangs in the balance. The nightmares of creatures-that-should-not-be fuel a dire plot to bring the Six back into the world. And a mysterious figure—a knight from another time, from another world—strides into the Old West, a flaming blade in his hand . . . Thirty years after the events of the Eisner Award–nominated epic, The Sixth Gun is reborn . . . and hell follows with it!

On Sale August 27th, 2025 | $5.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | FC | IOC: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 8/4/2025

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #3 (ONGOING)

Written by Melissa Flores | Art by Daniel Gete | Cover A by Edu Souza | Cover B by V Ken Marion | Interlocking Variant (1:10) by Juan Jose Ryp | Variant Cover (1:20) by AJ Jothikumar

The Biker Mice's Mars mission continues to unfold in the next octane-pumping blockbuster from hotshot writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime) and full-throttle artist Daniel Gete (Skin Police)! As Vinnie, Throttle, and Modo transport the renegade scientist—who may hold the answers to the Plutarkians' Mars attacks—across the desert on their way back to Brimstone, they find themselves under attack from a deadly subterranean menace. Meanwhile, at the spaceport, a classic Biker Mice villain arrives, making his series debut in style. And when HARD ROCK comes to town, the motorbike-riding mouse bros find themselves caught between a hard place and, well. . . him!

On Sale August 27th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 8/4/2025

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #2 (OF 4)

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith | Art by Jarrett Williams | Cover A by Dave Bardin | Cover B by Troy Little | Interlocking Variant (1:10) by Flops | Event Variant (1:20) by Tom Fowler | Prime Variant (1:50) by Jarrett Williams

THE COMIC BOOK EVENT 13.7 BILLION YEARS IN THE MAKING IS JUST GETTING STARTED! Chaotically cosmic creators Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) are about to turn everything you know about RICK AND MORTY upside down . . . along with several billion nebulae). Wow, well. Rick and Morty have certainly %&$@ed

things up. The wedding is clearly off and the Parmesan Universe is out for blood. The Smith family find themselves on the run and they can't even use portal tech to escape! The only person Rick and Morty can turn to now is Mr. Poopy Butthole, who is still harboring some hard feelings toward Rick. Sheesh, is there anyone Rick HASN'T pissed off? Nevertheless, Rick will need his help in order to carry out his plan to REBOOT THE UNIVERSE. Did you think we were joking about this being an EVENT?!?

On Sale August 13th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/21/2025

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE: SUMMER OF LOVE #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith & Jody Houser | Art by Phil Murphy | Cover A by Dave Bardin | Cover B by Phil Murphy | Interlocking Variant (1:10) by Flops | Event Variant (1:20) by Tom Fowler | Prime Variant (1:50) by Troy Little

A RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE TIE-IN EXTRAVAGANZA! Get your tiny tiara on, because universal destructors Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) & Jody Houser (Stranger Things) are teaming up with artist Phil Murphy (Star Trek vs. Transformers) to send Summer rocketing into a Smith family crisis with cosmic implications! Rick and Morty are doing their bachelor party thing with Prime Universe, so Summer decides to throw her own bachelorette shindig for Parmesan! No naughty gummies or penn ysaver strippers here—Summer will throw a bachelorette party to remember, complete with debauchery, violence, and destruction! Hey, gurl, hey, this will end well! (News flash: It won't.)

On Sale August 6th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOC: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/14/2025

BENJAMIN #3 (OF 3)

Written by Ben H. Winters | Art by Leomacs | Cover A by Christian Ward | Cover B by Malachi Ward | Full Art Variant (1:10) by Christian Ward

"I'm saying all of that was never real in the first place. It is not that you will cease to exist, Marcus, it is that you never really existed in the first place. That life was always an illusion. Your dreams were always temporary. Your memories were always an invention. But you know, let's be honest, that's how it is for most people, when you get right down to it. You think you have this future. You think you have this past. But everything is always going away. Everything is always in the process of coming to nothing. But what I'm telling you, Marcus, is that I am different. For some cosmic reasons impossible to understand, I matter. I have a chance to save the universe . . . and you have a chance to save me. That is more—so much more—than most people ever get." —Benjamin J. Carp, novelist (Deceased. Robot? Ghost? Alien?) From Philip K. Award–winning writer Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe) and extraordinary artist Leomacs (Basketful of Heads), the prestige-format examination of a dead science-fiction icon's unexpected return to Earth concludes with a mind-bending meditation of existence itself.

On Sale August 20th, 2025 | $5.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/28/2025

DARK REGARDS #4 (OF 4)

Written by Dave Hill | Art by Artyom Topilin | Cover A by Artyom Topilin | Cover B by Dean Haspiel | Full Art Variant (1:10) by Dean Haspiel | Homage Variant (1:20) by Brian Level

THE END IS HERE! Dave Hill (Tasteful Nudes) and Artyom Topilin's (EC's Cruel Universe) insanely autobiographical epic of a comedian-turned-metal-band-frontman who tested the patience of Norway's most extreme black metal butchers is sure to end on a high note! As Monte's life hangs in the balance—held hostage by Lucifuge, the leader of Dave's Norwegian archnemeses who've traveled halfway around the world to confront him—Dave and Witch Taint must prove their music to be more grim and brutal than anything ever heard by human ears . . . or possibly be savagely murdered in cold blood if they can't get it together. Talk about pressure! Dark Regards comes to its devilish denouement!

On Sale August 27th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 8/4/2025

A QUICK & EASY GUIDE TO HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS SC

Written/Art/Cover by Mariah-Rose Marie

It can be difficult to navigate a lifetime's worth of relationship patterns to clearly see the best ways to treat the folks we care about—and be treated well in return. In A Quick & Easy Guide to Healthy Relationships, Mariah-Rose Marie offers a cheery, articulate, and fun-to-read guide to navigating, recognizing, and reinforcing positive patterns in friendships, romances, families, and work connections, all while taking care of your own head and heart in the process. From tips for engaging in difficult conversations, advice on communicating boundaries, and resources for strengthening bonds, this guide can help you make your relationships stronger and healthier than ever. The latest volume of the critically acclaimed, bestselling A Quick & Easy Guide series of educational comics.

On Sale December 3rd, 2025 | $9.99 | 96 PGS. | PC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 11/10/2025

WET MOON 20TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS COLLECTION VOL. 3 SC

Written/Art/Cover by Sophie Campbell

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sophie Campbell's landmark series Wet Moon, the final of three softcover omnibus volumes collects the stories Where All Stars Fail to Burn, Yesterday's Gone, and Morning Cold, now in a larger trim size with newly illustrated covers by Campbell. Cleo's budding romance with Myrtle takes a turn when Myrtle's sweet acts of affection shift to growing jealousy, aggression, and manipulative behavior. With everything else going on in Wet Moon—Natalie being attacked, Audrey breaking up with Beth, and Trilby being distant—Cleo isn't sure she can take it anymore . . . and then Trilby is attacked and left for dead in the swamps surrounding town. Hard truths come out and everything changes. Once her attacker is off the streets, how will the friends come together again to support Trilby? Can it ever again be like it was for the residents of Wet Moon?

On Sale December 24th, 2025 | $34.99 | 464 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 12/1/2025

OUT OF ALCATRAZ HC

Written by Christopher Cantwell | Art/Cover by Tyler Crook

Born from one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century, Eisner Award–nominated writer Christopher Cantwell (Plastic Man No More, Briar) and Eisner Award–nominated illustrator Tyler Crook (Harrow County, The Lonesome Hunters) present the year's most taut and breathtaking graphic novel event . . . Convicts Frank Morris and Clarence Anglin have washed ashore in San Francisco after surviving their infamous escape from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in June 1962. They soon meet their gruff and disappointed handler, a mysterious young woman who's also running from something, and hope to quickly get their way north to the border—if they can even make it out of Modesto alive. As a dogged federal manhunt and chance encounters threaten the desperate convicts, everyone involved is about to discover the same bloodstained truth: Life on the run is an even more hellish prison than Alcatraz ever was . . .

On Sale October 22nd, 2025 | $29.99 | 176 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 9/29/2025

MINE IS A LONG, LONESOME GRAVE SC

Written by Justin Jordan | Art by Chris Shehan & Maan House | Cover by Chris Shehan

Eisner- and Harvey Award–nominated writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, Dead Body Road), #1 bestselling artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter), and Ringo Award–nominated artist Maan House (Morning Star) throw a brass-knuckled gut punch of revenge-horror torn from the forgotten corners of West Virginia, where magic and murder go hand in hand . . . Harley Creed is a bad man. He used to be worse. A violent ex-con with a string of brutal crimes in his past, he only wanted one thing when he finally walked free from prison: to leave Briar Falls, WV, behind and disappear forever. But Harley's hometown has a strange way of swallowing people whole—call it a consequence of the low-level folk magic that has permeated its darker corners for generations. And now that Harley has returned, pent-up vengeance for his past crimes is about to come roaring back. Somebody has put a hex on him—and Harley has seven days before he dies in twisted, screaming agony. To reverse it, Harley must find and kill his unseen enemy before their curse can reap its terrible end. But in Briar Falls, there's no shortage of suspects—and Harley is coming for them all. If can't have peace, at least he can have revenge.

On Sale December 17th, 2025 | $19.99 | 104 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 11/24/2025

QUINCREDIBLE: A BETTER WORLD SC

Written by Rodney Barnes | Art/Cover by Selina Espiritu

The acclaimed superhero saga of Quincredible reaches its apex in a powerful new graphic novel reuniting Eisner Award–nominated series creator/writer Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia) and powerhouse artist Selina Espiritu (Critical Role) for a riveting new adventure featuring everyone's favorite indestructible teen hero! "Sometimes it's hard to keep fighting when the world doesn't give you a reason to believe it's going to change for the better." Being a teenager is hard enough, but being a newly minted superhero in a world where the bad guys hide in plain sight and manipulate the system to their own selfish ends with no consequences is perplexing—and scary! But when the going gets tough, the tough have to get SMART! Which is exactly what Quinton West is learning as he continues to try to find his superhero voice to go along with his powers of invulnerability to help his beloved community in the city he calls home: New Orleans!

On Sale December 10th, 2025 | $19.99 | 144 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 11/17/2025

THE COMPLETE COURTNEY CRUMRIN VOL. 1 SC

Written/Art/Cover by Ted Naifeh

For over 20 years, the world of Courtney Crumrin—tween curmudgeon witch—has been brought to life by Eisner Award–nominated, New York Times bestselling author Ted Naifeh. Now, experience the story from the beginning! When her parents run out of credit cards, they must move into the mansion of their creepy old uncle Aloysius, and grumpy young Courtney Crumrin is forced to endure the snobbery of her rich new classmates. But beneath the well-to-do facade of her new town, Courtney discovers a secret world of magic, mystery, and creatures that go bump in the night. She'll need more than a scowl and an attitude to survive the dangers of monsters and magicians, of faerie magic and dark sorcery—of the Night Things. Explore the realm that exists beside our own in this first-of-its-kind omnibus collecting the first three Courtney Crumrin graphic novels—Night Things, The Coven of Mystics, and The Twilight Kingdom—in a single volume!

On Sale December 17th, 2025 | $39.99 | 400 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 11/24/2025

RICK AND MORTY 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by Tom Fowler, Zac Gorman, Sarah Graley, Pamela Ribbon & Marc Ellerby | Art by CJ Cannon, Tom Fowler, Sarah Graley, Andrew MacLean & Marc Ellerby | Cover by Scott Sugiuchi (Designer)

Whoa, time flies when you're shattering dimensions! Oni Press is proud to present the first of five massive omnibus collections re-presenting the first 100 issues of Oni's landmark Rick and Morty run in a stunning new format! Collecting the first 20 issues from all-star creators CJ Cannon (Aggretsuko), Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who), Zac Gorman (Bee and Puppycat), Tom Fowler (Books of Magic), Sarah Graley (Sonic the Hedgehog), Andrew MacLean (Head Lopper), and many more in complete chronological order! Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #1–15 and Rick and Morty: Lil' Poopy Superstar #1–5.

On Sale December 10th, 2025 | $75.00 | 496 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 11/17/2025

RICK AND MORTY 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Written by Kyle Starks, Tini Howard, Sean Vanaman & Olly Moss | Art by CJ Cannon, Marc Ellerby, Kyle Starks, Andy Hirsch & Benjamin Dewey | Cover by Scott Sugiuchi (Designer)

The time-shattering, space-frolicking heroes the universe neither wants nor needs are back at it again! Celebrating 10 years of [adult swim]'s groundbreaking animation phenomenon—it's Oni Press' second massive 10th anniversary omnibus!! Featuring the likes of legendary comics creators such as Kyle Starks (Kill Them All), Tini Howard (Excalibur), Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who), CJ Cannon (Aggretsuko), and oh so many more, the second volume of this massive milestone collection is proudly presented in a stunning oversize hardcover format. Getting schwifty ain't easy, but someone's gotta do it! Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #16–30 and Rick and Morty: Pocket Like You Stole It #1–5.

On Sale December 24th, 2025 | $75.00 | 480 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 12/1/2025

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 3 SC

Written by Mariko Tamaki, Delilah S. Dawson, Kevin Cannon, Conor McCreery, Christopher Hastings, Ryan North & Others | Art by Ian McGinty, Joey McCormick, Jorge Monlongo, Zachary Sterling, Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb & Others | Cover by Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb

C'mon, grab your friends and head to distant lands in this new Adventure Time compendium, collecting stories from some truly mathematical authors—including Mariko Tamaki, Delilah S. Dawson, Kevin Cannon, and more—as well as the radical Adventure Time shorts from the series' original run! Crowning the Best Princess Ever, conquering a mysterious Hot Air Balloon Race & Vocabulary Refresher, navigating life with their very own doubles, finding a way to bring inspiration back to the pages of a comic book, cute puppies (cute puppies!!!)… It's just another day in the life of Finn, Jake, and all their friends in the land of Ooo! These tales and more are waiting in the pages of this Adventure Time compendium, collecting issues #62–75 from authors Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me), Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk), Kevin Cannon (The Cartoon Introduction to Philosophy), Conor McCreery (Kill Shakespeare), and more, and artists Ian McGinty (Bee and PuppyCat), Joey McCormick (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Jorge Monlongo (Napoleon Dynamite), and more!

On Sale December 31st, 2025 | $49.99 | 640 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 12/8/2025

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 3 DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE HC

Cover by Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb

EXCLUSIVE TO COMIC SHOPS! This hardcover edition of the Adventure Time Compendium Vol. 3 features cover art by Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb. Allocations may occur.

On Sale December 31st, 2025 | $75.00 | 640 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 12/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!