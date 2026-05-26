Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mcm, panini, punisher

Marvel Classic Comics Collections Like They Were Published In The 70s

Panini publish Marvel Classic Comics Collections as if they'd been published in the 70s, starting with Spider-Man, Punisher and Doctor Doom

Article Summary Panini UK launches Marvel Classic Comics Collections with retro 70s and 80s styling, using matte paper over glossy stock.

The first Marvel Classic Comics volume is Amazing Spider-Man: The Punisher Strikes Twice, spotlighting early Punisher tales.

The collection includes Punisher’s first appearance, key Spider-Man clashes, uneasy team-ups, and a battle against Hitman.

Panini plans more Marvel Classic Comics releases, with a Doctor Doom volume due in December before Avengers: Doomsday.

Once upon a time, European book publisher Panini bought Marvel UK and created Panini UK. And they are continuing their license lines, with two new originated Panini lines. During a presentation at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, editor Ed Hammond spotlighted the Marvel Classic Comics line, designed to recapture the look and feel of vintage 1970s and 1980s publishing aesthetics. Rather than using glossy modern paper stock, the books are printed on a matte-finish paper to give them an authentic, classic comic appearance. The debut volume is The Amazing Spider-Man: The Punisher Strikes Twice, which collects some of Frank Castle's earliest appearances in The Amazing Spider-Man, featuring his initial confrontations with Spider-Man as well as reluctant team-ups. This is intended to be the start of an ongoing series of Marvel Classic Comics releases over the coming years, with a Doctor Doom volume to be published in December ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday movie. And while Amazing Spider-Man: The Punisher Strikes Twice is out in bookstores in June, they brought a few hundred copies to the show. They sold out by Saturday…

Marvel Classic Comics: Amazing Spider-Man: The Punisher Strikes Twice by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru

A celebration of classic Spidey-action! Includes the incredible first appearance of The Punisher! Plus, the web-slinger is caught in Frank Castle's crosshairs again, as the Punisher returns! Also, Spidey joins forces with the Punisher to stop a terrorist group, the ruthless mercenary Hitman, and save J. Jonah Jameson! Lastly, the wall-crawler tangles with the Punisher as he plans to take down a drug lord. However, Castle has his suspicions over a certain young news photographer's connection with the webbed wonder! Collecting, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #129, 135, 174-175, 201-202 AND MATERIAL FROM AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #4

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