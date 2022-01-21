Cerebus Parodies Batman: A Death In The Family For April 2022

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell parodies. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. But in March 2022, it's time for Batman: A Death In the Family to get the Cerebus In Hell treatment as Batvark: A Poet In The Family.

BATVARK A POET IN THE FAMILY ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

FEB221107

(W) Dave Sim (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, David Birdsong, Benjamin Hobbs

Introducing Cousin Batvark Girl! Hubba Hubba! (or whatever the Politically-Correct term for Hubba-Hubba is these days) and her new husband, Batvirgil! Ever wonder what the Batvarks who play Batvark in the CIH? comics are like in real life and behind the scenes? Batvark: A Poet in the Family answers your questions as we take you to Mama Batvark's place in Infernal Gilead for the High Holidays and the evening of Yom Kippur. Meet the Batvark Cousins: Jethro Batvark, Abner Batvark, Elvis Batvark, Jerry Lee Batvark and Jed "Too Tall" Batvark. After reading the issue, vote on what you want to have happen to Batvirgil's bottom half! You'll swear it's 1988 all over again!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 01 (FEB210959)

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

FEB221109

(W) Dave Sim, Sandeep Atwal (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim

Cerebus is back! Everyone wants to know "What happened to Cerebus after he died in issue #300?" Well, here's the answer. Sort of. Introducing a brand-new cast of characters including Virgil and Dante! Sex and The City Fandom! Frank Sinatra! Freddie Mercury! King Minos! Snakes! Suicides! The Manticore Who Thinks He Looks Exactly Like Charles Darwin! The Muskrat That Does Woody Allen Impressions! And fan-favorite "Jingles" the dog!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 19.95

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, cerebus, Comics, Solicits