ComicsPRO: First Look Inside Oni Press' "Absolute" Adventure Time #1 by Pendelton Ward, Derek Ballard and Nick Winn with a brand new Princess

The Oni Press presentation at the ComicsPRO retailer summit gave us a first look inside the pages of the upcoming new Adventure Time #1. Something that Oni Press also told the retailers present that they should treat as the "Absolute Adventure Time", a recreated reboot still with the adventures of Jake The Dog and Finn The Human, but a brand new Princess…

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1 CVR A NICK WINN

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB251842

(W) Pendelton Ward, Derek Ballard, Nick Winn (A) Derek Ballard (CA) Nick Winn

"C'mon, grab your friends-ADVENTURE TIME is BACK with AN ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES from a star-studded cast of cutting-edge creative talents! "BEST OF BUDS" starts here with a brand-new adventure nearly a decade in the making!

When Finn and Jake save the newly installed Computer Princess from the clutches of the evil Ice King-he just wants a bride, OK, is that too much to ask?!-the two escort her back to the Computer Kingdom, where she gives our totally mathematical adventurers a new quest: find the powerful guide for heroes-the Enchiridion-and bring it back to her, so she can scan it for her digital archive! But where are they going to find it? And how?! An epic journey awaits Finn and Jake, but can they remain best of buds throughout their quest? Or is their friendship about to be put to the test?!

Fantasy and friendship unite as the beloved animation icons of Adventure Time return to comics to pick up where their Eisner Award-winning adventures left off! It all begins in "Best of Buds Part 1" by cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary)-plus the first chapter of new monthly backup feature by classic Adventure Time writer/storyboard artist and 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow)!"In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SRP: $4.99

