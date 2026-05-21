Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: brian bendis, godzilla, kyle baker, star trek, tmnt, zorro

Bleeding Cool Presents: IDW Full August 2026 Solicits & Solicitations

IDW's Full August 2026 solicits include the Star Trek 60th Anniversary Special with Brian Michael Bendis and Kyle Baker's Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre Presents: Roar Of The Worlds

IDW Publishing's Full August 2026 solicits and solicitations include the Star Trek 60th Anniversary Special with Brian Michael Bendis, Christopher Cantwell, David Walker, Ryan North, Meghan Camarena, Mike McMahan, Derek Charm, Michael Allred, Laura Allred and more, the Teenage Mutant Ninja #1 facsimile from Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, and Kyle Baker's Godzilla Monsterpiece Theatre Presents take on War Of The Worlds, called Roar Of The Worlds. More on that later. And yes, no Valiant solicits in Alien Books' section this month, don't panic, more on that soon as well.

STAR TREK: 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

COVER C FOIL (ALLRED)

COVER E (MERCER)

COVER F (YARSKY)

Celebrate 60 years of Star Trek with an anthology collecting all-new stories from a star-studded list of creators, including Brian Michael Bendis, Christopher Cantwell, David Walker, Ryan North, Meghan Camarena, Mike McMahan, Derek Charm, Michael Allred, Laura Allred, and more! On September 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted on television and changed the landscape of science fiction forever, bringing us not only characters who were inspiring and smart but storytelling that shaped the way people thought about the world. Since then, every Trek show, movie, and comic has endeavored to do the same. In this seven story collection, IDW thrills, delights, and contextualizes lore with tales from the original series Star Trek, Lower Decks, The Animated Series, Picard, and Starfleet Academy…plus a preview of the all-new Star Trek flagship title launching in 2026. Join us as we make history! Additional Covers Offered: A (Cho), C Foil (Allred), D (NECA Variant), E (Mercer), F (Yarsky), 1:15 (Fenoglio), 1:25 (Cho Full Art)

68 Pages • $8.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403577300111

COVER B: JOHN CHRISTOPHER

STORY: VARIOUS ART: VARIOUS

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #10

COVER B (ESCORZA BROTHERS)

COVER 1:10 (FRANCAVILLA FULL ART)

Kirk's war against the Emerald Chain brings him face-to-face with his most dangerous enemy yet: Admiral Sato. When the Borg-augmented U.S.S. Omega liberates Tellar, Starfleet's U.S.S. Challenger arrives armed with anti-Borg technology, ordering Kirk to stop at any cost. But as Emerald Chain reinforcements descend, an unexpected proposal could force these old allies to choose between destroying each other…and saving the Federation once and for all. The explosive opening chapter of a Galaxy-shaking new arc starts here! Additional Covers Offered: B (Escorza Brothers), 1:10 (Francavilla Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403458501011

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY—LOST CONTACT #5

COVER B (PHOTO VARIANT)

COVER 1:10 (DRILON)

The conclusion to the cadets' adventure on S'Eekay II! Genesis Lythe screwed up. When she took charge of a planetary survey simulation exercise on an alien planet, she didn't know she'd be forced to contend with tech-worshiping aliens silencing her and her teammates who refuse to work together—nor that her teachers wouldn't be there as a safety net. Now, one of her best friends is injured, and despite Chancellor Kelrec's presence, the group is no closer to returning to the safety of the U.S.S. Athena. But there may be a way to turn it all around if only Genesis can trust in her team. School is in session, and she intends for everyone to make it out with full marks. Additional Covers Offered: B (Photo Variant), 1:10 (Drilon)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403522300511

COVER A: CORALÍ ESPUÑA

STORY: LAYNE MORGAN ART: CORALÍ ESPUÑA

STAR TREK: VOYAGER—HOMECOMING

Captain Kathryn Janeway and her crew are back for one last adventure in celebration of Voyager's 30th anniversary, giving fans of the series the finale they've always wanted! After seven long years in the Delta Quadrant, Captain Janeway finally brings the Voyager crew home to the friends and family they've waited so long to see. That is, until everything goes wrong. Ripped from the brink of home and dragged into fluidic space, Voyager is suddenly fighting for survival once more. Facing one final mission, Seven of Nine, B'Elanna Torres, Tom Paris, Harry Kim, Tuvok, the Doctor, Chakotay, and Janeway must repair their damaged ship, evade the relentless Species 8472, and confront the Borg—if they ever hope to see Earth again. No matter the cost. Star Trek: Prodigy consultants Tilly Bridges and Susan Bridges team up with Sons of Star Trek artist Ángel Hernández to spin a heart-pounding tale that pays homage to all that came before and delivers the ending fans have waited decades for. Collects Star Trek: Voyager—Homecoming #1-5.

120 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9798887244327

STORY: SUSAN BRIDGES, TILLY BRIDGES ART: ÁNGEL HERNÁNDEZ

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN

The best-selling TMNT epic that took the world of comics by storm, reunited the TMNT's original creators, and reinvented the Turtles' mythology and future! A New York Times bestseller! Who is the Last Ronin? In a battle-ravaged future New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission of seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, postapocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtles tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph? Eastman and Laird are joined by writer Tom Waltz, who penned the first 100 issues of IDW's ongoing TMNT series, and artists Esau & Isaac Escorza (Heavy Metal) and Ben Bishop (The Far Side of the Moon). If you're hungry for more, read the prequel story, The Last Ronin—Lost Years, and the sequel, The Last Ronin II—Re-Evolution! Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin issues #1-5.

224 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9798887244631

COVER ARTIST: ESCORZA BROTHERS

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD, AND TOM WALTZ ART: KEVIN EASTMAN, BEN BISHOP, AND ESCORZA BROTHERS

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN—LOST YEARS

An epic prequel to the smash-hit graphic novel TMNT: The Last Ronin, where readers discovered who the Last Ronin was, Lost Years shows the thrilling journey of how he came to be. In the smash-hit miniseries The Last Ronin, readers witnessed the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half-Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heartbreaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the need for vengeance and Master Splinter's journal to guide him? What battles did he fight? What hard lessons did he learn? The time has come to find out as original miniseries writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz join artist Ben Bishop to reveal what adventures the Last Ronin experienced during his vengeful journey. And in the present, a new master, Casey Marie Jones, prepares her young terrapin students to be the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Collects the five-issue series and the TMNT: Lost Day Special. If you need more of The Last Ronin, read the sequel, The Last Ronin II—Re-Evolution!

208 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9798887244648

COVER ARTIST: BEN BISHOP

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN AND TOM WALTZ ART: BEN BISHOP, S.L. GALLANT

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MIRAGE FACSIMILE #1

Experience the revolution from the very beginning! Witness the brutal origin of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Trained by their master, Splinter, the four brothers emerge from the shadows to settle a blood feud with the deadly Foot Clan and their leader, the Shredder. Before the hit movies, the animated series, and the toy aisles filled with action figures, there was a gritty black-and-white indie comic that changed the industry forever. Now, we're inviting you to return to the sewers of New York City in this faithful facsimile edition of the legendary first issue by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Additional Covers Offered: B Foil (Eastman & Laird)

44 Pages • $6.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403578000111

COVER A: KEVIN EASTMAN & PETER LAIRD

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD ART: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #21

COVER C (MENHEERE) COVER D (COELLO) After the shocking events of TMNT #20, the 300th issue special, death becomes a thing of the past as "The City That Never Dies" begins! Following an ominous warning from an old adversary, the Turtles try to stop their enemies from destroying the veil between the living and the dead. Can the newly reunited Hamato Clan reassemble the destroyed Ujigami mask and restore the veil? Or will the newly risen dead stand in their way?! Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Menheere), D (Coello), E (Szerdy), 1:10 (Eastman & Bishop B&W Full Art), 1:25 (Griffin)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403315102111

COVER A: FERO PE

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG ART: FERO PE

TMNT: JOURNEYS #13

COVER B (WACHTER) COVER 1:10 FOIL (DOONEY & LAWSON) Splinter's death looms large over the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their allies as they all try to find new purpose in their lives. Donatello is working with the Utroms and runs afoul of a new alien that leads to combat. Raphael is struggling and about to endure the next great change of his life. Casey tries to help April explain the truth behind her identity, who she is, and who her family is. And Michelangelo, acting as an ambassador to Earth for aliens, must help a group of Protoceratons. Additional Covers Offered: B (Wachter), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

36 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403457801311

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY & JIM LAWSON

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #11

COVER B (ROTH) COVER C (WOOD) The E.P.F. has tracked down and captured Shredder! With a mind-controlling Vreen grub burrowed under his skin and an E.P.F. vivisection blade ready to slice it out of him, even the master tactician seems outmaneuvered. But it would be unwise to turn one's back on the Shredder… Additional Covers Offered: B (Roth), C (Wood), 1:10 (Roth Full Art), 1:25 (Wood Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403435601111

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

STORY: DAN WATTERS ART: GIONA ZEFIRO

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #40

COVER B (LAVIGNE) COVER C (HAZOURI) The New York City sewers are vast, and home to more than just the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Mondo Gecko and Metalhead have a lair of their own, where they can live and enjoy all the video games their hearts desire. It's a good time—until Metalhead glitches out, trying to save the world from an enemy that only he can see. It's a situation too big for Mondo to handle alone, so it's a good thing he knows how to get ahold of the Turtles! It's a Mondo Metal time in Saturday Morning Adventures! Additional Covers Offered: B (Lavigne), C (Hazouri)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403150804011

COVER A: DAN SCHOENING

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: DAN SCHOENING

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS

An epic showdown brings TMNT heroes and villains from across the multiverse together for the very first time in this comic series by five incredible creative teams! The raddest TMNT event of the decade kicks off here! When one of the Turtles' closest allies is taken hostage by a mysterious adversary, the brothers are drawn into a new dimension of adventure in Battle Nexus. This blistering five-part series finds the Ninja Turtles fighting for their lives in a martial arts challenge unlike anything they've faced, with four deadly champions selected from across 40 years of TMNT media to destroy the Ninja Turtles—every Ninja Turtle! For the first time, IDW's Heroes in a Half-Shell meet allies from other fanfavorite TMNT universes, such as the comics worlds of Mirage and Archie, the animated characters from the Rise of the TMNT and Tales of the TMNT series, and more as they fight for their lives and discover the unbelievable secrets of the Battle Nexus! Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus #1-5.

128 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9798887244594

COVER ARTIST: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

STORY: TOM WALTZ, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, ERIK BURNHAM, PAUL ALLOR, AND CALEB GOELLNER ART: BEN BISHOP, HENDRY PRASETYA, VITOR CAFAGGI, SARAH MYER, ESCORZA BROTHERS, BEN BATES, AND OMAR FRANCIA

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES

A familiar friend, Casey Jones, gets his own comic series! A brand-new foe, Ludovic—a new kind of mutant—wants Casey dead! Spinning out of the pages of the best-selling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) relaunch comes an all-new series featuring fan-favorite Casey Jones! After Casey Jones was shot and left in a coma by District Attorney Hieronymus Hale in the pages of TMNT, he's now awake and living life to the fullest, and doing a little too much. His friends Raphael and April O'Neil try to tell him to slow down and let himself heal, but Casey can't wait—he needs to be back on the streets. Especially with a new drug called Nostrum, a derivative of the ooze that created the TMNT, being out there and empowering criminals…including the brand-new villain Ludovic, who hates everything Casey stands for and wants him dead. Casey just finished one fight for his life, and now he's in for an even tougher one! Features the IDW comics debut of iconic TMNT characters including Jack Marlin, Warren Stone, and more! Collects issues #1-6 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones miniseries.

168 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245126

COVER ARTIST: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL ART: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, ENID BALÁM AND MAX RAYNOR

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA

The Heroes in a Half-Shell are taking on the King of the Monsters! Long before the organization was corrupted by Shredder, the Foot Clan's original purpose was to save Japan from kaiju! Now, Godzilla and its fellow monsters have reappeared. Not only is the Foot not prepared to stop them…it would seem Shredder himself is behind the attacks! The villainous ninja is attempting to use the kaiju to create a new mutagen—one that would give his henchman a massive upgrade—and only four mutant teenage turtles stand between these new monsters and total chaos! Watch as two of the biggest franchises of all time combine into one thrilling story…and as the characters combine into incredible new forms! To defeat Mechashredder, Leonardo, Raphael, Mikey, and Donny must combine forms with Godzilla, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Jet Jaguar! Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla issues #1-5.

160 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245096

COVER ARTIST: FERO PE

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: FERO PE

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE PRESENTS: ROAR OF THE WORLDS

The explosive literary mashup series continues—Godzilla is taking on the classics one story at a time! In this oversize one-shot, comic book legend Kyle Baker joins the fun to help Godzilla defend the planet against invaders from Mars! The War of the Worlds regaled readers with the story of what happened in England when faraway invaders arrived. This comic asks a much more important question…what was going on in Japan? The answer: Martians were getting smashed left and right by the King of the Monsters! And that's not all—this issue contains part three of Tom Scioli's "Robin Hood and the Monster of Nottingham." Additional Covers Offered: B (Baker), C (Flops!), 1:10 (Goux)

48 Pages • $7.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403576600111

COVER A: TOM SCIOLI

STORY: KYLE BAKER ART: KYLE BAKER

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GODZILLA #2

COVER B (CATALAN)

COVER 1:15 (HAINES)

The BIGGEST crossover of the year continues! Mothra and Mechagodzilla did their best to turn Station Square into a parking lot, with Sonic, Amy, and Tails teaming up to halt the kaiju onslaught. And now, as a treat, Team Sonic is on a breezy one-way flight to Angel Island. How delightful! I hear the weather there is simply wonderful this ti— Cease your prattling, solicit! I'll tell them what's REALLY happening here. From the files of me, Dr. Eggman! I've tracked the mechanical monster to a crash site in the woods. My loyal Badniks will join me momentarily to analyze the extra-dimensional marvel. I should have plenty of time to prod and probe the metallic beast considering Sonic and his irritating allies are currently on a collision course with the home of that detestable echidna, Knuckles. Hopefully they'll make me the happiest mad scientist in the world by smashing each other into smithereens! Additional Covers Offered: B (Catalan), 1:15 (Haines)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403548300211

COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE

STORY: NICK MARINO ART: JACK LAWRENCE

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA

The Heroes in a Half-Shell are taking on the King of the Monsters! Long before the organization was corrupted by Shredder, the Foot Clan's original purpose was to save Japan from kaiju! Now, Godzilla and its fellow monsters have reappeared. Not only is the Foot not prepared to stop them…it would seem Shredder himself is behind the attacks! The villainous ninja is attempting to use the kaiju to create a new mutagen—one that would give his henchman a massive upgrade—and only four mutant teenage turtles stand between these new monsters and total chaos! Watch as two of the biggest franchises of all time combine into one thrilling story…and as the characters combine into incredible new forms! To defeat Mechashredder, Leonardo, Raphael, Mikey, and Donny must combine forms with Godzilla, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Jet Jaguar! Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla issues #1-5.

160 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245096

COVER ARTIST: FERO PE

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: FERO PE

THE TWILIGHT ZONE: STORIES FROM THE FIFTH DIMENSION

Return to the Twilight Zone in this all-new anthology series featuring stories by some of the best creators in comics today! Each issue is a new tale in the vein of the iconic original television series that's captivated audiences for over 60 years. And like the show, these stories will be revealed in terrifying black and white! These stand-alone 22-page stories are a spiritual sixth season of the original show. All-star creative teams tell the tales of billionaires, scientists, families, and knights as they journey to island paradises, bitter battlefields, and the farthest reaches of outer space. Collects The Twilight Zone issues #1-5.

128 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887245294

STORY: DAN WATTERS, TOM SCIOLI, JAMES STOKOE, NATE POWELL, L MARLOW FRANCAVILLA, AND FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA ART: MORGAN BEEM, TOM SCIOLI, JAMES STOKOE, NATE POWELL, AND FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

EVENT HORIZON: INFERNO #5

Series finale! Daniel Durante thought that he was above the laws of Heaven and Hell. That he could come to this awful place and, as he'd done all his life, take from it what he wanted. Daniel Durante was wrong. Christian Ward and Rob Carey conclude the most satisfying tale of a greedy man getting exactly what he wished for! Additional Covers Offered: B (Beals), 1:10 (Anirudh J)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403518600511

COVER A: ROB CAREY

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD ART: ROB CAREY

OPERATION: IRON COFFIN #2

Discover the deal Dracula made with Quincy Harker that led to him assisting the Allied forces in stopping the deadly Nazi train that contains a deadly vampire virus! Dracula continues to fight his way through the train and now must face down the three augmented soldiers who follow Hazel and Ivy's every command. He has a great deal of power, but can he combat the power of the Spear, the Gunner, and the Bell?! And how much more of Dracula's history is about to catch up to him? Additional Covers Offered: B (Ferreyra), 1:10 (Neo Connecting Variant)

40 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403546900211

COVER A: TYRELL CANNON

STORY: KENNY PORTER ART: TYRELL CANNON

SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE WITCHES OF THE WESTERN WOOD #4

Revisit the world of Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow in The Witches of the Western Wood! Chop. Chop. Chop. Sarah swings her axe with no shame. Chopping heads off the residents of Sleepy Hollow that she abhors brings the witch immense joy and strengthens the dark magic festering inside of her. The specter of the Headless Horseman encourages her violent rampages, knowing that once powerful enough, she will summon him, and he will ride again… Additional Covers Offered: B (Jaro), 1:10 (Kowalski)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403521600411

COVER A: CORIN HOWELL

STORY: DELILAH S. DAWSON ART: JOSE JARO

KILLER INFLUENCES #2

Kylie and Melvin made a deal. Kylie would use her expertise in the world of serial killers and murder to give Melvin an identity, a mythology, a serial killer persona that would make him "famous." She turned him into the Caddyshack Killer. The story took the country by storm, and she led that storm on her podcast, which brought her a great deal of fame and success. However, it didn't bring Melvin what he wanted. He still feels empty. He feels unfulfilled. He feels violent. And he's going to challenge Kylie for getting what she wanted while he got nothing. The epic IDW Crime series continues, and the tension is about to ramp up! Additional Covers Offered: B (Burzo), C (Lapham)

40 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403536000211

COVER A: DAVID BALDEÓN

STORY: JOEY ESPOSITO ART: VALERIA BURZO

SEVEN WIVES #3

In the final issue of Seven Wives, detectives Aguilar and Halwell continue to interrogate the many wives of murdered cult leader Matthew Dunn. They're sure one of his celestial brides is guilty of killing the corrupt divine leader. With each line of questioning, they slowly uncover a truth too horrifying to face. Matthew's many locked doors protect secrets that escalate the homicide investigation into an explosive and damning case with an unlikely character at its center. But even with the piles of evidence, the FLDS church and its members may be too powerful to prosecute. Additional Covers Offered: B (Gagnon), C (Wilson)

40 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403520900311

COVER A: KEYLA VALERIO

STORY: ZOE TUNNELL ART: TESSLYN BERGIN-DICOI

THE ROCKETEER: INFILTRATOR! #2

An unforeseen threat changes the mission for the Rocketeer and his girlfriend, Betty. Concerned about the French Resistance, the Nazis bring in their greatest counterintelligence agent to protect their superweapon from any threat. Cliff and Betty have only just arrived in Nazi territory, and already this mission is proving more dangerous than the Allied Powers advertised… It's a good thing they made a new friend with a license to kill. Gabriel Hardman and Dean Kotz continue their story that takes the Rocketeer behind enemy lines in a way he's never been: undercover! Additional Covers Offered: B (Clarke), 1:10 (Nieto)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 82771403547600211

COVER A: DEAN KOTZ

STORY: GABRIEL HARDMAN ART: DEAN KOTZ

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK DELUXE EDITION

Hugo- and World Fantasy Award–winning writer G. Willow Wilson joins forces with visionary artist Chris Wildgoose for a sweeping epic where love ignites in the shadow of annihilation. In a world gasping its final breaths, only two peoples remain: humans and orcs, sworn enemies locked in generations of bloodshed and political brinkmanship. Every border is a battlefield. Every negotiation, a powder keg. Then the Vangol arrive. Ruthless, ancient, and unstoppable, these invaders from across the sea threaten to erase both civilizations from existence. With extinction looming, former foes must forge an uneasy alliance or be wiped from history. But in the uneasy space between war councils and front lines, something unexpected takes root: connection. Trust. Love. And the possibility that the future of the world may depend not just on swords and strategy, but on the courage to see each other as more than enemies. This stunning oversized hardcover collects all 12 issues of the critically acclaimed saga in one breathtaking volume, an epic of war, diplomacy, and defiant hope that redefines high fantasy for a new generation.

312 Pages • $39.99 • HC • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9798887243184

STORY: G. WILLOW WILSON ART: CHRIS WILDGOOSE

MONSTER HIGH: HOUSE HAUNTERS

Spooktacular frights abound in this Evil Dead–style, pun-filled Monster High graphic novel about fiendship, finding your true self, and defending what you love, which will have readers howling with defright. Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue are in desperate need of a defrightful weekend getaway. And what's more frightening than a haunted house? Except the cabin they found on the normie version of ScareBnB is…toads boring. No cobwebs, no rusty saw blades, just a tacky singing plastic fish. The ghouls are scary underwhelmed—until they discover a classically creepy basement and accidentally unlock an ancient horror, awakening the evil titan Ekhidna and someone, or somehouse, else. They will have to piece together a plan (and Frankie!), navigate a house with a shifting floor plan, and fight a pack of monsterfied animals to survive until the morning. Ekhidna is putting everyone in fearious danger, but together, the ghouls can face anything! Except maybe the ScareBnB cleaning fee they're about to receive…oops! Collects Monster High: House Haunters issues #1-5.

120 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9798887244532

STORY: BEN KAHN ART: SONIA LIAO

AFRAID OF EVERYTHING

What kind of scared are you? Find out in these fun one-page horror stories for young readers based on a range of phobias from arachnophobia to zoophobia! As the sun goes down, grab a group of your closest friends and huddle together under a blanket, reading by flashlight, frozen with terror at every creak and snap you hear throughout your house! These tales of fear, dread, risk, and doom contain all the classic elements of horror that young fans crave without the gore. Features 26 creepy short stories, each based on a different A-to-Z phobia and accompanied by a unique illustration. Read fun and scary tales about frigophobia (freezing), lygophobia (shadows), melissophobia (bees), scopophobia (being watched), and many more! Also included are 11 bonus stories featuring art by Temmie Chang, Mariel Cartwright, and Ko Takeuchi, plus a section detailing the origins and development of the stories and art.

96 Pages • $12.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9798887244310

STORY: ADAM TIERNEY ART: MATTHIEU COUSIN

LUNA THE VAMPIRE: ON THE GO

Read the humorous and amazingly ordinary adventures of Luna and all of her weird monster friends! Collects both volumes of everyone's favorite space vampire. Ever wondered how it would be if outer space was populated by monsters? Look no further! This is the amazing everyday life of Luna the Vampire, jam-packed with awesome adventures, wild faces, zombie postmen, and space. Luna lives in a coffin-shaped spaceship that is mostly filled with food and toys. She can fly anywhere she wants to—not that she ever does—and so she stays close to her work and the mall. Luna's goal in life is getting that high score in Tako Dance Dance, her favorite game of all time. Whether you like gooey asteroid slugs, cosmic creature tabloids, or barfing in zero gravity, Luna's got you covered. It's all the creepiness of Halloween and all the crawliness of alien parasites in this omnibus that collects both volumes of Luna's adventures, Grumpy Space and Pickled Zits.

152 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9798887244143

STORY & ART: YASMIN SHEIKH

HOME TIME: TWELVE DAYS

Talking peaches, magic tea, frightening wildlife, and more—the award-winning fantasy epic graphic novel that critics called "an intoxicating and visually stunning Australian Narnia" is now collected into a single massive volume! The last school bell has rung, and it's finally HOME TIME! Even though they're twins, Lily and David don't agree on much…except that the last summer before high school is the perfect time for relaxing with friends. But their plans for sleepovers, fantasy games, and romance are thrown out the window when the whole gang falls into a river and wakes up in a village of fantastic creatures. Hailed as magical spirits, threatened by lizards, and trained in the mysterious arts of tea-brewing, these kids must find their way home—if they don't throttle each other first. Featuring a kaleidoscope of art styles, a puzzle-box narrative structure, and a spectacular reimagining of his childhood hometown, Campbell Whyte's astonishing Australian fantasy series is now collected in one volume for the first time.

452 Pages • $39.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9781603095822

STORY & ART BY CAMPBELL WHYTE

KODI: A PLACE TO CALL HOME

Stunning watercolor artwork, a headstrong young girl, and a huge bear with a gentle heart — all return for an emotional new adventure in this stunning sequel! After being reunited, Katya and Kodi are settling into their fast-paced new life together in the city. But as Katya starts to fall behind in school and Kodi struggles to find his place in this noisy new world, everything is put at risk by a greedy zookeeper who aims to break them up for good. Now, Katya and her unusual family must venture back into the wild, face their fears, and learn to trust new friends, as they fight to find a place to belong. In Kodi: A Place to Call Home, painter/cartoonist Jared Cullum returns to his award-winning graphic novel series for an incredible new adventure, full of gorgeous outdoor vistas, amazing animals, lovable and hateable new characters, roaring rivers, thrilling dangers, and tender moments.

172 Pages • $14.99 • TPB • SEPTEMBER 2026 ISBN 9781603095952

STORY & ART BY JARED CULLUM

KINRYO ROCK – CODE AMRITA VOL. 3

Six districts, one shaky truce, and a drug that could end it all. There can be no justice in a world like this. In Tokyo, there were six districts that allowed vampires to live freely… as long as they followed the rules. The investigation of a drug exclusive for night-stalkers, "Amrita", was only the first step in what became a social and political conflict that threatened to break this fragile peace. Now that that society is crumbling, what will become of both species going forward? This rock & roll song reaches its ending with a high note!

280 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2026 ISBN 9781962201483

STORY: BINGO MORIHASHI ART: MANABU AKISHIGE

ZORRO'S LEGACY #2

ZORRO LIVES! AND THE FIGHT FOR LOS ANGELES CONTINUES! David de la Vega can no longer remain indifferent. With his uncle Donny still recovering from a near-fatal attack, David must step up, take on Vista Park's criminal underworld, and embrace his family's heroic legacy. As the Eagle's gang tightens its grip on the city, David discovers that heroism in the modern world can still have the theatrical flair of the old days. Meanwhile, the police close in, determined to stop Zorro before his vigilantism sparks an all-out war. Fan-favorite writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and artist Aaron Lopresti (X-Factor) return for a thrilling new chapter in the adventures of a modern-day descendant of Zorro! Additional Covers Offered: B (Moore), 1:10 (Alessio)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 73238818484200211

COVER A: AARON LOPRESTI

STORY: DAN ABNETT ART: AARON LOPRESTI

ZORRO #3

SHADOWS OVER CAPISTRANO! Howard Chaykin (American Flagg!) and Jorge Fornés (Rorschach) return for the thrilling final chapter of Zorro: Dark Age! IN THIS ISSUE: Mystery, sabotage, and sudden violence reach a fever pitch as Zorro navigates fog-shrouded waters to intercept a deadly plot. With assassins and Bonapartist forces closing in, every blade, every strategy, and every ounce of courage is put to the test. Will Zorro and his allies uncover the conspiracy in time—or will Capistrano fall into shadow? Additional Covers Offered: B (Parker), 1:10 (Ferreyra Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026 UPC 73238818464400311

COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS

STORY: HOWARD CHAYKIN ART: JORGE FORNÉS

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