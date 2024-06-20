Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: acme novelty library, chris ware, October 2024

After 17 Years, Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Datebook Vol 3 For October

Acme Novelty Datebook: V3 by Chris Ware is solicited for October as well as a slipcase of all three volumes, exclusive to comic book stores/

It's been a long time coming. Volume Two was published in 2007. But now Acme Novelty Datebook: Volume Three by Chris Ware is solicited from Drawn & Quarterly for publication on the 22nd of October as well as a slipcase of all three volumes, which will only be available in comic book stores, including the 2003 Volume One. And we get a first look inside the pages.

"The third and final installment of the artist's facsimile sketchbook series. After over fifteen years deferral, delay and dawdling, the ink-and-paper cheerleader F. C. Ware finally succumbs to imaginary public pressure by concluding his tiresome experiment in reader trust with the third and final volume of secret notebooks and sketches spanning over thirty-seven years of bus rides, airport delays, and telephone hold music. Exquisitely crafted fine art doodles, hand-selected meanderings, and artisanal rewritings of personal conflict are scattered throughout comic strips unconsciously revealing private hostilities and unflattering portraits of public transportation riders, the whole carefully cleansed of any impugnable or litigious tracery. As a professional adult-picture-book drawer and regular contributor to the New Yorker, Le Monde and the Illinois Cook County Assessor's office, Mr. Ware's work in these pages secures his reputation as an reliably unreliable self-narrator, willing to say or write anything to win petty disputes and imagined squabbles. 208 full-color pages augmented by annotations, introduction, and a professional apology, with paper boards and cloth spine of misleading demureness to conceal its native prurience."

Here's a look inside.

All three Acme Novelty Datebooks are also available in a "compacted and easily recyclable slipcase, the spine of which is punched through with a training timepiece for those caregivers who would like to adjust its miniature metal hands as a teaching aid to suit their own pedagogical exercise, private nostalgia, or personal anxiety." This will only be made available to comic book stores and the direct market, rather than through bookstores, Amazon and the like.

Acme Novelty Datebook Volume 1–3,

SLIPCASE EDITION

IN STORES OCTOBER 22, 2024 • FOC: AUGUST 26, 2024

$149.95 USD • ISBN : 978-1-77046-735-4 • 4-COLOR • 6.625" X 9.25" • HC (BOX SET)

LIMITED EDITION | DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE





