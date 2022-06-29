Cole Drumb & Jennifer Luk Adapt PostHuman For Heavy Metal Magazine

Post Human, is a new comic book series about psychic assassins, super hackers, and eugenics conglomerates starting in Heavy Metal Magazine in September 2022, from writers Cole Drumb and Jennifer Luk based on the 6-minute animated film they released ten years ago.

Here are Heavy Metal Magazine's solicits and solicitations for all of September 2022.

HEAVY METAL #321 CVR A FARR (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Tehani Farr

Post Human, the new serial about psychic assassins, super hackers, and eugenics conglomerates debuts from award-winning writers Cole Drumb and Jen Luk! Ramgod's future sports wars gets bloodier and more ruthless! The brothers of Vasator and Crunch return for a humorous axe-wielding adventure! The horrifying tale of A Darker God raises its stakes! The dangerous duo of Wiremonkeys are on a mission to die for! Chris Anderson's surreal adventure Something Seems Off gets stranger and stranger!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ENTROPY #3 (OF 6) CVR A (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Montos

Breaking Bad meets Green Lantern in Heavy Metal's event series Entropy from Black Panther and Justice League writer Christopher Priest and rising star artist Montos with covers by Bjorn Barends (King Spawn)! Henry Hanks was killed and reborn as the newest Crusader of Kako, with the power to destroy entire worlds! His mentor is his predecessor, Crusader X, and she is going to teach Kako's newest herald how to use his powers, even if it kills the both of them. Every issues will have a special Breaking Bad homage incentive cover by artist Antonio Fuso!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FIFTH FORCE TP

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Matthew Medney

Earth is on the verge of extinction. We have limited crude oil and our primary fuel sources are negligible. The carbon clouds signal the end of our species. We have but a few options: leave the planet… or fix it. We are the TFA, a special Canada-based agency that stumbled across a revolutionary discovery. The fifth Elemental force. Time. We built a time machine based on the new physical sciences, believing we can go back to the "inflection points" of this extinction level event and fix things. The irony here is that the fuel we need to operate the invention, is the very fuel that led us to this juncture.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SAVAGE CIRCUS TP VOL 01

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Brendan Columbus (A) Al Barrionuevo

A gang of criminals descend into the town of Basin Bay on Christmas Eve. They pull off the perfect heist and are high tailing it out of there when they collide with a runaway train! The train cars scatter, blocking the only way in or out of town. What is worse? The train was a circus car, but not just any circus, it was the Savage Circus, a collection of Earth's deadliest man-killers. Now Deputy Brady Harrison must navigate through a city of deranged animals, psychotic criminals and the crazed ringleader Lewis Savage to save his town!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STARWARD #6 (OF 8) CVR A SHAVRIN (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Ivan Shavrin

The Seven Starward Sisters have come home at last. Hail Celestia! To us tiny mortals, the great cosmic periphery! But to Kaos, the original corruptor, Celestial is a beachhead, a stronghold. It's the place Kaos first broke into our world and started to infect. It's also where the Starward Sisters were first defeat, long before time began. Can their return be any different? What hope do Seven Sisters have against Kaos, when the demonic dominion has had thousands of years to corrupt humanity as a head start?

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STARWARD TP VOL 01

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Ivan Shavrin

Starting college at the end of the summer is stressful enough for Stephanie Cohen, since she's giving up her love of classics to please her parents in Pre-Med. But classics crashes into her life when she realizes she's the reincarnation of a stellar warrior tasked with guarding the cosmic door to chaos! Is Stephanie strong enough to follow her heart, accept her secret history, and look starward in time to save humanity… when she realizes chaos has already won?

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SUN EATER VOL 2 #2 (OF 5) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Dylan Sprouse (A / CA) Diego Yapur

The next volume of superstar Dylan Sprouse's historical horror fantasy trilogy continues as The Suneater meets a superior foe: a parasite in the form of a mystical were-bear! Supernatural beings go to bloody war in ninth century Norway, as the lives of a young boy and King Harald hang in the balance.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99