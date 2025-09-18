Marvel Comics' December 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Magik, sorcerer supreme

As the Ultimate Universe heads towards its end, and we get a new mystery Sorcerer Supreme, with a new #1 with a TBA creative team and cover (it's Magik, yes?) as well as a distinct lack of Wonder Man, we have the Marvel Comics December 2025 solicits and solicitations…

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1

DENIZ CAMP & ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME!

• In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old…

• Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #23

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL IS NOT WELL IN WAKANDA!

• Will Erik Killmonger become the new Black Panther? What do the Vodu-Khan want with Storm?

• What, exactly, does the prophecy about this Child of Light entail?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HEROES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • ULTIMATE FINALE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE END OF THE LINE!

• This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto!

• That's all we can tell you!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #22

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) (Issues #19-21 are connecting coverS)

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN BETWEEN ARMOR AND SHADOW KING!

Kageyama has proclaimed death to Hisako! But the X-Men aren't going to go down without a fight!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #19

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY Taurin Clarke • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STUNG BY THE WASP!

It's the Ultimate Betrayal! Wasp has been a double agent for the Maker's Council in the name of protecting her family…but now, with the Maker emerging, her treachery must be answered for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #12

CHRIS CONDON (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO DELLA FONTE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOLVERINE'S ATTACK ON THE EURASIAN CAPITAL!

• After the devastation in ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #11, Wolverine is out for vengeance!

• And he's taking on the whole of the Eurasian Republic in this big, bad and bloody climactic issue…who will be left standing?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 (of 5)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLUE LINE BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAG ALSO AVAILABLE – EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 WITH EITHER (1) COVER LISTED ABOVE, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE, OR (1) OF SEVERAL RARE, BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVERS

BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS THAT WILL REMAIN UNREVEALED UNTIL THE ISSUE's RELEASE!

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED!

The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION…

Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ROGUE STORM #3 (OF 3)

Murewa Ayodele (W)

ROLAND BOSCHI (A)

COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant cover by Ben Harvey

Variant Cover by Nimit Malavia

CHAPTER THREE: THE DEVOURER!

X YEARS LATER, as a result of the actions of ROGUE and STORM, an ancient evil has been let loose upon the world. Sorcerers are meeting their brutal ends. Magical defenses from DOCTOR DOOM, DAIMON HELLSTROM, THE SCARLET WITCH, DOCTOR STRANGE and many Marvel mystics prove futile. With the help of the disgraced sorcerer DANIEL DRUMM (DOCTOR VOODOO's ghost twin brother, who died in his very first appearance), ROGUE and STORM will face the ancient evil one final time.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

EVE L. EWING (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A/C)

Variant cover by Junggeun Yoon

Variant cover by David Baldeon

TARGET: DARKCHILD!

X YEARS LATER, MELEE, BRONZE, RIFT, COLOSSUS, MS. MARVEL and the crew of the Dragonfly face DARKCHILD herself. She wants something they have, and she has something they want. But just when they need to band together most, their group of insurgents is being torn apart by lies and deception. Will they escape with their lives or be swallowed by the whims of the Limbo Lands?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #3 (OF 3)

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

THE END?

X YEARS LATER, Revelation's court is in an uproar as plots are revealed and betrayals laid bare. But the greatest betrayal of all is yet to come, and the world will never be the same.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #3 (OF 3)

Erica Schultz (W)

Valentina Pinti (A)

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

RAID ON ARAKKO!

X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE LAST WOLVERINE #3 (OF 3)

Saladin Ahmed (W)

EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by Martín Cóccolo

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

LAST WOLVERINE STANDING!

X YEARS LATER, WOLVERINE has tracked down LOGAN. But when student meets teacher on the field of battle, who will remain standing as the LAST WOLVERINE? A heartbreaking tale of betrayal and broken promises, this issue will remain a touchstone in WOLVERINE storytelling!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Jed MacKay (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

Variant cover by Miguel Mercado • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION!

X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNDEADPOOL #3 (OF 3)

Tim Seeley (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY ACO

VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

THE PROMISED LAND!

X YEARS LATER, WADE WILSON and FEARLESS reach their goal. But will the EXPATRIATE X-MEN complete their mission or fall to the uncontrollable urges of UNDEADPOOL?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BINARY #3 (OF 3)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

GIADA BELVISO (A)

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Variant cover by C.F. Villa

Variant Cover by Daniele DiNicolo

SUPERNOVA!

X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face-to-face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova…and take it all with her?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Gail Simone (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • Variant cover by Rod Reis

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE!

X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken GAMBIT has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-MEN who have left the mutant life to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 3)

JOE KELLY (W) • KEV WALKER (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS…SPIN!

X YEARS LATER, when push comes to X-Gene-infected, monster-riddled, postapocalyptic wasteland, who does a RADIOACTIVE Spider-Man have a greater responsibility toward, the people of NYC or the people he loves most in the world?! EX-Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider know the answer – and they'll go THROUGH Peter Parker to do the right thing!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CLOAK OR DAGGER #3 (OF 3)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W)

LORENZO TAMMETTA (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RACE AGAINST TIME!

X YEARS LATER, the Fenris Twins have cornered Cloak, and it's not looking good. Dagger has one final card to play, but using it could tear our heroes – and what's left of the fabric of reality – apart for good…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-VENGERS #3 (OF 3)

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant cover by Edwin Galmon • Variant cover by Sergio Davila

IF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST CAN'T STOP THIS WAR, NO ONE WINS!

X YEARS LATER, the clock is ticking to save the human and mutant worlds alike! What has reawakened a technological apocalypse? And can the X-Vengers put a stop to it while fending off both Revelation and President Sam Wilson?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SINISTER'S SIX #3 (OF 3)

DAVID MARQUEZ (W)

RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by Netho Diaz

Variant cover by Matteo Lolli

SIX AGAINST THE WORD.

X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six have caught the attention of Revelation himself! Can this group of scrappers and thieves fight their way out of this? And what are Mr. Sinister's true intentions for them?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

OMEGA KIDS #3 (OF 3)

TONY FLEECS (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by ROD REIS

Variant Cover by Adam Pollina

Variant Cover by Juan Ferreyra

YOU CAN'T STAY A KID FOREVER.

X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire discovers exactly what he's created for Revelation. Has Kid Omega become a throwback? Or does the age of Omega Kids need to end?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LONGSHOTS #3* (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A)

COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

EVERYBODY DIES!

X YEARS LATER, all your heroes are dead! Did you think we were JOKING? This is one of the only books where we can get away with it, so, of course, we are killing EVERYONE! But do you want to see how it all goes down? Of COURSE you do! So put your hands out in December and let your retailer put a copy of LONGSHOTS in your grubby little mitts! Oh, you ARE a retailer? Well, get to ordering! There are a bunch of feral fans waiting at your doors demanding this book! Look out! They're busting down the glass!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON & FROST #3 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NO HEART. NO HOPE. NO FUTURE.

X YEARS LATER, the IRON KING reigns supreme – and time is running out. Emma Frost must risk everything to reach the man she once loved. Devastation in the future is guaranteed, but can a desperate gambit save the past?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION FINALE #1

Jed MacKay (W) • Ryan Stegman (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

Variant cover by Marcos Martin • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"I have plotted the way forward for this species. For this world. For all of us. I do not do this out of anger, but of love. I do not do this for love of power, but hatred of it. I was charged with ensuring the survival of the fittest. I am ensuring the survival of everyone." – Revelation

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

MEALS TO ASTONISH #1

STEVE ORLANDO & MORE! (W) • KEN NIIMURA & MORE! (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • Variant COVER by PEACH MOMOKO

DINE INTO A BRAND-NEW ADVENTURE!

• Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski and intrepid photographer Peter Parker are headed downtown for the opening of a brand-new, world-class restaurant! But when RHINO interrupts the festivities, it's up to SPIDER-MAN and his friends to save the day – and their dinner!

• ALSO: JEFF'S TABLE debuts! This issue also collects the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN infinity comic in print for the first time!

48 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

SORCERER SUPREME #1

Writer M (W) • Artist M (A) • Cover by LEIRIX • Variant Cover by CLASSIFIED

Design Variant Cover by CLASSIFIED • Promo Art Variant Cover by Devmalya Pramanik

Variant Cover by Mark Brooks • Variant Cover by Rose Besch

Virgin Variant Cover by Rose Besch • Winter Break Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

3-PART Magic Connecting Variant Cover C by INHYUK LEE

THE SORCERER SUPREME IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE SORCERER SUPREME.

In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold, new path. Will this rogue Sorcerer Supreme bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

3-PART MAGIC CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY Joelle Jones

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED!

After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption – and revenge against Doom – when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe with some help from Heven's own ANGELA!

Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli join forces for a bold new era of Doctor Strange that will take him on a true JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #1 (of 5)

WYATT KENNEDY (W) • ANDY PEREIRA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

3-PART MAGIC CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

SOMETHING WICCAN THIS WAY COMES!

A dark, macabre adventure awaits down the Witches' Road that will reshape Wiccan – and the magical fabric of the Marvel Universe – forever…

Wiccan and Hulkling arrive back on Earth…but nothing can ever be easy for Marvel's favorite (former) space emperors! With Hulkling grievously wounded, it's up to Wiccan to save the day – but what lengths will he be willing to go to do so?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE WILL OF DOOM #1

Chip Zdarsky (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by Jonas Scharf

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT • KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • Foil variant cover by Sanford Greene

LONG LIVE, DOOM!

As the Fantastic Four deal with the fallout from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, they're faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the White House have their backs? Will…the RED HULK? The next stage of the Marvel Universe starts here!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI • VARIANT COVER BY BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SALVATION FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER BY Josemaria Casanovas

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

CAP RETURNS TO PRESENT DAY FOR AN ALL-NEW ERA!

The aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile – but when the United Nations Security Council adds their own loyal Super-Soldiers to the mix, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria – no matter the cost.

With warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of Captains pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE END 2099 #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

ONE FUTURE ENDS…ANOTHER BEGINS. 3099!

From the ashes of the AGE OF HEROES, a new generation of vigilantes, like SPIDER-MAN 2099, NOVA 2099 and RED HULK 2099, emerged in the dystopia that followed to forge a bright, new future – a future that has come to an end in the face of ABYSSYUS, a horrifying fusion of a KNULL-INFECTED GALACTUS!

As the DEVOUR IN BLACK descends upon the world, a deal is struck with the devil – LITERALLY as MEPHISTO bets the fate of 2099 in a brutal battle of survival, pitting the warriors of 2099 against fan-favorite characters from across the Multiverse – like AGE OF APOCALYPSE-ERA WOLVERINE, CLAREMONT/BYRNE-ERA CYCLOPS AND MARVEL GIRL, HOUSE OF M-ERA WANDA and so many more – each battling for their own universe's survival! It's hero against hero in this no-holds-barred war against extinction!

But as Marvel's past and present duke it out, only one thing is certain: The future is coming, and it's arriving in the form of…SPIDER-MAN 3099?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

HULK SMASH EVERYTHING #1 (OF 5)

Ryan North (W) • Vincenzo CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

Variant cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

A GUARANTEED SMASH HIT!

Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he's stronger than most PEOPLE…but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces? Find out here, because when we say Hulk takes on all comers in this new miniseries, we really mean it! It's nonstop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner from Ryan North (ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, SQUIRREL GIRL) and Vincenzo Carratù (PSYLOCKE, ASTONISHING ICEMAN)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #252

Al Ewing (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VAZQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE RUMORS ARE TRUE!

Venom has a brand-new red-and-blue suit – and a brand-new name to go with it! How will the people of New York react when they find out that the city's newest Spider-Man is the SYMBIOTE they love to loathe? Luke Cage and Otto Octavius are ready to debate the matter – with their fists! PLUS: A bonus tale of the origin of an even All-NEWER Venom! AND a celebratory flashback story by the team behind the classic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

PLANET SHE-HULK #2

Stephanie Phillips (W) • Aaron Kuder (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A HERO ON THE EDGE!

Jennifer Walters may be a trained lawyer and professional…but how much help is that going to be in a world governed by "Might Makes Right"? Fortunately, she's also the gamma-fueled powerhouse known as the Sensational She-Hulk! Can she really smash the planet Sakaar into peace the way her cousin once did?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #1 (OF 4)

Victor LaValle (W) • Stefano Nesi (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY ACO • VARIANT COVER BY DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALCAZAR

WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE INTERGALACTIC EMPEROR OF WAKANDA!

T'CHALLA, the King of Wakanda, faces the challenge of uniting all of his kingdom – on Earth and in the stars! Before he can begin, though, someone – or something – steals him away to a mysterious planet where the BLACK PANTHER must fight for his life! SHURI, his sister, works to find him – but with the king and princess distracted, will someone else seize the title of Emperor of Wakanda?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NOVA: CENTURION #2

Jed MacKay (W) • Álvaro López (A) • Cover by ALESSANDRO Cappuccio

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN

Variant cover by Juann Cabal • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RAVENOUS!

Taking a job for the gangsters of the Kree/Skrull War, Nova hunts a mysterium thief. But business becomes personal when the trail leads to an old nemesis, and the opportunity to settle old scores going back to the Annihilation War becomes worth more than any reward. Enter the murderer of untold Nova Corpsmen: Ravenous!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 4)

JEPH LOEB (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER A BY JOE MADUREIRA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER B BY JOE MADUREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN!

The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

1776 #2 (OF 5)

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Ron Lim & Sean Damien Hill (A)

COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY Phil Noto • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Phil Noto

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CAN THE FUTURE BE SAVED?!

From a prison outside of time itself, MORGAN LE FAY has new and dangerous designs for the Marvel Universe, hell-bent on a world without the United States…and a world without THE AVENGERS! But her skills will be out to the test against DOCTOR STRANGE and a small team of heroes he's sent through time to stop her. With every step having untold consequences in the present, do they risk doing more harm than good?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #2 (OF 5)

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI & JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A)

COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY GERMAN PERALTA

A FAMILY AFFAIR…SHOWERED WITH BULLETS!

The Gnucci crime family is one of the slimiest and most vile criminal organizations the Marvel Universe has ever seen – and it's fallen to Frank Castle, A.K.A. THE PUNISHER, to ensure that they get what's coming to them, and he's not about to let things like due process or DAREDEVIL stand in his way! But Hornhead has other ideas and ideals, as these two titans find themselves on a collision course with the fate of Marvel's first family of crime in the balance!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFERNAL HULK #2

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Nic Klein (A/C)

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RULE ALL MONSTERS!

The INFERNAL HULK's conquest of Earth has begun! Hulk turns his eye to ATLANTIS, where an ancient evil has slept for eons awaiting the call of the Mother of Horrors… but will NGATHIIL THE ENDLESS be content to serve Hulk, rather than rule Earth in his mother's place? Meanwhile, Earth's Mightiest Heroes frantically scour the Earth for the only one who MIGHT hold the key to victory! Where – if he's even still alive – is Bruce Banner?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 (LGY#983)

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C) • KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY CLAYTON CRAIN

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

SPIDEY SPACED OUT!

Peter Parker is LOST IN SPACE with no way home! Does he even WANT to return after his shocking defeat at the hands of HELLGATE?! The cosmos ain't the friendliest of neighborhoods for Spidey and his galactic gang of outlaws. If they don't learn to work together FAST, they'll never leave the planet they're currently stranded on ALIVE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 (LGY#984)

JOE KELLY (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL • VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

ONCE A GOBLIN…

Norman Osborn may not be the real Spider-Man, but he's the Spider-Man NYC's got. Despite Norman doing his very best to do good, everyone, including Peter Parker's allies, is trying to take him down. And someone or something(s) is hunting GOBLINS…and they're finally ready to spring their terrifying trap!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Spider-Man: Noir #3 (OF 5)

ERIK LARSEN (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

HAUNTED!

• Gwen Stacy takes the investigation of her father's death into her own hands – and sets out to unmask Spider-Man!

• Meanwhile, Spider-Man Noir's got another new rogue on his hands – meet PLASMA-MAN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #3 (OF 5)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

TORN…BETWEEN TWO LOVES!

• As Gwen and MJ both rush to the aid of an injured Peter Parker, Peter finds himself torn between them– but will his decision end up hurting his best friend, Harry Osborn?

• Plus, Spider-Man's new villain Evangeline gets an upgrade– including a mind-bending new ally who's about to make Spidey's life even MORE complicated!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY LUIGI ZAGARIA

SPIDER VS. RABBLE – ROUND THREE!

Archfoe RABBLE's quest for revenge against MILES MORALES threatens to engulf Spider-Man's entire world. Years ago, she lit a fire of a master plan – and now those flames are spreading out of control! Once again, Spider-Man's past comes back to haunt him…and this time, no one walks away clean.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #5

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY BEN OLIVER • BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN OLIVER

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO • VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

BLACK CAT…JAIL-BOUND?!

Trapped and out of options, BLACK CAT has one last, desperate play to make! Friends, enemies, public opinion – they've ALL turned on her…except for one ride or die who may just be the key to righting this sinking super-hero ship! GUEST-STARRING EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE REDHEAD!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-GIRL #7

Torunn GrØnbekk (W)

DIÓGENES NEVES (A)

Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

• Spider-Girl's family – and her secret identity – is caught at the center of a conspiracy that could change life in Hawaii as they know it forever!

• Can Spider-Girl beat her new foe?

• Can Spider-Girl beat her new foe, or are centipedes truly the undefeated enemies of spiders?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN '94 #4 (of 5)

J.M. DeMatteis (W) • JIM Towe (A)

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER

ALSO AVAILABLE

KRAVEN UNLEASHED!

• What hidden connection does Kraven have to MORLUN?

• Will Peter be able to recover in time to save his loved ones?

• PLUS, you'll have to see it to believe it: the most twisted totemic beasts the world has ever seen!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #5

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • Paolo Villanelli (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU • KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CAUGHT IN HER OWN WEB?!

Ghost-Spider is ensnared in a web of trouble she stirred up herself! Thankfully, she has friends on her side in the form of Silk, Miles Morales and new ally Agent Anti-Venom, Flash Thompson! Is it enough to overcome a foe fueled by their own anger?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #8

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Kaare Andrews (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO • KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

SPIDER-MAN AND WOLVERINE ARE DEAD?!

PETER and LOGAN have met their demise. Blame…REED RICHARDS?! And…an ALL-NEW VILLAIN?! R.I.P. THWIKT.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL #1

TONY FLEECS & TIM SEELEY (W) • NICK BRADSHAW, KAAREE ANDREWS, ANNIE WU & MORE MARVEL ALL-STARS (A)

COVER BY GREG LAND • KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FROM SWIMSUITS TO THE SAUNA!

You asked for more Swimsuit Special, and you've got it – sort of! Hit the slopes with YOUR favorite Marvel heroes this winter, with the help of a team of superstar artists – and then warm up in the hot tub…hot springs…hot yoga…lots of places that start with "hot"! FRET NOT, True Believers, we've got equal parts action AND relaxation for your money in this one-shot!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #4 (OF 5)

Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

RETRO ZOMBIE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?

No – not in the fight between zombies and humans – the humans are doomed! Far bigger than that, are you with zombie Iron Man or zombie Captain America? That's right, zombie-kind has broken out in a Civil War as our alternate "death story" of the Marvel Universe reaches the new millennium! Meanwhile, for those few left living, some new heroes join the fight!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

PUNISHER: RED BAND #4 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

THE PUNISHER is an unstoppable force, and after a gut-wrenching and senses-shattering time in Weirdworld, he now finds himself back in New York City and somehow at the mercy of WILSON FISK! Changed by his latest dalliances across Hell's Kitchen, he's got Frank Castle under his thumb – but why? And how? And could things possibly get worse? (They can!)

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #3 (OF 4)

TABOO, B. Earl, GARY MOLONEY & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W)

LUKE ROSS, BALDEMAR RIVAS & CHRISTIAN ROSADO (A) • Cover by Philip Tan

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

ANOTHER EPIC INSTALLMENT OF HORROR!

• FIRST! Taboo and B. Earl join forces with industry legend LUKE ROSS to tell a Blade tale unlike any other, as the Dauntless Daywalker faces down a bloodthirsty and heretofore forgotten QUEEN OF MONSTERS!

• THEN! Your new favorite creative team GARY MOLONEY and BALDEMAR RIVAS join forces to attempt the impossible…THE RESURRECTIONS OF THE HIT-MONKEY'S HITMAN! Longtime simian-centric readers know this one's bound to cut deep! And if you don't get the reference, what're you waiting for? Go order the HIT-MONKEY collections too.

• LASTLY! Industry star PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON teams with CHRISTIAN ROSADO for the artist's first-ever Marvel story! It's a scintillating slow burn starring THE PUNISHER, sure to set your senses on edge!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #3 (OF 4)

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • DAN PANOSIAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI •Variant Cover by ROD REIS

WORLD OF PUNISHMENT!

• Frank Castle's enemies would like you to believe he's finally lost his humanity – and maybe he has. No one's going to tell him otherwise.

• Well, except for Everett K. Ross…but what does the Punisher have to do with the world to come?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY IVAN BIGARELLA

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY IVAN BIGARELLA

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

INVINCIBLE WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • INVINCIBLE WOMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART 1!

• Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonize that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction!

• But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation…or do they?

• And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye – including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever!

• Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #3 (OF 5)

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "KUNKKA" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

THE TOUR DE FORCE CONTINUES!

Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch and their allies have learned of the existence of a dangerous and violent NEW spirit: THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE! But what are its origins? And why, of all people, has it chosen Danny Ketch's sister, Barbara, as its avatar? Can she be saved? Is she truly even alive at all? Answers to your BURNING QUESTIONS start here, but brace yourselves – they're not for the faint of heart!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #33

JED MACKAY (W) • Javier Pina (A) • COVER BY CAFU

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM MOONEY

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DAWN OF THE TWILIGHT COURT!

• As KANG and MYRDDIN battle with the Avengers across space and time, the TWILIGHT COURT fight for the survival of ALL!

• Learn the origin of the Impossible City as the ASHEN COMBINE return!

• Next month, a CELEBRATION: AVENGERS #800!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW AVENGERS #7

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • TON LIMA (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER

BY AARON KUDER

SECRETS UNVEILED!

• As the rest of the team takes on Guru Strange and twisted doubles of Medusa and Captain Britain, Bucky starts to fear that the New Avengers have their own clone problem…

• Meanwhile, one member of the Killuminati meets his maker and finds that the truth behind their creation is far more sinister than anyone bargained for…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BATTLEWORLD #4 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Marcus To (A) COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY NICK BRADSHAW

KING THOR VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER

BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

TO COURT KORVAC!

• BATTLEWORLD is on the brink of destruction, and almost nothing can stop Korvac from his mission!

• Options are dwindling for our heroes, so JANET VAN DYNE does what she must to save them…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #5

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

ENTER THE SERPENT!

• The Sons of the Serpent want the man called Thor dead. And they have a name: Sigurd Jarlson.

• But the man called Thor has a name too…the name of their leader. And that name…is Blake.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer faces his enemy…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STRANGE TALES #3 (OF 4)

Jeremy Whitley (W)

Bayleigh Underwood (A/C)

Variant Cover by Chrissie Zullo

Trouble in Wakanda!

The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Ghost-Spider and Nico Minoru rush to Wakanda in search of help, only to discover that Shuri is dealing with her own problem – a rampaging Hulk! Can this group of scientific and magical geniuses crack the code behind their former ally's monstrous behavior? Or will their chances of saving Nico's missing friends get smashed?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

UNDEAD IRON FIST #4 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A)

COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

THE FINAL FACE-OFF!

• The truth stands revealed as DANNY RAND must face off against a man he once saved…

• The false prophet, the "first" Iron Fist, makes his return.

• Goodbye, Danny Rand.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #15

JED MACKAY (W) • DOMENICO CARBONE (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

WAR AT THE MISSION'S DOOR!

The Midnight Mission has been through hell and back the last few years – but that isn't half of what they'll go through in THIS issue! As the stage is set for an emotional disaster that's bound to tear the mission apart, Marc Spector finds himself ambushed and at the mercy of a familiar, and particularly violent, foe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #12

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Continuing a facsimile collection of the foundational adventures of Marvel's First Family! And the early days of the FF were never more eventful than their fateful first encounter with the Incredible Hulk! General "Thunderbolt" Ross wants the help of the fabulous foursome in his relentless vendetta against the rampaging Hulk, and Reed Richards' updated Fantasti-Car might help them find their target! A rivalry for the ages is about to form between the Thing and the Hulk, but can Dr. Bruce Banner help the FF identify the real danger? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #12.

Marvel is reprinting the first twelve issues of FANTASTIC FOUR as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CIVIL WAR #5

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL TURNER

Continuing a facsimile re-presentation of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years! The Superhuman Registration Act requires all those with powers to register with the government. Captain America and his outlaw band are strenuous objectors. Iron Man leads the pro-registration camp. After a brutal battle between the rival factions, many heroes are left injured – and one lies dead. In the aftermath, some are beginning to doubt their allegiances. The Fantastic Four are torn apart and Spider-Man clashes with Iron Man – but as the renegade wall-crawler goes on the run, Maria Hill of S.H.I.E.L.D. mobilizes the deadly Thunderbolts! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #5.

Marvel will be reprinting the original seven issues of Civil War!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE – IN COLOR #1

PEACH MOMOKO, YUJI KAKU & MITSUYASU SAKAI (W)

PEACH MOMOKO, YUJI KAKU & RYUSEI YAMADA (A) • Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

BROUGHT TO YOU IN FULL-COLOR FOR THE FIRST TIME!

• PEACH MOMOKO has SAI take on the symbiotic chaos of VENOM!

• YUJI KAKU brings Frank Castle – the unbeatable PUNISHER – face-to-face with…PENI PARKER?! Where Peni is, SP//dr isn't far behind…

• PLUS: K-pop star LUNA SNOW is brought to the depths of ASGARD and right into the hands of HELA! Or is it actually Hela…?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #5 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • Cover by leinil francis yu

HUNTING THE HUNTERS VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

The Predators launched their bloody war with surprise and success – and now Earth's survivors have mounted their defense, which includes specially outfitted Iron Man armor, a vibranium arsenal, a weapon called Predator X and a whole lot of heart. Will our planet be reduced to a hunting reserve? Find out in this final, epic showdown!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 4)

FRANK TIERI (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Variant Cover by Mateus Manhanini • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALLIED, AXIS AND ALIEN POWERS COLLIDE!

CAPTAIN AMERICA leads BUCKY BARNES and the rest of the HOWLING COMMANDOS behind enemy lines in order to free one of their own – but no-one is prepared for the horror they discover at HYDRA'S most top-secret base! Meanwhile, has RED SKULL managed to find a way to harness the destructive might of the XENOMORPHS, or has he merely added to the carnage and chaos of the warfront? Either way, Captain America and his allies are about to face their biggest fight yet – that is, unless an unexpected "alien" ally sees fit to intervene!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #4 (OF 5)

RODNEY BARNES (W)

RAMON ROSANAS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

JAILBREAK!

• HAN and CHEWIE make a break from the prison of junk dealer UNKAR PLUTT!

• But they'll need to get past the VORILL SERPENTS if they want to live to see another day!

• All the while, Han's life with LEIA, BEN, CHEWIE and LANDO hangs in the balance!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #10

Marc Guggenheim (W)

Madibek Musabekov (A/C)

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY DAN JURGENS

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER

BY TAURIN CLARKE

THE SAGA OF CORLIS RATH CONCLUDES!

• QUI-GON must finally confront CORLIS RATH – and his memories!

• What secret lies in Qui-Gon's hidden past?

• And will OBI-WAN be able to help his master when it matters most?

• The great mystery of the fan-favorite series revealed at last!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 (OF 4)

Alyssa Wong (W) • Sara Pichelli (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

VARIANT COVER BY KLAUS JANSON • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS

BOBA FETT VS. THE SHADOW OF BRI-PHRANG!

• A murder in the TARKIN family puts BOBA FETT on the hunt for a ruthless killer!

• Things get even more wild as bounty hunter RASLIN GRACE joins the fray!

• Will Boba get to the bottom of the murder, or will Raslin's violent ways stop him dead in his tracks?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS #8

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

LUKE SKYWALKER & LEIA ORGANA JEDI KNIGHTS VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SECRET REBELLION!

• As LUKE and his friends join a powerful revolt against the FENRIL CONSORTIUM, the true villain takes control.

• A key character is kidnapped by the deadly ZANTARRK GANG!

• RYNN and VALANCE go undercover in a desperate attempt to maintain the peace!

• Luke's quest to connect with his JEDI heritage is put to the test – as an ancient artifact might be the only key to victory!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #11

CHARLES SOULe (W) • Luke Ross (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

PLO KOON & MACE WINDU JEDI KNIGHTS VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

KYLO REN IN THE PITS OF MUSTAFAR!

• As VANEÉ'S unhinged plans come together, KYLO REN is put to the ultimate test!

• The legacy of VADER comes full circle in physical form as Kylo is forced to don his grandfather's helmet!

• Can Kylo survive the deadly depths of VADER'S CASTLE?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

PASQUAL FERRY SILVER SURFER COVER

Written by MIKE CAREY, ARON ELI COLEITE & JOE POKASKI

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY, SCOTT KOLINS, MARK BROOKS, TYLER KIRKHAM, ERIC BASALDUA, STUART IMMONEN, FRAZER IRVING, ERIC NGUYEN, BRANDON PETERSON, DAN PANOSIAN, ROBERT ATKINS & MORE

Covers by PASQUAL FERRY

Continuing the youthful, 21st-century reimagining of Marvel's iconic quartet!

Threshold, Fountain, Magnificent Brute and Dreamcatcher. These incredible entities hold the key to a cosmic conflict that has raged for untold millennia – and which now embroils the Fantastic Four! Then, the FF are pulled into a madman's scheme when those closest to them are drawn back through time. What awaits them in the year 1483 is a man with a quest to transform the world: the alchemist supreme, Ultimate Diablo! Reed Richards' attempts to create a Cosmic Cube pierces the barriers of a hundred universes, and falling through the opening into our unsuspecting reality is the keeper of the Power Cosmic – the Ultimate Silver Surfer! Plus, the Mole Man, Thanos, Agatha Harkness and the Salem's Seven! But when a group of X-Men from the future come back in time, why do they want to assassinate the FF?! And when the cataclysmic events of Ultimatum rock the entire Ultimate Universe, what will become of the Fantastic Four?! Collecting ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR (2003) #33-60 and ANNUAL (2005) #2, ULTIMATE X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR (2005) #1, ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN (2006) #1, ULTIMATE X-MEN/ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (2008) #1, ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR/ULTIMATE X-MEN ANNUAL (2008) #1 and ULTIMATUM: FANTASTIC FOUR REQUIEM (2009).

896 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96797-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PASQUAL FERRY THANOS COVER [DM ONLY]

896 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96798-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNCANNY X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN OMNIBUS HC

TERRY DODSON COVER

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by STEVEN SANDERS, CARLOS PACHECO, TERRY DODSON, IBRAIM ROBERSON, GREG LAND, BILLY TAN, BRANDON PETERSON, DUSTIN WEAVER, DANIEL ACUÑA, RON GARNEY, DALE EAGLESHAM, TOM RANEY,

STEVE KURTH, SCOT EATON, MARK BROOKS, GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA & MORE

Covers by TERRY DODSON & CARLOS PACHECO

Kieron Gillen masterminds a tumultuous era for the X-Men!

Beast and Abigail Brand must save the alien-monitoring S.W.O.R.D. agency when Henry Peter Gyrich stages a coup! But down on Earth, how will the X-Men explain themselves when the public learns Magneto has joined the team? Making matters worse, a Breakworld warship arrives on a vengeance-filled mission – and when Asgardian black magic empowers the Juggernaut, he becomes more unstoppable than ever! Then, after the X-Men are torn in two, Cyclops leads a new "Extinction Team" of heavy hitters – including Storm, Emma Frost, Namor, Colossus, Magik and Magneto! And not a moment too soon as world-ending threats are mounting quickly – including Mister Sinister harnessing the power of a Dreaming Celestial! When the Phoenix Force returns, the X-Men clash with the Avengers – and the consequences are cataclysmic for Cyclops! Collecting S.W.O.R.D. (2009) #1-5, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #534.1 and #535-544, X-MEN: REGENESIS (2011), UNCANNY X-MEN (2011) #1-20 and AVX: CONSEQUENCES (2012) #1-5.

1000 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96705-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNCANNY X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN OMNIBUS HC CARLOS PACHECO COVER [DM ONLY]

1000 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96706-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THUNDERBOLTS: DARK REIGN OMNIBUS HC

MARKO DJURDJEVIC COVER

Written by ANDY DIGGLE, WARREN ELLIS, CHRISTOS GAGE, RICK REMENDER, JEFF PARKER, PAUL JENKINS,

DANIEL WAY, JONATHAN HICKMAN, JOHN ARCUDI & MORE

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., FERNANDO BLANCO, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, BONG DAZO,

MIGUEL SEPULVEDA, MAHMUD ASRAR, WELLINTON ALVES, STEVE LIEBER, BRIAN DENHAM, BEN OLIVER,

PAUL GULACY, PACO MEDINA, ALESSANDRO VITTI, FRANCISCO RUIZ VELASCO & MORE

Covers by MARKO DJURDJEVIC & MIKE DEODATO JR.

A dark era for the ever-changing Thunderbolts!

In the aftermath of CIVIL WAR, the country has lost faith in its heroes – and it's ready to put its faith in monsters! As Norman Osborn assembles his new team of Thunderbolts, Songbird and Moonstone must learn how to work alongside vicious killers like Bullseye and Venom! And the Skrull Secret Invasion might be just the opportunity Osborn has been waiting for to take his plans to the next level! A whole new squad includes Yelena Belova, the Irredeemable Ant-Man and the Ghost – but when Deadpool targets Norman Osborn, which side will the unpredictable Thunderbolts take? Plus: solo adventures of key members, including the mysterious Penance! And a super-villain fight club turns the T-bolts concept on its head! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #76-81 and #110-143, THUNDERBOLTS: DESPERATE MEASURES (2007), THUNDERBOLTS: BREAKING POINT (2007), THUNDERBOLTS: INTERNATIONAL INCIDENT (2008), THUNDERBOLTS: REASON IN MADNESS (2008), PENANCE: RELENTLESS (2007) #1-5, DEADPOOL (2008) #8-9, SECRET WARRIORS (2009) #7-9, and material from CIVIL WAR: CHOOSING SIDES (2006) and CIVIL WAR: THE INITIATIVE (2007).

1328 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96861-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THUNDERBOLTS: DARK REIGN OMNIBUS HC MIKE DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

1328 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96862-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK: RETURN OF THE MONSTER OMNIBUS HC KAARE ANDREWS COVER

Written by BRUCE JONES

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., LEE WEEKS, STUART IMMONEN, MIKE DEODATO JR., LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ,

DOUG BRAITHWAITE, DARICK ROBERTSON, SCOTT KOLINS & JAE LEE

Covers by KAARE ANDREWS & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Writer and author Bruce Jones' acclaimed, smash-hit run!

Blamed for the televised murder of a child, Bruce Banner becomes Public Enemy No. 1 – hounded by society, hunted by the law and targeted by a mysterious third party with a sinister agenda all its own…one that cuts to the very heart of Banner's strange affliction! If a relentless, unkillable foe who knows all his secrets and weaknesses isn't enough, will his oldest foe, the Abomination – one of the few beings alive that can match the Hulk's brute might – finish the job? Plus: The Absorbing Man has gained the terrifying new ability to jump in and out of people's minds, but what happens when the mind he jumps into belongs to the Incredible Hulk? And as the relentless conspiracy to capture him unfolds, the only people Banner can trust are his old friend (and occasional foe) Doc Samson and his mysterious benefactor: the enigmatic Mr. Blue! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #34-76, HULK/WOLVERINE: SIX HOURS (2003) #1-4 and HULK/THING: HARD KNOCKS (2004) #1-4.

1264 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96647-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK: RETURN OF THE MONSTER OMNIBUS HC MIKE DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

1264 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96648-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAKEN: DARK WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC LEINIL FRANCIS YU COVER

Written by MARJORIE LIU, DANIEL WAY, ROB WILLIAMS & RICK REMENDER

Penciled by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, PACO DIAZ, MIRCO PIERFEDERICI, AGUSTIN PADILLA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, RON GARNEY, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, RILEY ROSSMO, MICHELE BERTILORENZI, ANDREA MUTTI, ALESSANDRO VITTI, JOHN ROMITA JR., WILL CONRAD, TONY MOORE, SANA TAKEDA, RYAN STEGMAN, GREG TOCCHINI & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Daken, son of Logan, emerges from the shadows to become the new Wolverine for a dark world!

As one of Norman Osborn's Avengers, Daken has power, access and an identity he hates: his father's! This new Wolverine doesn't know how long this will last, but one thing's for sure: He's going to have fun while it does! Yet when a tape revealing his true colors is leaked onto the internet, Daken will be forced to clean up his act and confront the possibility that being a hero might just be more difficult than being the villain. Then Daken faces a bloody reckoning with Logan and begins a violent rivalry with the Punisher – reanimated as Franken-Castle! And when Osborn's Dark Reign ends in a climactic Siege of Asgard, Daken seizes the opportunity to carve out his own place in the world by proving that he's the best there is – or is that the worst? Guest-starring X-23! Collecting DARK WOLVERINE (2009) #75-90: DAKEN: DARK WOLVERINE (2010) #1-23 and #9.1; DARK REIGN: THE LIST – PUNISHER (2009); WOLVERINE ORIGINS (2006) #47-48; FRANKEN-CASTLE (2010) #19-20; X-23 (2010B) #7-9; WHAT IF? WOLVERINE: FATHER (2010); DARK WOLVERINE SAGA (2009); DAKEN SAGA (2010) and material from WOLVERINE: THE ROAD TO HELL (2010).

1328 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96662-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAKEN: DARK WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI COVER [DM ONLY]

1328 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96661-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III –

TRIALS OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS HC PHIL NOTO COVER

Written by CAVAN SCOTT & CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO, JAMES TOWE, MARIKA CRESTA, LAURA BRAGA, IBRAIM ROBERSON,

JETHRO MORALES & DAVID MESSINA

Covers by PHIL NOTO & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

The acclaimed series reaches its shocking conclusion!

A year after Starlight Beacon's destruction, Marchion Ro and the Nihil stand victorious! The once-mighty Jedi are outclassed, the Republic is on its knees and Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis leads a desperate assault against an invading force on the edges of the galactic frontier! The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope. The Force is with her, right? Then the secrets of the year following Starlight Beacon's fall are revealed! As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, the weary Jedi must face their greatest fear – and when the final battle is fought, the consequences will be grave indeed! Will the High Republic era end in disaster or celebration? Plus: Delve deep into the history of Kelnacca – the lightsaber-wielding Wookiee from the Disney+ series THE ACOLYTE! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2023) #1-10, STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA (2024), STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT (2023) #1-4, STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI (2025) #1-5, STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE FINALE (2025) and material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023).

528 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96132-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III – TRIALS OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS HC CAMUNCOLI COVER [DM ONLY]

528 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96133-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE VOL. 1: THE JANUS DIRECTORY TPB

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by KAARE ANDREWS

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Big-name creators unite Marvel's two most popular heroes in their own ongoing team-up series!

With great power there must also come…the best there is! Spider-Man and Wolverine are together again, for the biggest adventure in Marvel Comics. But who – or what – is targeting this always unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises! But what terrible revelation could pit Peter Parker against Logan for all the marbles? The answers will take them both around the world and all the way to the Savage Land! But one of them might not survive their spectacular showdown! Not mind control, not an illusion – you'll have to read it to experience it! Collecting SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96507-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE THING: THE KING OF YANCY STREET TPB

Written by TONY FLEECS

Penciled by JUSTIN MASON

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

The Thing clobbers the Marvel Universe!

Ben Grimm may be the Fantastic Four's strongest member – but once upon a time, he was just a scrawny kid from Yancy Street. When an unexpected visitor from his past sends him on a search for a missing child, the Thing must unravel the mystery – even if that means becoming a wanted man! Get ready to see the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing vs. every super-powered criminal and bounty hunter in New York City – including the lethal assassin Bullseye, the unstoppable Juggernaut and the most dangerous man in the Big Apple, Wilson Fisk, A.K.A. the Kingpin! It's an all-action tale that reminds you why Ben Grimm is the heart of the Marvel Universe – and why you don't want to let him hear you say that! Collecting THE THING (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96491-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW CHAMPIONS: CHANGE IS COMING TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by IVAN FIORELLI, IG GUARA & RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by IVAN FIORELLI

Meet the next generation of Marvel heroes set to change the world!

What do four kids whose lives were derailed by Hydra, Scarlet Witch's mysterious protégé, a cursed roller-derby jammer and a Wakandan runaway have in common? Not much! But when Hellrune's mysterious powers activate to bring them together, they'll have to learn how to work as a team quickly – or face the wrath of the Cult of Hela! Young heroes are summoned from far and wide, but who among them has what it takes to become a New Champion? That's the name they'll adopt, but it doesn't belong to them – and the previous Champions will definitely have something to say about that! Plus: Will meeting the Avengers live up to expectations? Will Nightdrifter be friend or foe? And will the lives of the New Champions be cut cruelly short by Hela, the goddess of Death?! Collecting NEW CHAMPIONS (2025) #1-8.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96341-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: SECOND GENESIS REVISITED TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & MORE

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, RAFAEL LOUREIRO, C.F. VILLA, ROD REIS, FRANCESCO MANNA & MORE

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Relive the most giant-size X-Men stories ever told!

Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as Ms. Marvel with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to the X-Men's past, Ms. Marvel will witness major moments in mutant history firsthand – beginning with her all-new, all-different perspective on the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa! Kamala's journey takes her from the Age of Apocalypse to the reality of HOUSE OF M – as well as into a shocking encounter with Dark Phoenix! But when history begins to change, can either Kamala or the X-Men themselves survive the experience? Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (2025) #1-2, GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE (2025) #1, GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA (2025) #1, GIANT-SIZE HOUSE OF M (2025) #1 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96379-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PHOENIX VOL. 3: ASTRAL BOND TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by ROI MERCADO

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

More than ever, the Phoenix is a cosmic force of nature!

A booming voice sounds across the cosmos: the voice of Ego, the Living Planet! And he speaks in distress of a great imbalance! A fracturing! A coming death. And the only one who can stand in its way is the Phoenix! But that's not all, because Jean Grey's new calling to space and responsibility to the galaxy becomes suddenly, critically personal with the return of a long-lost loved one – whose presence will throw everything Jean knows into total chaos! How has this person returned? Why? While Jean's reunion may be joyous, other forces at work in the universe are less than thrilled – especially the psychically attuned ones like the telepathic, time-traveling soldier known as Cable! Collecting PHOENIX (2024) #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96629-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH: FEAR THE REAPER TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by LORENZO TAMMETTA & JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Marvel's original star-crossed lovers reunite for the 50th anniversary of their wedding!

Mysterious doors are opening all over the world, drawing in people with promises of miracles and reunions with loved ones. When Vision is mortally wounded investigating the deadly truth of the doors, the Scarlet Witch resorts to extreme measures to save his life – and the results are unlike anything either of them expected! But as Wanda and Vizh deal with the explosive fallout of a spell gone wrong, will this latest fiasco draw them closer together or push them further apart? And what will they find on the other side of the Grim Reaper's mysterious black doors? Will the Vision and Scarlet Witch make it out of the terrifying Graverealm alive, or will they fall victim to one of the Marvel Universe's most incomprehensibly deadly threats? Collecting VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96495-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMPERIAL TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, MAT GROOM, JED MACKAY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, VICTOR LAVALLE & DAN ABNETT

Penciled by IBAN COELLO, FEDERICO VICENTINI, MATTEO DELLA FONTE, CORY SMITH & MORE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINITY, SECRET WARS) sets his sights on Marvel's cosmos!

A sweeping Marvel cosmic event resets the balance of power in the Marvel Universe! IMPERIAL is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war that takes place against the backdrop of the formation of a new galactic order. Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, Nova and Star-Lord race to discover who is behind all these evil acts – a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Featuring Hulks, Black Panthers, Guardians and cosmic kings and queens, it's a must-read saga from the scribe who reshaped mutantkind with HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X! Collecting IMPERIAL (2025) #1-4, IMPERIAL WAR: NOVA – CENTURION (2025), IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK (2025), IMPERIAL WAR: IMPERIAL GUARDIANS (2025), IMPERIAL WAR: EXILES (2025) and IMPERIAL WAR: BLACK PANTHER (2025).

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96308-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 6: MONSTER ROAD TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by KEV WALKER & ADAM GORHAM

Cover by NIC KLEIN

The end of the road for Hulk and Charlie?

As Gamma-mutates around the world go missing, the Winter Soldier seeks out Bruce Banner for answers – but finds only Hulk! Eager to help her role model Bucky Barnes, Charlie finds a way into the Hulkscape to speak to Banner – and what she finds will change her relationship with Hulk forever! As the raging monster finally finds the solitude he wanted deep in the Appalachian Mountains – no more enemies, no companions, not even Banner – his peace is interrupted by a young boy in danger. And Hulk starts to wonder whether Charlie was right about him. Could he be a hero again after all? But soon, one of Hulk's newfound allies is taken – and they won't be the last. Betty Ross returns, and the origin of the Mother of Horrors is revealed in the run-up to a truly incredible status-quo shift! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #26-30.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96164-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HELLVERINE VOL. 2: HELL HULK UNLEASHED TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

Hellverine vs. the Hell Hulk!

A new demon sets foot on Earth! Is even Hellverine powerful enough to stop its infernal rampage? Be there for the Hell Hulk's first full appearance – and watch it smash its way into the Marvel Universe! As this behemoth brings rage wherever it goes, Hellverine can't stop it alone. Get ready for the return of the Hellfire Warriors as Project Hellfire brings out the big guns! But what is their true goal? And what do they have planned for the Hell Hulk? One thing's for sure: All hell is about to break loose – and when that happens, can Mephisto be far away? The only thing standing between the world and damnation might just be Hellverine! Collecting HELLVERINE (2024B) #6-10.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96455-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, MARK RUSSELL, ERICA SCHULTZ & GREG PAK

Penciled by STEFANO RAFFAELE, CARLOS NIETO, LEONARD KIRK & LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Darth Maul stars in his own anthology series!

One of the most famous villains in Star Wars lore leads epic tales illustrated in stark black and white – and his own iconic red! When a prison ship – transporting a cult known as the Final Occultation – goes offline, Palpatine sends Darth Maul to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares! On another mission to conquer a mining colony single-handed, unexpected opposition leads him into an intense battle of life and death – and Maul learns one of his most valuable lessons! He may be fiercely loyal to his master and a true believer in the Sith, but will a journey to a remote moon change his mind? And why has Palpatine sent his apprentice to an ancient world? Who will pay the price for patience? Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED (2024) #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95494-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GWENPOOL: ALL NEW, ALL DEADLY TPB

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Penciled by STEFANO NESI

Cover by CHAD HARDIN

Gwenpool is back – and more dangerous than ever!

Everyone's favorite reality-twister's life is changing, becoming darker…grittier…and now she's bringing her own brand of hyper-violent justice to a battle-strewn NYC! But when the always unbelievable Gwenpool faces her deadly doppelganger, what shocking face is under the mask? And which Gwenpool will walk away from their bloody confrontation? Plus: Who is the mysterious Architect, and what are his plans for the Marvel Universe? Whatever they are, they'll be bad news for Kate Bishop, A.K.A. the sharp-shooting Hawkeye, and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man! Guest-starring Fin Fang Foom and Jeff the Land Shark, this one will rock you to your core! Collecting GWENPOOL (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96461-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE TPB

Written by MARK WAID, ALAN DAVIS, ANDREW WHEELER, MARK BUCKINGHAM,

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER, JONATHAN HICKMAN, TOM DEFALCO, DAN SLOTT, CHIP ZDARSKY,

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, GREG WEISMAN & J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by RAMON ROSANAS, ALAN DAVIS, SARA PICHELLI, MARK BUCKINGHAM,

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER, DUSTIN WEAVER, MICHAEL ALLRED, RON FRENZ, MARCOS MARTIN, CAFU, TYRELL CANNON & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

All-star creators celebrate Marvel's First Family!

Acclaimed writers and artists, many of them FANTASTIC FOUR legends, unite to tell stories worthy of Fanfare! From the escalating prank war between the Human Torch and the Thing to Johnny Storm's star-making turn on reality television! Friday the 13th spells trouble for the cosmic quartet when Reed Richards receives messages from himself in the future – and meet two of Doctor Doom's underlings responsible for their master's killer robot, the Seeker! Discover how Ben Grimm escaped Yancy Street! See the Thing and the Sandman reunite – but will it be as friends or foes? And revisit Ben's wrestling days! Plus: The Torch is declared the most attractive being in the known universe! The Invisible Woman clashes with the Mole Man! And the First Family braves a sinister carnival! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE (2025) #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96345-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND TPB

Written by JASON LOO & MICHAEL GIACCHINO

Penciled by SERGIO DÁVILA, ADAM GORHAM & DAVID MESSINA

Cover by E.M. GIST

A new era of horror for Marvel's iconic lycanthrope!

Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life – but when he finds himself in the middle of a mysterious massacre, he's the prime suspect! With his memories missing and his wolf form out of control and off the leash, will Jack be able to clear his name? Or will his friend Elsa Bloodstone finally realize he's a rabid dog that needs to be put down? The bloody trail of the Werewolf will lead from the Savage Land into confrontations with Moon Knight and the Incredible Hulk! Meanwhile, the demonic Lilith has been biding her time – setting the stage for a Hellish uprising with Deathwatch and the Hood! Plus: What impact did BLOOD HUNT have on the other Werewolf by Night, Jake Gomez? And Michael Giacchino, director of Marvel Studios' Special Presentation WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, delivers another tale of terror pitting the tortured hero against Dracula! Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND (2024) #1-10, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT (2024) and WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD MOON RISE (2025).

296 PGS./Explicit Content …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96820-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE TPB

Written by MAT GROOM, KYLE HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by LUCIANO VECCHIO, JIM TOWE & MORE

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Scads of Spideys and a vast number of Venoms clash in a multiversal war of webs!

Spider-Man and his spider-compatriots across the Spider-Verse are the guardians of the Web of Life and Destiny, but they're heading for a confrontation with the other arachnid-Multiverse of the symbiote variety! But from the point of view of Venom and his variants, the symbiote hive mind of the entire Venomverse must be defended from their Spider-y counterparts! It's 'Verse vs. 'Verse – and no reality will ever be the same…including ours! With the fates of realities hanging in the balance, Spider-Man, Venom and their respective allies clash in a spectacular, symbiotic slobberknocker! Starring fan-favorite variants and new sensations! Collecting SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE (2025) #1-5, WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE: NEW BLOOD (2025) and WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS (2025).

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96155-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: REVIVALS AND REVELATIONS TPB

Volume #3 in the Miles Morales: Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by DAVID MARQUEZ & MORE

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Brian Michael Bendis concludes Miles Morales' time in the Ultimate Universe!

Spider-Man is back in action! Unfortunately, Galactus has arrived in the Ultimate Universe, and he hungers. Miles must undertake a dangerous trip to Galactus' home universe if Earth has a chance of surviving this cataclysm! Then Miles faces the worst villain from his predecessor's past: the Green Goblin, the man who killed Peter Parker! But is Peter truly dead? As events unravel in surprising fashion, Spidey takes on Spidey – and only one of the two will rise! And when Miles discovers his father's startling secret, what will it mean for his future? Will Spider-Man become an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Or as Doctor Doom targets Spidey for destruction, will this be the end of the road for Miles Morales? Collecting CATACLYSM: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2013) #1-3, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2014) #200 and MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2014) #1-12.

368 PGS./Rated T …$42.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96107-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

MAGNUM OPUS TPB

Volume #1 in the Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DANIEL WAY & ANDY DIGGLE

Penciled by STEVE DILLON, PACO MEDINA, CARLO BARBERI & BONG DAZO

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Murder and mayhem in the Merc With A Mouth's modern era!

When Deadpool is hired to rub out Wolverine, sparks will fly! But when both men can regenerate any wound in minutes, how can either one expect to finish off his foe? And whoever wins will have to face Wolverine's murderous son, Daken! Then the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, but nobody warned them about Deadpool! The invaders replicate Deadpool's healing factor in a new generation of Super-Skrulls, but why is Deadpool himself leading this brigade against Earth? And when Norman Osborn double-crosses Deadpool, the maniacal merc unleashes a full-on assault against Avengers Tower! Norman must pull out all the stops – and that means deploying his new team of bloodthirsty, black-ops Thunderbolts! Collecting WOLVERINE ORIGINS (2006) #21-25, DEADPOOL (2008) #1-12 and THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #130-131.

472 PGS./Parental Advisory …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96541-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HULK MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: CODE RED TPB

Volume #7 in the Hulk Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JEPH LOEB, GREG PAK & FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, IAN CHURCHILL, WHILCE PORTACIO, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MICHAEL RYAN,

BEN OLIVER & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Incredible adventures of the green and red Hulks!

Domino might have just discovered the Red Hulk's identity, and he can't have that. But X-Force is protecting her, so Rulk recruits a little help of his own. Enter Code Red: Punisher! Deadpool! Elektra! Thundra! Crimson Dynamo! But whose side is the mysterious new Red She-Hulk on? Meanwhile, the Hulk is gone, transformed back to mild-mannered Bruce Banner – seemingly forever. But Banner knows the Hulk well enough to realize he never stays buried long. Traveling to a deserted corner of America, he finds the Hulk's half-alien son Skaar waiting to take revenge on his father. The boy is young, angry…and powerful. But he's not nearly a match for the Hulk. Not yet, at least. So now it's up to Bruce Banner to train the boy! But Norman Osborn has taken charge, and one item on the list for his Dark Reign is to bring back the Hulk! Collecting HULK (2008) #13-18, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #601-605, DARK REIGN: THE LIST – HULK (2009) and material from INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #600.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96605-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: BACK TO THE BASICS TPB

Volume #13 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by JOHN BYRNE with STAN LEE, FRED HEMBECK & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with JACK KIRBY, FRED HEMBECK & MORE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

John Byrne's timeless run as writer/artist starts here!

The Fantastic Four are going back to the basics: The debut of John Byrne in his celebrated run as FF writer/artist begins in this Epic Collection! Byrne's deft creative balance – renewing the characters' core, revitalizing old foes and introducing new concepts – gave the FF a bold vitality, restoring them to the lofty heights of the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby era. The Invisible Girl's powers go through a dramatic evolution, Galactus gets a surprising new herald and the FF join their most hated rival, Doctor Doom, in a fight for Latveria! Restored from a trove of original Byrne art, and including cool bonus items like Fred Hembeck's riotous FF Roast and Byrne's excursion into the world of WHAT IF? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #232-248, FANTASTIC FOUR ROAST (1982) #1 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #36.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96767-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: UNDER SIEGE TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #16 in the Avengers

Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN, BILL MANTLO,

DANNY FINGEROTH & STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, DAVE ROSS, STEVE DITKO & MARK BRIGHT

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

The Masters of Evil take Avengers Mansion!

In one of the greatest comic-book epics of all time, Baron Zemo strikes at the very heart of the Avengers as he leads a revamped and larger-than-ever Masters of Evil in an attack on the team's home – and wins! And as if that wasn't enough, Earth's Mightiest Heroes must survive the climax of SECRET WARS II and a battle for the ages between Kang and Immortus! The Sub-Mariner's membership leads to public protests, but that won't stop the Avengers and Alpha Flight from lending a hand during Attuma's assault on Atlantis. Meanwhile, an old friend turns enemy: What's gotten into Quicksilver? Two teams of Avengers will assemble to find out! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #264-277 and ANNUAL (1967) #15, ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #39 and WEST COAST AVENGERS ANNUAL (1986) #1.

456 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96764-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: BISHOP'S CROSSING TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #20 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by JIM LEE, WHILCE PORTACIO, JOHN BYRNE,

SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA, HOWARD MACKIE & MORE

Penciled by WHILCE PORTACIO, JIM LEE, JOHN ROMITA JR., ANDY KUBERT, JAE LEE, RON WAGNER & MORE

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

The coming of Bishop!

The reunited X-Men have expanded into two squads – and while the blue team takes on Omega Red and learns secrets of Wolverine's past, the gold team brokers peace with the Hellfire Club! But when advanced Sentinels crash the party, one X-Man may not survive! Then, guns blazing, the man called Bishop arrives from the future pursuing hundreds of escaped convicts through time – and finds himself stranded in the present! Bishop was raised to idolize the X-Men…but he knows a deadly secret waiting in their future! Plus: Colossus is reunited with his brother, the X-Men face the machinations of Mojo and the blue team battles a New Orleans Brood infestation alongside Ghost Rider and…Gambit's wife?! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #281-288 and ANNUAL (1992) #16, X-MEN (1991) #4-9 and ANNUAL (1992) #1 and GHOST RIDER (1990) #26-27.

512 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96763-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: LIFEDEATH TPB

Volume #11 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & AL MILGROM with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & CRAIG HAMILTON

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

John Romita Jr. joins Chris Claremont as the X-Men's chart-topping adventures continue!

Drama abounds as Cyclops heads off on his honeymoon with Madelyne Pryor, Wolverine's relationship with Mariko takes a turn for the worse and Kitty Pryde is kidnapped and forced to marry the Morlock Caliban. Meanwhile, Rogue is Public Enemy No. 1 and anti-mutant sentiment threatens the passage of a law that will strip every mutant in the United States of their rights. There's no shortage of action either: Colossus battles Juggernaut, Mystique and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants return, and Rachel Summers arrives on the scene. And in a limited series with major implications for both characters, Wolverine and Kitty Pryde head to Japan and go to war with the yakuza! Topping off this volume is Claremont and Barry Windsor-Smith's stunning "Lifedeath," a character-defining story of Storm! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #176-188, KITTY PRYDE AND WOLVERINE (1984) #1-6 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #40.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96064-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO: RISING STORM TPB

Written by MARK WAID & KARL KESEL

Penciled by MIKE WIERINGO & PACO MEDINA

Cover by MIKE WIERINGO

The final volume of Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo's beloved run!

The Wizard is determined to destroy the Fantastic Four once and for all – and if his deadlier-than-ever Frightful Four doesn't have what it takes, maybe his secret weapon will! Then Manhattan is cut off from the rest of the world by a fleet of miles-high alien spacecraft – and New York reluctantly turns to the disenfranchised FF, the only heroes in town, to save them! But which member will make a decision that will radically change the team? Plus: Is the cosmos ready for Johnny Storm, herald of Galactus? Will the Human Torch ever be the same now that he's tasted the Power Cosmic? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #514-524.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96296-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #4

Steve Foxe and Marco Rizzo (W) • Cover by Arianna Florean

SPIDER-MAN GETS SCHOOLED BY THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

Join Peter Parker as he teams up with the Fantastic Four to face off against Doctor Doom and an army of Doombots! Then dig into an epic battle between our web-slinging friend and Mole Man. Even with a little help from Marvel's First Family, will Spidey's quick thinking and special abilities be enough to keep New York City safe?

Featuring two ten-page adventures, the fourth installment in this series will have young readers thwipping for more!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

*RETAILERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING PRICING

DECEMBER 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 12/03/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 10/20/25!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 BY IVAN TAO POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921621

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921721

MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE – IN COLOR #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921821

VENOM #252 BY CORY SMITH POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921921

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 10/27/25, ON-SALE 01/07/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 11/17/25, ON-SALE 01/07/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2026 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY WEEK 1 ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

FOC 10/27/25, ON-SALE 12/03/25

AMAZING X-MEN #3

BINARY #3

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #3

LONGSHOTS #3

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #3

MEALS TO ASTONISH #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41

SPIDER-GIRL #7

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #8

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #3

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #4 [BUNDLES OF 5]

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #11

STRANGE TALES #3

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1

ULTIMATE X-MEN #22

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE NOVEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 10/13/25, ON-SALE 12/03/25

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #1

VENOM #252

FOC 10/20/25, ON-SALE 12/10/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #12 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 10/20/25, ON-SALE 12/31/25

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1

FOC 10/27/25, ON-SALE 12/17/25

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

CIVIL WAR #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

COMICS

FOC 11/03/25, ON-SALE 12/10/25

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17

INFERNAL HULK #2

IRON & FROST #3

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #3

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL #1

NEW AVENGERS #7

NOVA: CENTURION #2

ROGUE STORM #3

SINISTER'S SIX #3

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #8

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #3

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #4

THE END 2099 #1

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #23

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #12

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #3

FOC 11/03/25, ON-SALE 12/24/25

THE WILL OF DOOM #1

FOC 11/10/25, ON-SALE 12/17/25

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #3

AVENGERS #33

BATTLEWORLD #4

BLACK CAT #5

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #1

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #2

MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE – IN COLOR #1

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #15

OMEGA KIDS #3

PLANET SHE-HULK #2

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #3

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #10

STRANGE TALES #3

THE LAST WOLVERINE #3

THOR #5

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #3

FOC 11/17/25, ON-SALE 12/24/25

1776 #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18

CLOAK OR DAGGER #3

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #3

SPIDER-MAN '94 #4

STAR WARS #8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

UNDEADPOOL #3

X-VENGERS #3

FOC 11/10/25, ON-SALE 12/31/25

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #4 [POLYBAGGED]

PUNISHER: RED BAND #4 [POLYBAGGED]

FOC 11/17/25, ON-SALE 12/31/25

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #5

SORCERER SUPREME #1

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #4

ULTIMATES #19

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION FINALE #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY WEEK 1 ON-SALE COMIC TITLES, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE JANUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 11/24/25, ON-SALE 01/07/26

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

MARVEL RIVALS: THE CITIES OF HEAVEN #1

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY TEAM-UP #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #4

NEW AVENGERS #8

NOVA: CENTURION #3

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #4

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #5

ULTIMATE X-MEN #23

VENOM #253

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE JANUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 11/10/25, ON-SALE 01/07/26

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #13

FOC 11/17/25, ON-SALE 01/14/26

KNULL #1

FOC 11/24/25, ON-SALE 01/21/26

CIVIL WAR #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

COLLECTIONS

FOC 11/03/25

DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

MAGNUM OPUS TPB (ON SALE 01/14/26)

GWENPOOL: ALL NEW, ALL DEADLY TPB (ON SALE 01/14/26)

HELLVERINE VOL. 2: HELL HULK UNLEASHED TPB

(ON SALE 01/14/26)

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE TPB (ON SALE 01/14/26)

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND TPB (ON SALE 01/14/26)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: LIFEDEATH TPB (ON SALE 01/14/26)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN OMNIBUS HC

TERRY DODSON COVER (ON SALE 04/15/26)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN OMNIBUS HC

CARLOS PACHECO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/15/26)

FOC 11/10/25

HULK MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: CODE RED TPB

(ON SALE 01/21/26)

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 6: MONSTER ROAD TPB

(ON SALE 01/21/26)

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE VOL. 1:

THE JANUS DIRECTORY TPB (ON SALE 01/21/26)

THE THING: THE KING OF YANCY STREET TPB

(ON SALE 01/21/26)

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH: FEAR THE REAPER TPB

(ON SALE 01/21/26)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: BISHOP'S CROSSING TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 01/21/26)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III –

TRIALS OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS HC PHIL NOTO COVER

(ON SALE 04/22/26)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III –

TRIALS OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS HC CAMUNCOLI COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/22/26)

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

PASQUAL FERRY SILVER SURFER COVER (ON SALE 04/22/26)

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

PASQUAL FERRY THANOS COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 04/22/26)

FOC 11/17/25

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: UNDER SIEGE TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 01/28/26)

DAKEN: DARK WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC LEINIL YU COVER

(ON SALE 04/29/26)

DAKEN: DARK WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 04/29/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO: RISING STORM TPB

(ON SALE 01/28/26)

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: SECOND GENESIS REVISITED TPB

(ON SALE 01/28/26)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: REVIVALS AND REVELATIONS TPB

(ON SALE 01/28/26)

PHOENIX VOL. 3: ASTRAL BOND TPB (ON SALE 01/28/26)

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED TPB

(ON SALE 01/28/26)

FOC 11/24/25

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: BACK TO THE BASICS TPB

(ON SALE 02/04/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE TPB (ON SALE 02/04/26)

IMPERIAL TPB (ON SALE 02/04/26)

NEW CHAMPIONS: CHANGE IS COMING TPB

(ON SALE 02/04/26)

INCREDIBLE HULK: RETURN OF THE MONSTER

OMNIBUS HC KAARE ANDREWS COVER (ON SALE 05/06/26)

INCREDIBLE HULK: RETURN OF THE MONSTER

OMNIBUS HC MIKE DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 05/06/26)

THUNDERBOLTS: DARK REIGN OMNIBUS HC

MARKO DJURDJEVIC COVER (ON SALE 05/06/26)

THUNDERBOLTS: DARK REIGN OMNIBUS HC

MIKE DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/06/26)

