Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Playmates Reveals New TMNT x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker Vehicle

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates unveils the TMNT x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker, a turtle-styled assault vehicle packed with missile action.

The 10.25-inch TMNT crossover ride fits the full Real Reptilian Heroes team for street and sewer combat missions.

April O’Neil joins the TMNT x G.I. Joe mash-up as Scarlett, complete with mic, camera crossbow, and stink bomb missile.

TMNT collectors can pre-order the A.W.E. Shell-Striker now for $47.99 ahead of its planned Q3 2026 release.

The TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover line continues to get even bigger as Playmates rolls out a brand-new vehicle set inspired by two legendary '80s franchises. Mixing military firepower with teenage mutant attitude, the new A.W.E. Shell-Striker transforms the classic G.I. Joe assault vehicle into a turtle-themed battle machine. This machine is ready for the streets and sewers, measuring just over 10" long and featuring missile-firing action! To make things even better, this New TMNT x G.I. Joe release will include a brand-new mash-up figure, with April O'Neil reimagined as Scarlett.

The fearless Channel 6 reporter is now taking on Cobra in style with a Channel 6 microphone, Camera Crossbow, and a Stink Bomb Missile. The A.W.E. Shell-Striker will be able to hold the entire Real Reptilian Heroes team with Leonardo as Snake Eyes, Raphael as Roadblock, Mikey as Shipwreck, and Donny as Dial-Tone. Pre-orders for this new TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover vehicle are already live for $47.99 with a Q3 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker

"Through blinding storms and NYC rush-hour traffic, the TMNT x GI JOE All-Weather and Environment vehicle heads out on a scouting mission in search of COBRA strongholds. It's part of the modern mutant TMNT x GI JOE collection of vehicles, weapons, figures, and accessories. Use it to help the Real Reptilian Heroes defend the streets and sewers from their evil enemies! Each AWE Shell-Striker package comes with a blueprint for the underground level of the Real Reptilian Heroes' secret Cowabunker. Complete your Cowabunker blueprint by collecting both vehicles!"

Product Features

10.25 inches long (26.07cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

Fits entire turtle team!

Missile-firing action

Highly detailed

Box Contents

A.W.E. Shell-striker vehicle

April O'Neil as Scarlett figure

Channel 6 microphone

Camera crossbow

Stink bomb miss

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