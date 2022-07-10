Charlie Jane Anders & Alberto Alburquerque on New Mutants in October

Bleeding Cool posted last month regarding Emma Frost trying to recruit trans supervillain Sheila Sexton, otherwise known as Escapade, to Krakoa in Marvel's Voices Pride 2022. But even super villains have standards. So a little more direction intervention from Destiny is needed.

Giving Escapade a future vision of her own shape/space-shifting powers leading to the death of her boyfriend, life partner and partner in crime, Morgan.

And that Escapade's future will be tied up with the New Mutants in New Mutants #31 to be published in October 2022.

Well, Marvel has now properly "announced" that news. That this October, Charlie Jane Anders teams up with artist Alberto Alburquerque for a three-issue guest arc of 'New Mutants' starring Escapade as well as comic strips drawn by Escapade's co-creators, cartoonists Ro Stein & Ted Brandt.

Further incorporating Escapade into the world of the X-Men, Escapade will join the New Mutants to learn to control her one-of-a-kind "swap" abilities so she can prevent Destiny's deadly prophecy from coming true… Personally recruited by Emma Frost herself, Shela Sexton reluctantly joins her fellow mutants on Krakoa in the hope that the X-Men can prevent the death of her best friend. But is Emma telling her the whole truth? Can Shela adjust to life on the island? Will the New Mutants accept her? Or is this crash course in Krakoan headed for a deadly pileup? "I have been such a fan of everything Vita Ayala, Rod Reis et al. have been doing in NEW MUTANTS, so it was a total thrill to bring Escapade, Morgan, and Hibbert into their world," Anders said. "The characters we introduced in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 took on a whole new life when they were hanging around with the New Mutants and the Lost Club, and I've been having unconscionable amounts of fun. And as a huge admirer of Alberto Alburquerque's work on No One's Rose and other comics, I was psyched to hear that he'd be bringing this tale to life. It's going to be a wild ride!"

NEW MUTANTS #31

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS

Art by ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, RO STEIN & TED BRANDT

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

On Sale 10/26

Charlie Jane Anders is a novelist, has published magazines and websites, and hosted podcasts, receiving the Lambda Literary Award for work in the transgender category, and in 2009, the Emperor Norton Award. Her novelette Six Months, Three Days won the 2012 Hugo and was a finalist for the Nebula and Theodore Sturgeon Awards. Her 2016 novel All the Birds in the Sky won the 2017 Nebula Awar, the 2017 Crawford Award, and the 2017 Locus Award and a finalist for the 2017 Hugo Award for Best Novel.[9]