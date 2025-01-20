Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: rob liefeld, Ultimate Wolverine

Chris Condon Vs Rob Liefeld Over Ultimate Wolverine

Chris Condon versus Rob Liefeld over the design of the new Ultimate Wolverine hit social media this weekend...

When the design for the new Ultimate Wolverine was released from Marvel Comics back in October 2024, for a story in Ultimate Universe: One Year In, by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio, all sorts of people took notice.

Including Rob Liefeld who wrote, "My Wolverine designs I was asked to submit in 1989!!

As well as comparing the two, side by side.

And now with the release of Ultimate Wolverine #1, Rob Liefeld made a similar claim, over the weekend, posting over his Heroes Reborn version of Hawkeye, saying "Ultimate Wolverine before…. Yup, we was serving up the Brown version in Heroes Rebron/Onslaught Reborn. If you know you know!"

And then writer Chris Condon posted to BlueSky, "Hey folks, I'm obviously not terribly active on social media, so I haven't seen this with my own two eyes. However, some friends have sent me some posts by Rob Liefield that seem to imply that he was the originator of the Ultimate Wolverine design. While I appreciate Rob Liefield's contributions to the comic book industry and his rock star-like presence at Marvel Comics creating beloved characters like Cable and Deadpool, among many others, I feel that this claim does a great disservice to the wholly original work Alessandro Cappuccio has done on this book. It's very cool to see that Alessandro and Rob Liefield have vague similarities in their designs – I think that's pretty fun – but the similarities are just that: similarities. If we pulled from anything at all, we pulled from BWS, Frank Miller, Romita, Claremont. The muzzle was my addition, though. It was expertly executed by Alessandro. We're two small fish in a gigantic ocean trying to tell a Wolverine story with love and admiration for the character and the creators that contributed to him. But what we've done is wholly our own, derivative only of the base essence of this beloved character."

