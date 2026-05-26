Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles
Playmates Reveals New TMNT x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker Vehicle
Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration
Article Summary
- Playmates unveils the TMNT x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker, a turtle-styled assault vehicle packed with missile action.
- The 10.25-inch TMNT crossover ride fits the full Real Reptilian Heroes team for street and sewer combat missions.
- April O’Neil joins the TMNT x G.I. Joe mash-up as Scarlett, complete with mic, camera crossbow, and stink bomb missile.
- TMNT collectors can pre-order the A.W.E. Shell-Striker now for $47.99 ahead of its planned Q3 2026 release.
The TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover line continues to get even bigger as Playmates rolls out a brand-new vehicle set inspired by two legendary '80s franchises. Mixing military firepower with teenage mutant attitude, the new A.W.E. Shell-Striker transforms the classic G.I. Joe assault vehicle into a turtle-themed battle machine. This machine is ready for the streets and sewers, measuring just over 10" long and featuring missile-firing action! To make things even better, this New TMNT x G.I. Joe release will include a brand-new mash-up figure, with April O'Neil reimagined as Scarlett.
The fearless Channel 6 reporter is now taking on Cobra in style with a Channel 6 microphone, Camera Crossbow, and a Stink Bomb Missile. The A.W.E. Shell-Striker will be able to hold the entire Real Reptilian Heroes team with Leonardo as Snake Eyes, Raphael as Roadblock, Mikey as Shipwreck, and Donny as Dial-Tone. Pre-orders for this new TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover vehicle are already live for $47.99 with a Q3 2026 release.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe A.W.E. Shell-Striker
"Through blinding storms and NYC rush-hour traffic, the TMNT x GI JOE All-Weather and Environment vehicle heads out on a scouting mission in search of COBRA strongholds. It's part of the modern mutant TMNT x GI JOE collection of vehicles, weapons, figures, and accessories. Use it to help the Real Reptilian Heroes defend the streets and sewers from their evil enemies! Each AWE Shell-Striker package comes with a blueprint for the underground level of the Real Reptilian Heroes' secret Cowabunker. Complete your Cowabunker blueprint by collecting both vehicles!"
Product Features
- 10.25 inches long (26.07cm)
- Made of plastic
- Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe
- Fits entire turtle team!
- Missile-firing action
- Highly detailed
Box Contents
- A.W.E. Shell-striker vehicle
- April O'Neil as Scarlett figure
- Channel 6 microphone
- Camera crossbow
- Stink bomb miss