Chapterhouse Has Captain Battle and Canuck Beyond Coming.

The Free Comic Book Day version of Captain Canuck, published by Chapterhouse, has a weird title. Was it Captain Canuck & Captain Battle Beyond? Canuck Beyond & Captain Battle? Canuck Captain & Beyond Battle? No one was entirely sure.

FCBD 2020 CAPTAIN CANUCK & CAPTAIN BATTLE #1 Tom Evans, Known to the world as Captain Canuck, died saving the planet from an alien invasion… or so we thought. Having been flung through an inter-dimensional space engine he now finds himself stranded on an alien world deep within the universe someplace… Beyond. Back on Earth, Captain Battle —America's genius Army inventor— has suited up to track down the last remnants of those who betrayed Earth during the Invasion, starting with HALO's Saskia Reid. And he's not alone, after losing his son during the Invasion, retribution has become a family affair, meaning his daughter Susie, aka 'Souvenir', gets to tag along and become a hero in her own right. Author(s): Keith WTS Morris, Adrien Benson, Josh Rose

Artist(s): Esteban Calvi, Sergio Carrera, Andrew Thomas

Cover Artist(s): Andrew Thomas & Donovan Yaciuk

But the Free Comic Book Day edition did address what may be coming, Two solo books.

Well, at least we now know what the title of the Free Comic Book Day comic should be.

Captain Canuck is a reboot of the classic Canadian comic book hero created in 1975 by Richard Comely and Ron Leishman. This all-new series re-imagines Canuck as a kinetic and accessible 21st-century icon. Born of the true north and tested in war, Captain Canuck is thrust into battle at the head of the global crisis intervention agency called Equilibrium. He must find his way as warrior, leader, and ultimately, hero to save humanity from the machinations of Mr. Gold, Blue Fox, and the even more menacing forces that watch from the shadows.