Charlie Adlard Awards Scholarship To Joe Whale, Doodle Boy

Joe Whale, known as Doodle Boy online, is an eleven-year-old artist who became media sensation a couple of years ago when pictures of his sketchbooks were posted on Instagram, and he started taking commercial commissions from individuals and businesses, including Prince William and Kate's Royal Train Tour. He also gives video tutorials, makes television appearances and his first book will be published this autumn. He has now joined the private school Ellesmere College in Shrewsbury on the Adlard Art Scholarship awarded by Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard which offers a 50% reduction in fees. Whale was one of eleven students, including his older brother Jesse, to join the school mid-term in the spring.

Adlard stated "I am delighted to see Joe win the scholarship – he is a prodigious talent and one already recognised by many admirers who are following his story online. It's a great opportunity for him and I wish him well at Ellesmere College. It's exciting for me to be able to award a scholarship and I will be watching Joe's progress with interest. I am particularly impressed with him wanting to begin his journey at the college mid-term – it just shows how keen he is to get started!" Siobhan Phillips, head of Art at Ellesmere College, added: "We are thrilled to see Joe win the Charlie Adlard Scholarship. It's fully deserved and we look forward to helping Joe develop his artistic potential over his time at the college – it's a marvellous opportunity for him and I would also like to thank Charlie for making it possible. Scholarships play a major role in nurturing young talent, providing a pathway which in many cases may not otherwise be available to them. They open up a world of access and opportunity which are designed to further the hopes, dreams and ambitions of amazing young talent."

Applications for a Sixth Form Charlie Adlard Art Scholarship are now being taken for a place at the College in September.