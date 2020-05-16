Comic Book Legends Come Together for Savage Dragon #250

In celebration of Savage Dragon #250, comic book greats have come together to create 7 unique and beautiful covers celebrating this milestone issue. Artists such as Walt Simonson, Frank Cho, Skottie Young, Ryan Ottley, and Rob Leifeld put their imaginations to work for this very special larger than life issue.

Erik Larsen has followed the adventures of the popular Dragon and his friends and family for over 25 years in real-time. This milestone issue will really take readers on a rollercoaster ride, giving them the Dragon's most exciting adventure yet. But this adventure is not like any other — could this mean the end of Savage Dragon? You'll have to pick up the issue to find out.

Check out the cover list below to pre-order your favorite cover from your local comic book shop.

Savage Dragon #250 cover A by Erik Larsen (Diamond Code DEC190056)

Savage Dragon #250 cover B by Frank Cho (Diamond Code DEC190057)

Savage Dragon #250 cover C by Rob Liefeld (Diamond Code DEC190058)

Savage Dragon #250 cover D by Walt Simonson (Diamond Code DEC190059)

Savage Dragon #250 cover E by Skottie Young (Diamond Code DEC190060)

Savage Dragon #250 cover F Blank Sketch variant (Diamond Code DEC190061)

Savage Dragon #250 cover G drawn by Erik Larsen, inked by Ryan Ottley (Diamond Code FEB209190)

You may want all seven, or you may only want to opt for one or two. No matter what, this is an issue that can't be missed. Fans can pick up their favorite cover on Wednesday, July 15th, at their local comic book shop, or their favorite comic book streaming platform — including the official Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play!

Will you be buying this milestone issue? Let us know your favorite Dragon memories, and your feelings on this milestone issue, in the comments below!