ComicsPRO: Oni Press Teases Upcoming Surprises And Retailer Swag

The annual ComicsPRO retailer conference – beginning this week in Pittsburgh, PA – is coming up fast, and Oni Press, led by new President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, is the second in our inbox touting a week of "news and announcements" to come with some warm-up teases of what they'll have on offer…Picking up where last week's announcement of Lamentation #1– the new double-sized three issue series from horror mainstay Cullen Bunn and artist Arjuna Susini – left off, Oni will be giving attending retailers enveloped "invitations" signed by Bunn to the theatrical horror title, which hit shelves in May:

After weeks of grueling rehearsals, a new production is set to begin at the famed Requiem Theatre: Razide's Lament, three acts of gothic horror set inside a haunted castle…with a story that some say is more than mere fantasy. Under the stern rule of a dedicated but temperamental director, the script seems to be ever-changing, and, more mysterious still, our lead actress has found herself cast in the role of a lifetime without so much as an audition. Her grand debut is fast approaching–and, with it, a barrage of razors in the night that will terrorize audiences and actors alike. There is no exit, no escape, and when the curtain finally rises, Razide himself will take center stage to cross the threshold into the unholy darkness that lies just beyond…

Then, a big tease – Oni will also be unveiling an exclusive 11×17" art print featuring "mystery" cover art from an upcoming comics series by hotly followed indie artist (and James Gunn retweetee) Matt Lesniewski (Crimson Flower with Matt Kindt) with colors by Rico Renzi (Spider-Gwen).

Betting men, such as myself, would expect to hear more about this might be during Oni's retailer presentation during Thursday's inaugural kick-off of heavyweight presenters, following Marvel, DC, and Boom Studios.

Plus: Oni is also giving attending retailer copies of UK cartoonist Dan McDaid's DEGA hardcover graphic novel and copies of the acclaimed Sheets graphic novel by cartoonist Brenna Thummler in advance of the Sheets trilogy's third and final volume, Lights, in September. Expect that one to be a real tearjerker – because Oni is also giving retailers exclusive Lights tissues to give to readers to wipe away the tears, too.

