Mattel Debuts First Monster High Fang Club Exclusive with Operetta

Mattel debuted the first Fang Club Member doll of 2024 with the hottest music act in Monster High as Operetta has arrived

Operetta joins the revamped Monster High, complete with retro 1950s-inspired attire.

Members get access to Operetta, featuring a spiderweb dress and vinyl record overskirt.

This collectible doll includes pet Memphis Longlegs and a guitar handbag for $50.

Mattel has done an incredible job reviving their Monster High series with a brand new show and line of dolls. Monster High flourished years ago but faded away, only to be brought back with a newly reimagined series with new looks across the board. Mattel has even kicked off a new fan club for Monster High Alumni titled the Fang Club, which features secrets and exclusive items for members. It also appears that Fan Club members will be able to get an exclusive Monster High doll, including the first Fang Club release for 2024 with the Outta Fright Operetta Doll. The daughter of the Phantom of the Opera has arrived as Mattel brings back a fan-favorite character. This hit music sensation is sporting a sleek and charming 1950s look that is packed with plenty of ghoulish charm. Your heart might just stop when adding the Monster High Outta Fright Operetta Doll to your collection. Operetta is priced at $50 and she is available for purchase right now for Fang Club Members.

Monster High Outta Fright Operetta Doll

"Straight from her concert in the catacombs comes the first Fang Club Member doll of 2024. Catch the hottest music act in Monster High – the new Operetta doll. Based on the fan-favorite G1 character, this singing phantom takes the stage in a 1950s-inspired spiderweb dress and vinyl record overskirt. She comes with her rockabilly pet spider Memphis Longlegs and a guitar handbag to complete her retro look."

MONSTER HIGH™ OUTTA FRIGHT OPERETTA™ Doll

10.5 inches tall with 10 points of articulation

Wears a spiderweb dress with a vinyl record overskirt and piano key shoes

Her hot rod red high-top hair style is crowned by her pet spider Memphis Longlegs

Rocks her look with a neck scarf, dice earrings, and a guitar handbag

Premium Packaging with music notes and Outta Fright logo

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

