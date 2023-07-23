Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, san diego comic con, Titan | Tagged: cary nord, conan, conan the barbarian, dan panosian, dave Sword Of Conan, frank tieri, Gerardo Zaffino, howard chaykin, john arcudi, patch zircher, Rafael Kayanan, Rebeca Puebla, richard pace, sdcc

Conan to Sell 100,000, as Savage Sword Of Conan Returns in 2024

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con today by Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures, The Savage Sword of Conan returns in 2024, mature readers, Conan the Barbarian in a black-and-white, magazine-sized format.

Originally published in 1974, The Savage Sword of Conan featured Robert E. Howard's Conan the Barbarian without the Comics Code Authority with work from Roy Thomas, Neal Adams, Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, Walter Simonson and more.

Now launching in comic shops in 2024 during the 50-year anniversary of the character, The Savage Sword of Conan magazine will be written and drawn by John Arcudi, Frank Tieri, Patch Zircher, Howard Chaykin, Rafael Kayanan, Cary Nord, Rebeca Puebla, Dan Panosian, Richard Pace, Gerardo Zaffino and many more!

"Ever since we announced the launch of this new comic book line, fans and creators alike have been clamouring for the return of this iconic title – ONLY if it was in its original B&W anthology magazine format," says editor Matt Murray. "It's been a really tough secret to keep that we at Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics have actually been planning on that all along, but it can be a tough skull to crack on a few levels. We hope that we can live up to the expectations, as well as the legacy of the classic book, and think that with the writers and artists we already have on board (and those we're still talking to) we can forge a new and exciting chapter in CONAN's savage story."

Also announced at SDCC were the launch sales numbers for Conan the Barbarian #1 on sale on the 2nd of August with orders over 80,000 making Conan #1, the largest-selling issue in Titan Comics' history. With a second printing planned and third printing probable, final sales for this debut issue are expected to exceed 100,000 copies.

"We are so thrilled with the numbers on issue #1," stated Titan Publishing Director, Ricky Claydon. "Our staff and partners at Heroic Signatures worked extremely hard to make the best Conan comic ever and I think we have achieved that. Jim (Zub)'s and Roberto (De La Torre)'s creation is barbarically perfect! This masterpiece combined with the unbelievable support of our distribution (Diamond Comics) and retail partners made this launch a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us."

