Comic Store In Your Future Visits The World's Biggest Comic Store

Comic Store In Your Future visits the World's Biggest Comic Store, Mile High Comics for the very first time.

As a comic store owner, I always enjoy visiting other comic shops to see how they do business and what they have to offer. While visiting family in Colorado, they told me about the advertisements they had seen in their own town for the "world's biggest comic store." I was intrigued, and my aunt was kind enough to take me. It was the famous Mile High Comics, and I felt like a fool not knowing it was so close to my cousin and so easy to get to. I would have visited on one of my many previous trips if I had known. It was quite the site, a huge warehouse filled with tons of stuff. I returned with my cousin and her family, and my cousin's youngest asked if we had to pay to get in. It was like being in a museum, with so much to see and take in.

I found things I never knew existed, like Turok action figures and blasts from the past, like X-Files action figures. But never had I seen more comics in one place in my life, amidst the piled-high statues.

Fans of Ghostbusters, Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, and almost anything pop culture related, the odds are there will be plenty at Mile High Comics as we walk around to take it all in.

While I was at Mile High, I did my duty as a comic store owner by buying plenty of comic books for my customers, while my cousin's husband bought a Sgt Rock comic.

My comic store, Rodman Comics, is hole-in-the-wall-sized, while Mile High would swallow it up in a blink, being so big. Even with half the store seemingly off limits, with inventory that needed to be cataloged.

Will I be back? If my cousin invites me to visit again, I will. Fingers crossed. My thanks to my aunt and cousin for taking me to Mile High so I can cross the visit off my bucket list.

Mile High Comics—Jason Street Mega Store is located at 4600 Jason St, Denver, CO 80211.

