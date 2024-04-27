Fallout, Dead Boy Detectives, Jensen Ackles & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dead boy detectives, doctor who, Fallout, howard stern, Jensen Ackles, The Rookie, tony khan, tracker, what we do in the shadows, wytches

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Wytches, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Tony Khan/WWE, CBS's NCIS: Hawai'i, CBS's Tracker & Jensen Ackles, BBC's Doctor Who, Howard Stern & Pres. Joseph Biden, Prime Video's Them: The Scare, ABC's The Rookie, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, TikTok, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Prime Video's Fallout, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 26, 2024:

Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update; Shares Why "Cartoons Are Great"

Saturday Night Live: Dua Lipa on Hosting, Picking Bowen Yang's Brain

Kraven the Hunter Delayed To December 2024, Karate Kid Moves To 2025

Dead Boy Detectives: Kassius Nelson, Yuyu Kitamura on "Sandman" Series

Tony Khan: "WWE is Like the Harvey Weinstein of Pro Wrestling"

NCIS: Hawai'i: CBS Cancels Series After 3 Seasons; Finale Overviews

Tracker S01E12: CBS Releases New Jensen Ackles, Justin Hartley Images

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Stop By The One Show (VIDEO)

Howard Stern: Pres. Biden Trashes Trump, Agrees to Debate (Sorry, NYT)

Them: The Scare: Deborah Ayorinde on Horror Anthology, '90s Revisit

The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Episode 8 "Punch Card" Overview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Ep. 9 Spotlighting The Sandman (VIDEO)

What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillén Goes Fanboy in Update Video

Tracker S01E12 "Off the Books": Jensen Ackles Ep Gets Overview, Image

TikTok: ByteDance Calls Reports It's Considering Selling App "Untrue"

Skeleton Crew "Really Adventurous"; Kerry Condon Praises Directors

Fallout: Xbox Offers Morbid Wilzig-Related Answer to Jeans Question

Star Trek: Discovery S05E05 Review: A Moll-L'ak Down Memory Lane

