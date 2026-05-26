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Playmates Reveals New TMNT x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker Vehicle

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration 

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Article Summary

  • Playmates unveils the TMNT x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker, a turtle-styled assault vehicle packed with missile action.
  • The 10.25-inch TMNT crossover ride fits the full Real Reptilian Heroes team for street and sewer combat missions.
  • April O’Neil joins the TMNT x G.I. Joe mash-up as Scarlett, complete with mic, camera crossbow, and stink bomb missile.
  • TMNT collectors can pre-order the A.W.E. Shell-Striker now for $47.99 ahead of its planned Q3 2026 release.

The TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover line continues to get even bigger as Playmates rolls out a brand-new vehicle set inspired by two legendary '80s franchises. Mixing military firepower with teenage mutant attitude, the new A.W.E. Shell-Striker transforms the classic G.I. Joe assault vehicle into a turtle-themed battle machine. This machine is ready for the streets and sewers, measuring just over 10" long and featuring missile-firing action! To make things even better, this New TMNT x G.I. Joe release will include a brand-new mash-up figure, with April O'Neil reimagined as Scarlett. 

The fearless Channel 6 reporter is now taking on Cobra in style with a Channel 6 microphone, Camera Crossbow, and a Stink Bomb Missile. The A.W.E. Shell-Striker will be able to hold the entire Real Reptilian Heroes team with Leonardo as Snake Eyes, Raphael as Roadblock, Mikey as Shipwreck, and Donny as Dial-Tone. Pre-orders for this new TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover vehicle are already live for $47.99 with a Q3 2026 release. 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker

"Through blinding storms and NYC rush-hour traffic, the TMNT x GI JOE All-Weather and Environment vehicle heads out on a scouting mission in search of COBRA strongholds. It's part of the modern mutant TMNT x GI JOE collection of vehicles, weapons, figures, and accessories. Use it to help the Real Reptilian Heroes defend the streets and sewers from their evil enemies! Each AWE Shell-Striker package comes with a blueprint for the underground level of the Real Reptilian Heroes' secret Cowabunker. Complete your Cowabunker blueprint by collecting both vehicles!"

Product Features

  • 10.25 inches long (26.07cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe
  • Fits entire turtle team!
  • Missile-firing action
  • Highly detailed

Box Contents

  • A.W.E. Shell-striker vehicle
  • April O'Neil as Scarlett figure
  • Channel 6 microphone
  • Camera crossbow
  • Stink bomb miss

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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