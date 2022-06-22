Mapping Out The Future Of The X-Men & Fall Of The Mutants (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of a bunch of big mutant Marvel comic books, Immortal X-Men #3, X-Men #12, New Mutants #23 and Marvel's Voices: Pride 2022, all looking towards the future of X-Men and the mutant race on Krakoa. It began with Chris Claremont and John Byrne's Days Of Future Past. The idea in the X-Men that the future could visit the present to change their past. With a future destiny for the X-Men that they could avoid, but always dragging them back. House Of X was the big attempt to change that and one, it seems, that was successful, until the machines from the future mutant paradise sent themselves back to try and restore the original plan. But now that Destiny is back from the dead, we get a chance to look further into the new future, from her perspective.

We have AXE: Judgement Day coming fighting Eternals, we have a team of Mister Sinister-formed X-Men, Magneto monuments, Exodus looking down on a crowd, and Ilyanna in hell, in her demnic form with her sword restored. As well as a map of the future, or futures to come. This is a Krakoan X-Men comic book, we all love a map.

Nimrod Extinction Event? A New Krakoa? Cassandra Supernova? The Storm System? A Sixth Avengers Vs X-Men? And apparently a final season for The Expanse is in out future, Basically, this is a cosmic version of Bingo. Get your pens out, eyes down for a full House of X. But there are more futures to see, such as when where Exodus is Phoenix, dealing with Mister Sinister.

And with Mister Sinister's death, the revelation of his big plan.

As revealed in issue , Mister Sinister has cloned Mora Mactaggert Sinister clones to reset the timeline when he needs it, and transfer future information to the present day. And now Destiny knows.

While in New Mutants #23 the team get to see the future of one of their members, or at least one of those futures. Old Woman Illyana.

With Warlock as her "soulsword". And a look to her future where the techno organic virus has infected the demons of Hell. And that Krakoa fell. A fall of the mutants? We'll come back to that.

Is this what might lead to the New Krakoa mentioned in the timeline plot? Marvel's Voices Pride 2022 also looks to the future. With Emma Frost trying to recruit trans supervillain Sheila Sexton, otherwise known as Escapade, to Krakoa.

But even super villains have standards. So a little more direction intervention from Destiny is needed.

Giving Escapade a future vision of her own shape/space-shifting powers leading to the death of her boyfriend, life partner and partner in crime, Morgan.

And Escapade's future will be tied up with the New Mutants in New Mutants #31 to be published in October 2022.

While Destony has to deal with what she knows about Sinister without revealing her cards.

But of course, this is only one Sinister. The Sinister who was Dr Stasis is a Sinister who never made himself into a mutant, working with Orchis to secure a machine future rather than a mutant one. And, as we have had an Inferno, so we have another X-Men event comic book to revive.

Fall Of The Mutants. His friend has to be Moira Mactaggert wearing the skin of Mary Jane Watson, as seen on Free Comic Book Day. And Hellfire Gala to come. Oh and as for that future vision Destiny had for Illyana?

That also happens today…

